How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (8-0) beat Oakland Park St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 49-6
2. Bellevue West (5-0) beat Columbus 56-28
3. Millard South (5-1) beat Lincoln North Star 64-0
4. Elkhorn South (7-1) beat Kearney 28-21 OT
5. Lincoln Southeast (6-0) Gretna, canceled
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-2) beat Papillion-La Vista South 28-6
7. Gretna (6-1) Lincoln SE, canceled
8. Lincoln East (6-2) beat Lincoln Northeast 56-0
9. Millard North (3-4) beat Fremont 40-7
10. North Platte (5-2) beat Millard West 17-7
Class B
1. Norris (7-1) beat Lincoln Pius X 38-7 at
2. Omaha Skutt (4-2) beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 55-0
3. Bennington (7-1) beat Omaha Roncalli 40-25
4. Waverly (6-2) beat Crete 35-6
5. Aurora (5-3) lost to Grand Island Northwest 36-29
6. Hastings (5-1) off
7. Elkhorn (6-2) beat Elkhorn North 41-14
8. Plattsmouth (6-2) beat Beatrice 35-21
9. Grand Island Northwest (6-1) beat Aurora 36-29
10. McCook (5-2) beat Scottsbluff 13-10
Class C-1
1. Pierce (7-0) beat Battle Creek 70-12
2. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) beat Louisville 47-14
3. St. Paul (7-1) beat Adams Central 26-20 2OT
4. Kearney Catholic (6-1) beat Holdrege 49-7
5. Adams Central (6-2) lost to St. Paul 26-20 2OT
6. Cozad (6-2) lost to Broken Bow 28-12
7. Auburn (6-1) Fairbury, canceled
8. Wahoo (5-2) beat Raymond Central 41-0
9. Wayne (6-2) beat O’Neill 42-7
10. Lincoln Christian (7-1) beat Milford 41-14
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (7-1) lost to Fremont Bergan 28-24
2. Ord (7-0) at Centura, unknown
3. Fremont Bergan (8-0) beat Oakland-Craig 28-24
4. Sutton (4-1) at Gibbon, canceled
5. Norfolk Catholic (4-2) beat Crofton 35-14
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-1) beat Ponca 46-14
7. Yutan (7-1) beat Wahoo Neumann 14-7
8. David City Aquinas (5-2) beat BRLD 72-12
9. Wilber-Clatonia (5-1) beat Syracuse 47-7
10. Grand Island Central Catholic (5-3) beat Twin River 30-0
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (6-0) beat Cambridge 54-8
2. Burwell (7-0) beat Amherst 62-19
3. Cross County (8-0) beat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68-12
4. Tri County (7-0) beat Thayer Central 68-22
5. Wakefield (5-0) beat Hartington-Newcastle 64-41
6. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) beat Nebraska Christian 52-18
7. Stanton (6-1) beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60-22
8. Nebraska Christian (3-3) lost to Neligh-Oakdale 52-18
9. Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) beat Anselmo-Merna 38-0
10. Howells-Dodge (6-2) beat Clarkson/Leigh 44-0
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (6-0) beat Lawrence-Nelson 52-18
2. Humphrey St. Francis (7-1) lost to Central Valley 29-12
3. Osceola (7-0) beat High Plains 77-0
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1) beat Diller-Odell 52-6
5. Kenesaw (6-1) beat Palmer 61-16
6. Pleasanton (7-1) lost to Sandhills/Thedford 77-24
7. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) beat Pleasanton 77-24
8. Central Valley (7-0) beat Humphrey St. Francis 29-12
9. O’Neill St. Mary's (7-0) beat Boyd County 56-6
10. Loomis (6-1) beat Brady 54-28
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (7-0) beat Hampton 80-0
2. Sterling (7-0) beat Lewiston 60-7
3. Stuart (4-0) vs. Heartland Lutheran, unknown
4. Red Cloud (6-0) beat Pawnee City 24-13
5. Potter-Dix (6-0) beat Banner County 73-0
6. Cody-Kilgore (3-2) vs. Crawford, canceled
7. Paxton (5-2) beat Minatare 63-34
8. Southwest (3-2) vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, canceled
9. Creek Valley (5-1) vs. South Platte, unknown
10. Arthur County (5-2) off
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports