How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (7-0) beat Norfolk 52-3
2. Bellevue West (4-0) beat Millard West 42-7
3. Millard South (4-1) beat Fremont 41-17
4. Elkhorn South (6-1) beat Gretna 35-10
5. Lincoln Southeast (6-0) beat Bellevue East 49-16
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (4-2) beat Lincoln Northeast 68-0
7. Gretna (6-1) lost to Elkhorn South 35-10
8. Lincoln East (5-2) beat North Platte 21-7
9. Millard North (2-4) beat Grand Island 38-35 2OT
10. North Platte (4-2) lost to Lincoln East 21-7
Class B
1. Hastings (5-1) lost to Aurora 55-34
2. Norris (6-1) beat Crete 47-8
3. Elkhorn (5-2) lost to Bennington 42-34
4. Omaha Skutt (4-2) beat Ralston 42-7
5. Bennington (6-1) beat Elkhorn 42-34
6. Waverly (5-2) beat Plattsmouth 36-0
7. Aurora (5-2) beat Hastings 55-34
8. Plattsmouth (5-2) lost to Waverly 36-0
9. Grand Island Northwest (5-1) vs. York, canceled
10. McCook (4-2) beat Gering 54-6
Class C-1
1. Pierce (6-0) beat West Point-Beemer 45-8
2. Ashland-GW (7-0) beat Wahoo 47-22
3. Adams Central (6-1) lost to Kearney Catholic 33-22
4. Wahoo (4-2) lost to Ashland-Greenwood 47-22
5. Cozad (6-1) beat Minden 38-15
6. St. Paul (6-1) beat Central City 40-29
7. Kearney Catholic (5-1) beat A. Central 33-22
8. Auburn (6-1) beat Nebraska City 56-15
9. Wayne (5-2) beat Boone Central 38-27
10. Lincoln Christian (6-1) beat Fairbury 38-8
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (7-0) beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 52-14
2. Ord (7-0) beat Sutton 35-16
3. Fremont Bergan (6-0) beat Tekamah-Herman 63-0
4. Sutton (3-2) lost to Ord 35-16
5. Norfolk Catholic (3-2) beat BRLD 56-6
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-1) lost to Oakland-Craig 52-14
7. Yutan (6-1) beat Syracuse 42-0
8. David City Aquinas (4-2) beat David City 42-7
9. Wilber-Clatonia (4-1) beat Centennial 49-21
10. Centennial (3-4) lost to Wilber-Clatonia 49-21
Eight Man-1
1. DC-Stratton (5-0) beat Southern Valley 78-20
2. Burwell (7-0) beat Anselmo-Merna 64-30
3. Cross County (7-0) beat East Butler 62-22
4. Tri County (6-0) vs. Freeman, canceled
5. Wakefield (4-0) beat LCC 30-24
6. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1) beat West Holt 62-14
7. Stanton (5-1) beat Madison 60-7
8. Nebraska Christian (3-2) vs. Humphrey/LHF, canceled
9. Arcadia-Loup City (4-3) beat Shelby-RC 76-26
10. Howells-Dodge (5-2) beat West Point GACC 36-16
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (5-0) Giltner, canceled
2. Humphrey St. Francis (7-0) beat CWC 44-6
3. Osceola (6-0) beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-16
4. Falls City SH (4-1) vs. Omaha Christian, canceled
5. Kenesaw (5-1) beat Blue Hill 73-34
6. Pleasanton (7-0) beat Twin Loup 52-14
7. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) beat Sandhills Valley 62-14
8. Central Valley (6-0) beat Fremont-Mills Iowa 25-16
9. Medicine Valley (6-1) lost to Loomis 28-24
10. O’Neill St. Mary's (6-0) beat Bloomfield 36-30
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (5-0) beat Meridian 65-0
2. Sterling (5-0) beat Pawnee City 59-18
3. Stuart (4-0) vs. St. Edward, canceled
4. Red Cloud (5-0) vs. Franklin, canceled
5. Southwest (3-1) lost to Paxton 48-26
6. Potter-Dix (5-0) beat Hay Springs 50-26
7. Arthur County (5-1) lost to Creek Valley 64-32
8. Cody-Kilgore (2-2) vs. Minatare, unknown
9. Paxton (3-2) beat Southwest 48-26
10. Creek Valley (4-1) beat Arthur County 64-32
