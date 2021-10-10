How low will they go at the Nebraska girls state golf tournament?

Defending champion Nicole Kolbas broke down scoring barriers at Norfolk Country Club last year by shooting 3-under in the final round and 4-under for the 36-hole tournament.

Can the Lincoln Pius X junior and a host of seniors already committed to Division I teams attack the course the same way on Monday and Tuesday?

They’re not afraid to go low.

Iowa-bound Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside, who won state as a freshman and sophomore, shot the state record of 9-under 63 last month at Willow Lakes in Bellevue and had a 7-under 67 earlier at Holmes in Lincoln. She’s had four rounds in the 60s.

Oral Roberts pledge Kate Strickland of Lincoln Southwest has three rounds in the 60s with a 6-under 68 at Holmes her best. Kansas-bound Katie Ruge also has three rounds in the 60s (minimum course length of 5,000 yards) with a best of 6-under 65 at Woodland Hills near Eagle.

Kolbas has been the steadiest of them all, shooting between 69 (3-under at Awarii Dunes) and 75 (at Norfolk). She led the regular-season standings with a differential to course ratings of 0.00.

At the Norfolk Invitational state preview tournament, Ruge won with a 1-under 71. Kolbas had her 75, with Hanna at 76 and Strickland at 77.