How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (6-0) beat Millard North 44-14
2. Bellevue West (3-0) off
3. Millard South (4-1) beat Lincoln Pius X 42-0
4. Elkhorn South (5-1) beat Bellevue East 59-6
5. Lincoln Southeast (5-0) beat Papillion-La Vista 31-12
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-2) beat North Platte 24-7
7. Millard West (1-4) lost to Lincoln East 26-25
8. Gretna (6-0) beat Omaha Skutt 31-28
9. Millard North (1-4) lost to Omaha Westside 44-14
10. North Platte (4-1) lost to Omaha Creighton Prep 24-7
Class B
1. Hastings (5-0) beat York 38-20
2. Norris (5-1) beat Plattsmouth 29-26
3. Elkhorn (5-1) beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 48-0
4. Omaha Skutt (3-2) lost to Gretna 31-28
5. Bennington (5-1) beat South Sioux City 40-3
6. Waverly (4-2) beat Beatrice 38-7
7. McCook (3-2) lost to Aurora 21-7
8. Plattsmouth (5-1) lost to Norris 29-26
9. Grand Island Northwest (5-1) beat Seward 24-17
10. Aurora (4-2) beat McCook 21-7
Class C-1
1. Pierce (5-0) beat O’Neill 49-6
2. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) beat Malcolm 51-14
3. Adams Central (6-0) beat Central City 21-8
4. Wahoo (4-1) Louisville, cancelled
5. Cozad (5-1) beat Ogallala 34-13
6. Wayne (4-2) lost to Norfolk Catholic 31-21
7. St. Paul (5-1) beat Wood River-Shelton 58-13
8. Kearney Catholic (4-1) beat Broken Bow 38-14
9. Auburn (5-1) beat Milford 28-13
10. Mitchell (5-1) lost to Gothenburg 28-6
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (6-0) beat Tekamah-Herman 68-14
2. Ord (6-0) beat Grand Island Central Catholic 59-6
3. Fremont Bergan (5-0) beat David City Aquinas 31-7
4. David City Aquinas (4-2) lost to Fremont Bergan 31-7
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) lost to Yutan 28-14
6. Sutton (3-1) Sandy Creek, cancelled
7. Wahoo Neumann (3-2) lost to Centennial 27-14
8. Norfolk Catholic (2-2) beat Wayne 31-21
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-0) beat Crofton 29-14
10. Yutan (5-1) beat Wilber-Clatonia 28-14
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (5-0) beat Hi-Line 52-0
2. Burwell (6-0) beat Arcadia-Loup City 28-22
3. Cross County (6-0) beat Shelby-Rising City 82-12
4. Tri County (6-0) beat Southern 78-20
5. Wakefield (3-0) vs. Elkhorn Valley, unknown
6. Howells-Dodge (4-2) lost to Stanton 42-36
7. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) beat Ainsworth 74-30
8. Stanton (4-1) beat Howells-Dodge 42-36
9. Nebraska Christian (3-2) East Butler, canceled
10. Arcadia-Loup City (3-3) lost to Burwell 28-22
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (5-0) beat Kenesaw 42-23
2. Humphrey St. Francis (6-0) beat Elgin/Pope John 68-0
3. Osceola (5-0) beat Nebraska Lutheran 100-42
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1) beat HTRS 58-12
5. Kenesaw (4-1) lost to BDS 42-23
6. Pleasanton (6-0) beat South Loup 30-8
7. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0) beat Ansley-Litchfield 55-17
8. Central Valley (5-0) CWC, cancelled
9. Medicine Valley (6-0) beat Brady 36-6
10. O’Neill St. Mary's (5-0) beat Creighton 28-18
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (5-0) beat Lincoln Parkview 78-12
2. Sterling (5-0) beat Dorchester 70-8
3. Stuart (4-0) beat Santee 65-18
4. Red Cloud (5-0) beat Wilcox-Hildreth 63-8
5. Southwest (3-1) vs. Franklin, cancelled
6. Potter-Dix (5-0) beat South Platte, 62-27
7. Arthur County (4-1) beat Banner County 81-0
8. Cody-Kilgore (2-2), off
9. Paxton (2-2) vs. Wauneta-Palisade
10. Creek Valley (4-1), off
