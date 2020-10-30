How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (8-0) def. Grand Island 45-3
2. Bellevue West (6-0) def. Lincoln Southwest 45-13
3. Millard South (7-1) def. Millard West 21-7
4. Elkhorn South (9-1) def. Fremont 44-0
5. Lincoln Southeast (9-0) def. Columbus 31-7
6. Creighton Prep (6-2) def. Millard North 28-17
7. Gretna (6-2) lost to Kearney 30-28
8. Lincoln East (7-2) def. North Platte 42-0
9. Millard North (4-5) lost to Creighton Prep 28-17
No. 10 North Platte (6-3) lost to Lincoln East 42-0
Class B
1. Bennington (9-1) def. Seward 52-26
2. Waverly (8-2) def. Blair 42-8
3. Hastings (8-1) def. Omaha Roncalli 47-21
4. Elkhorn (8-2) def. Omaha Gross 53-7
5. Norris (8-2) def. Beatrice 35-27
6. Omaha Skutt (6-4) lost to Grand Island Northwest 27-20
7. Plattsmouth (7-2) def. McCook 13-9
8. Grand Island Northwest (6-3) def. Omaha Skutt 27-20
9. Aurora (7-3) def. Scottsbluff 54-3
10. McCook (6-3) lost to Plattsmouth 13-9
Class C-1
1. Pierce (9-0) def. West Point-Beemer 42-21
2. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) def. Logan View/SS 24-7
3. St. Paul (9-1) def. Cozad 48-0
4. Kearney Catholic (8-1) def. Chadron 41-0
5. Adams Central (8-2) def. Wayne 31-13
6. Auburn (8-1) def. Battle Creek 37-15
7. Wahoo (7-2) def. Mitchell 34-14
8. Wayne (6-4) lost to Adams Central 31-13
9. Lincoln Christian (8-1) def. Gothenburg 27-24 OT
10. Central City (5-4) off
Class C-2
1. Ord (9-0) def. Wahoo Neumann 38-14
2. Fremont Bergan (10-0) def. Lincoln Lutheran 55-15
3. Oakland-Craig (9-1) def. Crofton 44-14
4. Sutton (7-2) def. North Platte St. Pat’s 30-6
5. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) lost to David City Aquinas 27-10
6. Yutan (8-1) def. Centura 57-12
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2) def. Bridgeport 21-0
8. David City Aquinas (8-2) def. Norfolk Catholic 27-10
9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) def. GICC 46-33
10. North Platte St. Pat’s (7-2) lost to Sutton 30-6
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (9-0) def. Nebraska City Lourdes 48-30
2. Burwell (10-0) def. Howells-Dodge 50-14
3. Cross County (10-0) def. Cambridge 54-16
4. Tri County (8-0) def. LCC 40-12
5. Wakefield (7-0) off
6. Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) def. Hi-Line 72-50
7. Stanton (8-1) def. Arcadia-Loup City 54-14
8. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) lost to Stanton 54-14
9. Howells-Dodge (7-3) lost to Burwell 50-14
10. Norfolk Lutheran (8-2) lost to Weeping Water 36-32
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (9-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield 50-30
2. Osceola (9-0) def. Humphrey St. Francis 50-46
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) def. Creighton 54-28
4. Kenesaw (8-1) def. Allen 64-20
5. Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) def. Loomis 60-16
6. Central Valley (9-0) def. Medicine Valley 79-42
7. Humphrey St. Francis (8-2) lost to Osceola 50-46
8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) def. Bloomfield 34-24
9. Loomis (8-2) lost to Sandhills/Thedford 60-16
10. Medicine Valley (8-2) lost to Central Valley 79-42
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (9-0) def. Lincoln Parkview 83-24
2. Sterling (8-0) def. Southwest 54-6
3. Red Cloud (8-0) def. Dorchester 50-36
4. Potter-Dix (8-0) def. Wallace 66-34
5. Cody-Kilgore (5-2) def. Stuart 30-0
6. Paxton (7-2) def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44-38 OT
7. Southwest (3-3) 1ost to Sterling 54-6
8. Arthur County (7-2) def. Pawnee City 55-8
9. Spalding Academy (7-2) lost to Creek Valley 40-16
10. Stuart (5-2) lost to Cody-Kilgore 30-0
