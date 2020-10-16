 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (8-0) beat Oakland Park St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 49-6 

2. Bellevue West (5-0) beat Columbus 56-28 

3. Millard South (5-1) beat Lincoln North Star 64-0 

4. Elkhorn South (7-1) beat Kearney 28-21 OT

5. Lincoln Southeast (6-0) Gretna, canceled 

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-2) beat Papillion-La Vista South 28-6 

7. Gretna (6-1) Lincoln SE, canceled 

8. Lincoln East (6-2) beat Lincoln Northeast 56-0 

9. Millard North (3-4) beat Fremont 40-7 

10. North Platte (5-2) beat Millard West 17-7 

Class B

1. Norris (7-1) beat Lincoln Pius X 38-7 at 

2. Omaha Skutt (4-2) beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 55-0 

3. Bennington (7-1) beat Omaha Roncalli 40-25 

4. Waverly (6-2) beat Crete 35-6 

5. Aurora (5-3) lost to Grand Island Northwest 36-29 

6. Hastings (5-1) off 

7. Elkhorn (6-2) beat Elkhorn North 41-14 

8. Plattsmouth (6-2) beat Beatrice 35-21 

9. Grand Island Northwest (6-1) beat Aurora 36-29 

10. McCook (5-2) beat Scottsbluff 13-10 

Class C-1

1. Pierce (7-0) beat Battle Creek 70-12 

2. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) beat Louisville 47-14 

3. St. Paul (7-1) beat Adams Central 26-20 2OT 

4. Kearney Catholic (6-1) beat Holdrege 49-7 

5. Adams Central (6-2) lost to St. Paul 26-20 2OT 

6. Cozad (6-2) lost to Broken Bow 28-12 

7. Auburn (6-1) Fairbury, canceled 

8. Wahoo (5-2) beat Raymond Central 41-0 

9. Wayne (6-2) beat O’Neill 42-7 

10. Lincoln Christian (7-1) beat Milford 41-14 

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (7-1) lost to Fremont Bergan 28-24 

2. Ord (7-0) at Centura, unknown 

3. Fremont Bergan (8-0) beat Oakland-Craig 28-24 

4. Sutton (4-1) at Gibbon, canceled 

5. Norfolk Catholic (4-2) beat Crofton 35-14 

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-1) beat Ponca 46-14 

7. Yutan (7-1) beat Wahoo Neumann 14-7 

8. David City Aquinas (5-2) beat BRLD 72-12 

9. Wilber-Clatonia (5-1) beat Syracuse 47-7 

10. Grand Island Central Catholic (5-3) beat Twin River 30-0 

Eight Man-1 

1. Dundy County-Stratton (6-0) beat Cambridge 54-8 

2. Burwell (7-0) beat Amherst 62-19 

3. Cross County (8-0) beat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68-12 

4. Tri County (7-0) beat Thayer Central 68-22 

5. Wakefield (5-0) beat Hartington-Newcastle 64-41 

6. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) beat Nebraska Christian 52-18 

7. Stanton (6-1) beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60-22 

8. Nebraska Christian (3-3) lost to Neligh-Oakdale 52-18 

9. Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) beat Anselmo-Merna 38-0

10. Howells-Dodge (6-2) beat Clarkson/Leigh 44-0 

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (6-0) beat Lawrence-Nelson 52-18 

2. Humphrey St. Francis (7-1) lost to Central Valley 29-12 

3. Osceola (7-0) beat High Plains 77-0 

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1) beat Diller-Odell 52-6 

5. Kenesaw (6-1) beat Palmer 61-16 

6. Pleasanton (7-1) lost to Sandhills/Thedford 77-24 

7. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) beat Pleasanton 77-24 

8. Central Valley (7-0) beat Humphrey St. Francis 29-12 

9. O’Neill St. Mary's (7-0) beat Boyd County 56-6 

10. Loomis (6-1) beat Brady 54-28 

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (7-0) beat Hampton 80-0

2. Sterling (7-0) beat Lewiston 60-7

3. Stuart (4-0) vs. Heartland Lutheran, unknown

4. Red Cloud (6-0) beat Pawnee City 24-13

5. Potter-Dix (6-0) beat Banner County 73-0

6. Cody-Kilgore (3-2) vs. Crawford, canceled

7. Paxton (5-2) beat Minatare 63-34

8. Southwest (3-2) vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, canceled

9. Creek Valley (5-1) vs. South Platte, unknown

10. Arthur County (5-2) off

