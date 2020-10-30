 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (8-0) def. Grand Island 45-3

2. Bellevue West (6-0) def. Lincoln Southwest 45-13

3. Millard South (7-1) def. Millard West 21-7

4. Elkhorn South (9-1) def. Fremont 44-0

5. Lincoln Southeast (9-0) def. Columbus 31-7

6. Creighton Prep (6-2) def. Millard North 28-17

7. Gretna (6-2) lost to Kearney 30-28

8. Lincoln East (7-2) def. North Platte 42-0

9. Millard North (4-5) lost to Creighton Prep 28-17

No. 10 North Platte (6-3) lost to Lincoln East 42-0

Class B

1. Bennington (9-1) def. Seward 52-26

2. Waverly (8-2) def. Blair 42-8

3. Hastings (8-1) def. Omaha Roncalli 47-21

4. Elkhorn (8-2) def. Omaha Gross 53-7

5. Norris (8-2) def. Beatrice 35-27

6. Omaha Skutt (6-4) lost to Grand Island Northwest 27-20

7. Plattsmouth (7-2) def. McCook 13-9

8. Grand Island Northwest (6-3) def. Omaha Skutt 27-20

9. Aurora (7-3) def. Scottsbluff 54-3

10. McCook (6-3) lost to Plattsmouth 13-9

Class C-1

1. Pierce (9-0) def. West Point-Beemer 42-21

2. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) def. Logan View/SS 24-7

3. St. Paul (9-1) def. Cozad 48-0

4. Kearney Catholic (8-1) def. Chadron 41-0

5. Adams Central (8-2) def. Wayne 31-13

6. Auburn (8-1) def. Battle Creek 37-15

7. Wahoo (7-2) def. Mitchell 34-14

8. Wayne (6-4) lost to Adams Central 31-13

9. Lincoln Christian (8-1) def. Gothenburg 27-24 OT

10. Central City (5-4) off

Class C-2

1. Ord (9-0) def. Wahoo Neumann 38-14

2. Fremont Bergan (10-0) def. Lincoln Lutheran 55-15

3. Oakland-Craig (9-1) def. Crofton 44-14

4. Sutton (7-2) def. North Platte St. Pat’s 30-6

5. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) lost to David City Aquinas 27-10

6. Yutan (8-1) def. Centura 57-12

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2) def. Bridgeport 21-0

8. David City Aquinas (8-2) def. Norfolk Catholic 27-10

9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) def. GICC 46-33

10. North Platte St. Pat’s (7-2) lost to Sutton 30-6

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (9-0) def. Nebraska City Lourdes 48-30

2. Burwell (10-0) def. Howells-Dodge 50-14

3. Cross County (10-0) def. Cambridge 54-16

4. Tri County (8-0) def. LCC 40-12

5. Wakefield (7-0) off

6. Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) def. Hi-Line 72-50

7. Stanton (8-1) def. Arcadia-Loup City 54-14

8. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) lost to Stanton 54-14

9. Howells-Dodge (7-3) lost to Burwell 50-14

10. Norfolk Lutheran (8-2) lost to Weeping Water 36-32

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (9-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield 50-30

2. Osceola (9-0) def. Humphrey St. Francis 50-46

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) def. Creighton 54-28

4. Kenesaw (8-1) def. Allen 64-20

5. Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) def. Loomis 60-16

6. Central Valley (9-0) def. Medicine Valley 79-42

7. Humphrey St. Francis (8-2) lost to Osceola 50-46

8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) def. Bloomfield 34-24

9. Loomis (8-2) lost to Sandhills/Thedford 60-16

10. Medicine Valley (8-2) lost to Central Valley 79-42

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (9-0) def. Lincoln Parkview 83-24

2. Sterling (8-0) def. Southwest 54-6

3. Red Cloud (8-0) def. Dorchester 50-36

4. Potter-Dix (8-0) def. Wallace 66-34

5. Cody-Kilgore (5-2) def. Stuart 30-0

6. Paxton (7-2) def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44-38 OT

7. Southwest (3-3) 1ost to Sterling 54-6

8. Arthur County (7-2) def. Pawnee City 55-8

9. Spalding Academy (7-2) lost to Creek Valley 40-16

10. Stuart (5-2) lost to Cody-Kilgore 30-0

