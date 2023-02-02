More likely than ever, flip on a men’s college basketball game and there’s someone from Nebraska on the court.

The state has more than 40 high school graduates playing in Division I. Here's the breakdown:

Two are contributors on teams in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 — Hunter Sallis (Millard North) at No. 12 Gonzaga and Aguek Arop (Omaha South) at No. 22 San Diego State.

Two have scored 1,000 points in college — Nebraska’s Sam Griesel of Lincoln East and Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman. Each transferred in this season from North Dakota State and South Dakota State, respectively.

Six are from Omaha Central, five from Millard North, four from Lincoln Pius X and Bellevue West.

Nine have started all or most of their games.

Eleven play in the Mountain or Pacific Time Zones. See them on those 9 and 10 p.m. starts.

Twenty-three high schools are represented.

Any All-Nebraskan all-star team would start with Scheierman and Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn.

Scheierman has been worth his NIL package for Creighton. Immediately in the starting lineup, the senior from Aurora is averaging 13.5 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds.

Hepburn went from Bellevue West two years ago to being the fixture at point guard for the Badgers. The sophomore has started all 53 games through Tuesday, averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. His high game this season was 23 against Wake Forest.

At Gonzaga, Sallis has increased his playing time from 14 minutes to 16 per game as a sophomore. With 35 assists, he has 15 more than he did in 32 games last season. But 3s will be a key area of improvement — he’s at 33% on 27 tries.

Besides Hepburn and Scheierman, the other seven Nebraskans who start are Griesel, Josiah Allick from Lincoln North Star at New Mexico (previously at UMKC), Jay Pal from Omaha Central at Campbell (Jacksonville State), John Tonje from Central at Colorado State, Donovan Williams from North Star at Pacific (Oklahoma State) and Latrell Wrightsell from Central at Cal State Fullerton.

Looking ahead, projected (according to CBS Sports) to be on teams making the NCAA tournament are Sallis, Allick, Arop, redshirting Isaac Traudt from Grand Island at Virginia, Shiloh Robinson from Kearney at Liberty and the three at Creighton — Scheierman, Shereef Mitchell (Omaha Burke) and redshirting Jasen Green (Millard North).

With help from Burke graduate Jack Livingston (the son of former sports editor Thad Livingston) compiling this list, the count stands at 41 players overall, counting walk-ons and redshirting players. But with 358 Division I teams, an omission is bound to happen.

Let me know who might have been missed at stu.pospisil@owh.com.

Akol Arop, Omaha (jr., Om. Creighton Prep/Nebraska): Started one of 18 games, 5.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg. High game: 12 at North Texas.

Aguek Arop, San Diego State (sr., Om. South): Averaging 15.7 minutes, 4.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg. High game: 12 vs. UNLV.

Josiah Allick, New Mexico (sr., Lin. North Star/UMKC): Started all 22 games, 8.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg. High game: 18 vs. SMU

Pierce Bazil, Houston Christian (fr., Lin. Northeast): Started eight of 22 games, 8.6 ppg, 2.0 apg. High game, 17 vs. Champion Christian.

Henry Burt, Nebraska (fr., Elkhorn South): Redshirting.

Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, Wichita State (sr., Om. Central/UNO): Back at WSU after one season at UNO, played in 14 games, 2.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg. High game: 6 at South Florida.

Ed Chang, Idaho State (jr., Papillion-La Vista/San Diego State): Played in 12 games, 2.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg. High game: 13 at Montana State.

Connor Creech, Northern Colorado (so., Hastings): Started five of 20 games, 1.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg. High game: 8 at Sacramento State.

Brady Danielson, North Dakota (sr., York): Started 10 of 23 games, 4.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg. High game: 15 at Denver.

Jayden Dawson, Loyola Chicago (fr., Om. Central): Played in 14 games, 3.6 ppg., 1.2 rpg. High game: 10 vs. Boise State.

Charlie Easley, South Dakota State (jr., Lin. Pius X/Nebraska): Out with an undisclosed injury. Started first 10 games, 9.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg. High game: 22 vs. Stephen F. Austin.

Louis Fidler, Omaha (jr., Bellevue West): Six games, two points.

Frankie Fidler, Omaha (so., Bellevue West): Started all 22 games, 12.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 89.1% at line. High game: 28 vs. Idaho.

Grant Frickenstein, Omaha (jr. Fremont Bergan): Hasn’t played since December. Totals: 5 points, 2 rebounds.

Jasen Green, Creighton (fr., Millard North): Redshirting.

Sam Griesel, Nebraska (sr., Lin. East/North Dakota State): Started all 21 games for the Huskers, 11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.6 apg. Career total: 1,217 points. High game: 22 vs. Maine.

Jack Hastreiter, South Dakota State (fr., Lin. Pius X): Redshirting.

Sam Hastreiter, North Dakota State (fr., Lin. Pius X): Started three of 21 games, 4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg. High game: 24 vs. Pacific.

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin (so., Bellevue West): Started all 53 games over two years, 12.3 ppg., 2.7 apg, 2.5 rpg. High game: 23 vs. Wake Forest.

Sam Hoiberg, Nebraska (fr., Lin. Pius X): First start in 12 games was Tuesday at Illinois, 2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg. High game: 15 at Maryland.

Cale Jacobsen, Nebraska (fr., Ashland-Greenwood): Redshirting.

Jadin Johnson, Old Dominion (fr., Millard North): Played in four games, four points.

Luke Jungers, UNO (fr., Om. Creighton Prep): One start, 7.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg. High game: 27 at South Dakota.

William Kyle, South Dakota State (fr., Bellevue West): Started 16 of 23 games, 9.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.3 bpg. High game: 20 Monday at UMKC.

Nate Lliteras, Longwood (jr., Seward): Started one of 22 games, 6.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg. High game: 21 vs. VMI.

Kyle Luedtke, Omaha (sr., Om. Creighton Prep): Four starts in 11 games, 4.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg. High game: 21 vs. Midland.

Jaren Marshall, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (fr., Omaha Central): Played in 12 games, 0.9 ppg. High game: 4 vs. Texas Lutheran.

Shereef Mitchell, Creighton (jr., Omaha Burke): Averaging 12.7 minutes as a defensive stopper, 2.7 ppg, 1.3 apg. High game: 7 vs. Seton Hall.

Dawson Mohr, Northern Colorado (fr., Scottsbluff): Played one game, no stats.

Max Murrell, Stanford (jr., Millard North): Averaging 14.6 minutes, 3.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg. High game: 12 vs. Cal Poly.

Esahia Nyiwe, St. John's (sr., Om. Northwest/Texas Tech), Played in 16 games, 1.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg. High game: 6 vs. Long Island.

Jay Pal, Campbell (jr., Om. Central/Jacksonville State): Started all 20 games, 10.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg. High game: 17 at Presbyterian.

Shiloh Robinson, Liberty (sr., Kearney): Started 14 of 23 games, 6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg. High game: 27 vs. North Alabama.

Hunter Sallis, Gonzaga (so., Millard North): Averaging 15.8 minutes, 4.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.6 apg. High game: 12 vs. Portland State.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton (sr., Aurora/South Dakota State): Started all 21 games, 13.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg. Career points: 1,398. High game: 25 at Xavier.

Saint Thomas, Loyola Chicago (so., Millard North): Started five of 14 games played, 3.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg. High game: 11 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson.

John Tonje, Colorado State (sr., Omaha Central): Started all 23 games, 13.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg. High game: 25 vs. Mississippi Valley State.

Isaac Traudt, Virginia (fr., Grand Island): Redshirting.

Donovan Williams, Pacific (jr., Lin. North Star/Oklahoma State): Started 17 of 20 games, 8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg. High game: 19 vs. Idaho.

Luk Wor, Oregon (jr., Papillion-La Vista South): Played in 18 games, 2.9 ppg., 2.7 rpg. High game: 9 vs. Portland.

Latrell Wrightsell, Cal State Fullerton (jr., Omaha Central): Started 19 of 20 games, leads the Titans in scoring (16.0), 4.2 rpg. High game: 29 at UC Riverside.

