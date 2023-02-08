Quinesha Lockett could be the best Rocket to fly out of of Toledo.

It’s been a trajectory the 2019 Omaha Benson graduate never foresaw when the Rockets were the only Division I offer she had. She’s No. 6 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,749 points in her fourth season entering Wednesday night’s Mid-American Conference game against Buffalo. Since she has the pandemic year of eligibility remaining, she could reach the school record of 2,509.

“It’s so surreal. I’m just having a great time. Even though I’m accomplishing so much, there is still more to do out there. It’s mind-boggling,” she told the Toledo Blade this week.

Lockett, who was on the all-MAC first team last season, is one of at least 22 players from the state on D-I rosters this season. They come from 17 high schools. Lincoln High has the most with three. Bellevue West, Millard South and Omaha Westside each have two.

Nine of the 22 have been in their Division I teams’ starting lineups a majority of this season, counting injured Husker Allison Weidner from Humphrey St. Francis. The others are NU’s Alexis Markowski from Lincoln Pius X and Maddie Krull from Millard South, Creighton’s Morgan Maly from Crete, Omaha’s Grace Cave from Weeping Water, Wyoming’s Quinn Weidemann from Omaha Westside, Syracuse’s Dariauna Lewis from Omaha North, Xavier’s Aanaya Harris from Omaha Burke and Mississippi State’s Nyayongah Gony from Lincoln High.

Maly’s 16.3 scoring average is second only to Lockett. Markowski (12.1), Weidemann (12.0) and Cave (10.0) also are in double digits.

Like Lockett, Weidemann and Lewis have gone well past 1,000 points in their careers. Weidemann is at 1,367 in her fifth season, Lewis 1,545 counting her one season at Missouri State and three at Alabama A&M.

Lewis, who’s averaging nearly a double-double (9.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg), is one of five who changed schools since last season. Krull left South Dakota for Nebraska, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi from Millard North left California Baptist for South Dakota, Nyayongah Gony from Lincoln High left Miami for Mississippi State and sister Nyagoa Gony from Lincoln High left Purdue for Cal Irvine.

Last year’s highest-profile prep player was Taylor McCabe from state champion Fremont. She’s appeared in 11 games for No. 6 Iowa, which visits Nebraska on Feb. 18.

If we’ve missed someone, the email address is stu.pospisil@owh.com.

After last week’s chronicling of men’s basketball, we learned 2022 graduate Kuon Kuon from Elkhorn Mount Michael has been in three games for Bethune Cookman. And that Winnebago’s David Wingett, after one season at Memphis and three at South Dakota State, is at Peru State and listed as a junior.

And that we’ll won’t have to build a list from scratch for volleyball. Pat Krause, father of Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, submitted a list of 65 players from 38 schools for this past season. That list will grow, too.

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, South Dakota (so., Millard North/California Baptist): Started 2 of 23 games, 4.4 ppg., 2.0 rpg. High game: 14, vs. Midland.

Grace Cave, Omaha (so., Weeping Water): Started 23 of 24 games, 10.0 ppg., 5.4rpg., 3.0 apg. High game: 19, vs. South Dakota.

Ale’jah Douglas, Clemson (jr. Omaha Northwest): Started 4 of 23 games, 5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg. High game: 15, vs. Richmond.

Akili Felici, Omaha (r-jr., Bellevue West): Played in 20 games, 3.0 ppg., 0.9 rpg. High game: 17, vs. St. Mary.

Nyayongah Gony, Mississippi State (r-so. Lincoln High/Miami): Played in six games, 0.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg. High game: 2, vs. Georgia.

Nyagoa Gony, UC Irvine (sr., Lincoln High/Purdue): Played in 21 games, 1.7 ppg., 3.2 rpg. High game: 6, vs. UCSB.

Aanaya Harris, Xavier (so., Omaha Burke): Started 14 of 23 games, 6.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg. High game: 14, vs. Old Dominon.

Jayme Horan, Creighton (jr., Millard South): Played in 22 games, 3.1 ppg. 1.9 rpg. High game: 11, vs. Arkansas.

Hannah Kelle, Illinois State (sr., Lincoln Southwest): 2.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg. High game: 6, vs. UC San Diego.

Maddie Krull, Nebraska (so., Millard South/South Dakota): Started 13 games, 5.6 ppg., 1.9 rpg., 2.2 apg. High game: 18, vs. UNO.

Dariauna Lewis, Syracuse (gr., Omaha North/Missouri State/Alabama A&M): Started 19 of 23 games, 9.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg. High game: 17, vs. Binghamton.

Quinesha Lockett, Toledo (sr., Omaha Benson): Started 90 games consecutively, including 21 this season, 17.1 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 3.6 apg. High game: 36, vs. Kent State.

Morgan Maly, Creighton (jr., Crete): Started 22 games, 16.3 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 1.6 apg. High game: 30, vs. Providence.

Alexis Markowski, Nebraska (so., Lincoln Pius X): Started 22 games, 12.1 ppg., 9.6 rpg. High game: 24, vs. Tarleton.

Taylor McCabe, Iowa (fr., Fremont): Appeared in 11 games, 3.7 ppg, 0.5 rebounds. High game: 9, vs. Southern.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Illinois State (jr., Omaha Westside): 2.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg. High game: 6, vs. Louisiana Tech.

Quinn Weideman, Wyoming (gr., Omaha Westside): Started 104 games consecutively, including 21 this season, 12.0 ppg., 2.2 rpg., 2.2 apg. High game: 20, vs. UNLV.

Allison Weidner, Nebraska (so. Humphrey St. Francis): Started first 13 games before a season-ending knee injury, 10.2 ppg., 6.2 rpg., 2.3 apg. High game: 20, vs. Houston Christian.

Aainya Webb, St. Bonaventure (fr., Omaha Central): Started 2 of 19 games, 2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg. High game: 7, three times.

Taryn Wharton, Northern Iowa (fr., Bellevue West): 4.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg. High game: 10, vs. UIC and at Drake.

Keyana Wilfred, UNLV (sr., Mitchell): Played in 18 games, 1.1 ppg., 2.2 rpg. High game: 4, at Hawaii and vs. Northern Arizona.

Kaysia Woods, Xavier (so., Lincoln High): Started 7 of 23 games, 6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg. High game: 14, at Providence.​

