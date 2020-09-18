 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (4-0) beat Papillion-La Vista South 49-27 

2. Millard South (3-1) lost to Bellevue West 49-29

3. Bellevue West (2-0) beat Millard South 49-29 

4. Elkhorn South (3-1) beat Lincoln Southwest 44-0 

5. Lincoln Southeast (4-0) beat Cr. Prep 24-21 

6. Millard West (1-2) off 

7. Grand Island (1-2) lost to Fremont 22-21 OT 

8. Kearney (0-2) off 

9. Creighton Prep (1-2) lost to Lincoln Southeast 24-21 

10. Gretna (4-0) beat Lincoln Pius X 35-3 

Class B

1. Hastings (3-0) at Alliance, canceled 

2. Bennington (3-1) lost to Omaha Skutt 28-25

3. Norris (3-1) beat Omaha Roncalli 28-17 

4. Elkhorn (3-1) beat Blair 38-28 

5. Waverly (2-2) lost to Grand Island Northwest 21-20 OT 

6. Omaha Skutt (3-1) beat Bennington 28-25 

7. Grand Island Northwest (4-0) beat Waverly 21-20 OT 

8. McCook (2-1) beat Seward 41-14 

9. York (2-2) lost to Ralston 33-12 

10. Plattsmouth (4-0) beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 35-7

Class C-1

1. Wayne (3-1) lost to Ashland-Greenwood 28-20 OT 

2. Pierce (4-0) beat Arlington 56-13 

3. Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) beat Wayne 28-20 OT 

4. Adams Central (4-0) beat Cozad 21-13

5. Wahoo (3-1) beat Milford 38-0 

6. Cozad (3-1) lost to Adams Central 21-13 

7. St. Paul (3-1) beat Gothenburg 35-6 

8. Kearney Catholic (2-1) at Ogallala, canceled 

9. Auburn (3-1) beat Douglas County West 49-14 

10. Columbus LV (1-3) lost to Linc. Christian 19-14 

Class C-2

1. O.-Craig (4-0) beat Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 38-0 

2. DC Aquinas (4-0) beat Crofton 22-14

3. Ord (4-0) beat Broken Bow 42-0

4. Fremont Bergan (4-0) beat Omaha Concordia 56-6 

5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) Sandy Creek, canceled

6. Sutton (3-1) beat Lincoln Lutheran 42-31 

7. Wahoo Neum. (3-1) beat Tekamah-Herman 42-6

8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) at Oakland-Craig, canceled

9. Bridgeport (4-0) beat Gibbon 27-0 

10. Hartington CC (3-0) beat David City 21-13 

Eight Man-1 

1. Dundy County-Stratton (3-0) beat Hitchcock County 42-0 

2. Burwell (4-0) beat Ravenna 57-12 

3. Cross County (5-0) beat Neb. Christian 52-32 

4. Tri County (4-0) beat EMF 66-6 

5. Wakefield (3-0) at Norfolk Lutheran, scheduled for Saturday 

6. Howells-Dodge (3-1) beat Wisner-Pilger 40-22 

7. Amherst (3-1) lost to Arcadia-Loup City 32-7 

8. Norfolk Lutheran (3-0) Wakefield, scheduled for Saturday 

9. EMF (3-1) lost to Tri County 66-6 

10. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1) beat No. Central 64-46 

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (3-0) beat High Plains 80-6 

2. Humphrey SF (4-0) beat Wausa 62-6 

3. Osceola (3-0) Fullerton, canceled 

4. Falls City SH (2-1) at Mead Johnson-Brock, unknown

5. Kenesaw (4-0) beat Giltner 48-6 

6. Pleasanton (4-0) beat Ansley-Litchfield 70-52 

7. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) beat Twin Loup 49-6 

8. Central Valley (4-0) beat Riverside 36-14 

9. Medicine Vall. (4-0) beat Axtell 36-26 

10. O’Neill SM (3-0) beat Niobrara 82-28

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (3-0) off

2. Sterling (3-0) vs. Scottsbluff, cancelled due to COVID-19

3. Arthur County (4-0) beats Paxton 46-26 

4. Stuart (2-0) beats Cody-Kilgore 20-18

5. Cody-Kilgore (1-2) lost to Stuart 20-18

6. Red Cloud (3-0) off

7. Southwest (1-1) beat Silver Lake 25-6

8. Paxton (1-2) lost to Arthur County 46-26

9. Creek Valley (2-1) vs. Minatare, unknown

10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2-1) off

