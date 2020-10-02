 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (6-0) beat Millard North 44-14 

2. Bellevue West (3-0) off 

3. Millard South (4-1) beat Lincoln Pius X 42-0 

4. Elkhorn South (5-1) beat Bellevue East 59-6

5. Lincoln Southeast (5-0) beat Papillion-La Vista 31-12

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-2) beat North Platte 24-7 

7. Millard West (1-4) lost to Lincoln East 26-25 

8. Gretna (6-0) beat Omaha Skutt 31-28 

9. Millard North (1-4) lost to Omaha Westside 44-14 

10. North Platte (4-1) lost to Omaha Creighton Prep 24-7 

Class B

1. Hastings (5-0) beat York 38-20 

2. Norris (5-1) beat Plattsmouth 29-26 

3. Elkhorn (5-1) beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 48-0 

4. Omaha Skutt (3-2) lost to Gretna 31-28 

5. Bennington (5-1) beat South Sioux City 40-3 

6. Waverly (4-2) beat Beatrice 38-7 

7. McCook (3-2) lost to Aurora 21-7 

8. Plattsmouth (5-1) lost to Norris 29-26 

9. Grand Island Northwest (5-1) beat Seward 24-17

10. Aurora (4-2) beat McCook 21-7 

Class C-1

1. Pierce (5-0) beat O’Neill 49-6 

2. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) beat Malcolm 51-14 

3. Adams Central (6-0) beat Central City 21-8 

4. Wahoo (4-1) Louisville, cancelled 

5. Cozad (5-1) beat Ogallala 34-13 

6. Wayne (4-2) lost to Norfolk Catholic 31-21 

7. St. Paul (5-1) beat Wood River-Shelton 58-13 

8. Kearney Catholic (4-1) beat Broken Bow 38-14

9. Auburn (5-1) beat Milford 28-13 

10. Mitchell (5-1) lost to Gothenburg 28-6 

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (6-0) beat Tekamah-Herman 68-14 

2. Ord (6-0) beat Grand Island Central Catholic 59-6 

3. Fremont Bergan (5-0) beat David City Aquinas 31-7 

4. David City Aquinas (4-2) lost to Fremont Bergan 31-7 

5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) lost to Yutan 28-14 

6. Sutton (3-1) Sandy Creek, cancelled 

7. Wahoo Neumann (3-2) lost to Centennial 27-14 

8. Norfolk Catholic (2-2) beat Wayne 31-21 

9. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-0) beat Crofton 29-14 

10. Yutan (5-1) beat Wilber-Clatonia 28-14

Eight Man-1 

1. Dundy County-Stratton (5-0) beat Hi-Line 52-0 

2. Burwell (6-0) beat Arcadia-Loup City 28-22 

3. Cross County (6-0) beat Shelby-Rising City 82-12 

4. Tri County (6-0) beat Southern 78-20 

5. Wakefield (3-0) vs. Elkhorn Valley, unknown

6. Howells-Dodge (4-2) lost to Stanton 42-36 

7. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) beat Ainsworth 74-30

8. Stanton (4-1) beat Howells-Dodge 42-36 

9. Nebraska Christian (3-2) East Butler, canceled

10. Arcadia-Loup City (3-3) lost to Burwell 28-22 

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (5-0) beat Kenesaw 42-23 

2. Humphrey St. Francis (6-0) beat Elgin/Pope John 68-0 

3. Osceola (5-0) beat Nebraska Lutheran 100-42 

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1) beat HTRS 58-12 

5. Kenesaw (4-1) lost to BDS 42-23 

6. Pleasanton (6-0) beat South Loup 30-8 

7. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0) beat Ansley-Litchfield 55-17 

8. Central Valley (5-0) CWC, cancelled 

9. Medicine Valley (6-0) beat Brady 36-6 

10. O’Neill St. Mary's (5-0) beat Creighton 28-18

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (5-0) beat Lincoln Parkview 78-12

2. Sterling (5-0) beat Dorchester 70-8

3. Stuart (4-0) beat Santee 65-18

4. Red Cloud (5-0) beat Wilcox-Hildreth 63-8

5. Southwest (3-1) vs. Franklin, cancelled 

6. Potter-Dix (5-0) beat South Platte, 62-27

7. Arthur County (4-1) beat Banner County 81-0

8. Cody-Kilgore (2-2), off

9. Paxton (2-2) vs. Wauneta-Palisade

10. Creek Valley (4-1), off

