How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (4-0) beat Papillion-La Vista South 49-27
2. Millard South (3-1) lost to Bellevue West 49-29
3. Bellevue West (2-0) beat Millard South 49-29
4. Elkhorn South (3-1) beat Lincoln Southwest 44-0
5. Lincoln Southeast (4-0) beat Cr. Prep 24-21
6. Millard West (1-2) off
7. Grand Island (1-2) lost to Fremont 22-21 OT
8. Kearney (0-2) off
9. Creighton Prep (1-2) lost to Lincoln Southeast 24-21
10. Gretna (4-0) beat Lincoln Pius X 35-3
Class B
1. Hastings (3-0) at Alliance, canceled
2. Bennington (3-1) lost to Omaha Skutt 28-25
3. Norris (3-1) beat Omaha Roncalli 28-17
4. Elkhorn (3-1) beat Blair 38-28
5. Waverly (2-2) lost to Grand Island Northwest 21-20 OT
6. Omaha Skutt (3-1) beat Bennington 28-25
7. Grand Island Northwest (4-0) beat Waverly 21-20 OT
8. McCook (2-1) beat Seward 41-14
9. York (2-2) lost to Ralston 33-12
10. Plattsmouth (4-0) beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 35-7
Class C-1
1. Wayne (3-1) lost to Ashland-Greenwood 28-20 OT
2. Pierce (4-0) beat Arlington 56-13
3. Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) beat Wayne 28-20 OT
4. Adams Central (4-0) beat Cozad 21-13
5. Wahoo (3-1) beat Milford 38-0
6. Cozad (3-1) lost to Adams Central 21-13
7. St. Paul (3-1) beat Gothenburg 35-6
8. Kearney Catholic (2-1) at Ogallala, canceled
9. Auburn (3-1) beat Douglas County West 49-14
10. Columbus LV (1-3) lost to Linc. Christian 19-14
Class C-2
1. O.-Craig (4-0) beat Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 38-0
2. DC Aquinas (4-0) beat Crofton 22-14
3. Ord (4-0) beat Broken Bow 42-0
4. Fremont Bergan (4-0) beat Omaha Concordia 56-6
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) Sandy Creek, canceled
6. Sutton (3-1) beat Lincoln Lutheran 42-31
7. Wahoo Neum. (3-1) beat Tekamah-Herman 42-6
8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) at Oakland-Craig, canceled
9. Bridgeport (4-0) beat Gibbon 27-0
10. Hartington CC (3-0) beat David City 21-13
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (3-0) beat Hitchcock County 42-0
2. Burwell (4-0) beat Ravenna 57-12
3. Cross County (5-0) beat Neb. Christian 52-32
4. Tri County (4-0) beat EMF 66-6
5. Wakefield (3-0) at Norfolk Lutheran, scheduled for Saturday
6. Howells-Dodge (3-1) beat Wisner-Pilger 40-22
7. Amherst (3-1) lost to Arcadia-Loup City 32-7
8. Norfolk Lutheran (3-0) Wakefield, scheduled for Saturday
9. EMF (3-1) lost to Tri County 66-6
10. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1) beat No. Central 64-46
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (3-0) beat High Plains 80-6
2. Humphrey SF (4-0) beat Wausa 62-6
3. Osceola (3-0) Fullerton, canceled
4. Falls City SH (2-1) at Mead Johnson-Brock, unknown
5. Kenesaw (4-0) beat Giltner 48-6
6. Pleasanton (4-0) beat Ansley-Litchfield 70-52
7. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) beat Twin Loup 49-6
8. Central Valley (4-0) beat Riverside 36-14
9. Medicine Vall. (4-0) beat Axtell 36-26
10. O’Neill SM (3-0) beat Niobrara 82-28
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (3-0) off
2. Sterling (3-0) vs. Scottsbluff, cancelled due to COVID-19
3. Arthur County (4-0) beats Paxton 46-26
4. Stuart (2-0) beats Cody-Kilgore 20-18
5. Cody-Kilgore (1-2) lost to Stuart 20-18
6. Red Cloud (3-0) off
7. Southwest (1-1) beat Silver Lake 25-6
8. Paxton (1-2) lost to Arthur County 46-26
9. Creek Valley (2-1) vs. Minatare, unknown
10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2-1) off
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!