How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
top story
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (7-0) beat Norfolk 52-3

2. Bellevue West (4-0) beat Millard West 42-7 

3. Millard South (4-1) beat Fremont 41-17

4. Elkhorn South (6-1) beat Gretna 35-10

5. Lincoln Southeast (6-0) beat Bellevue East 49-16 

6. Omaha Creighton Prep (4-2) beat Lincoln Northeast 68-0

7. Gretna (6-1) lost to Elkhorn South 35-10

8. Lincoln East (5-2) beat North Platte 21-7

9. Millard North (2-4) beat Grand Island 38-35 2OT 

10. North Platte (4-2) lost to Lincoln East 21-7 

Class B

1. Hastings (5-1) lost to Aurora 55-34 

2. Norris (6-1) beat Crete 47-8 

3. Elkhorn (5-2) lost to Bennington 42-34 

4. Omaha Skutt (4-2) beat Ralston 42-7 

5. Bennington (6-1) beat Elkhorn 42-34 

6. Waverly (5-2) beat Plattsmouth 36-0 

7. Aurora (5-2) beat Hastings 55-34 

8. Plattsmouth (5-2) lost to Waverly 36-0 

9. Grand Island Northwest (5-1) vs. York, canceled

10. McCook (4-2) beat Gering 54-6 

Class C-1

1. Pierce (6-0) beat West Point-Beemer 45-8 

2. Ashland-GW (7-0) beat Wahoo 47-22 

3. Adams Central (6-1) lost to Kearney Catholic 33-22 

4. Wahoo (4-2) lost to Ashland-Greenwood 47-22

5. Cozad (6-1) beat Minden 38-15 

6. St. Paul (6-1) beat Central City 40-29 

7. Kearney Catholic (5-1) beat A. Central 33-22 

8. Auburn (6-1) beat Nebraska City 56-15 

9. Wayne (5-2) beat Boone Central 38-27 

10. Lincoln Christian (6-1) beat Fairbury 38-8 

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (7-0) beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 52-14 

2. Ord (7-0) beat Sutton 35-16 

3. Fremont Bergan (6-0) beat Tekamah-Herman 63-0 

4. Sutton (3-2) lost to Ord 35-16 

5. Norfolk Catholic (3-2) beat BRLD 56-6 

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-1) lost to Oakland-Craig 52-14 

7. Yutan (6-1) beat Syracuse 42-0 

8. David City Aquinas (4-2) beat David City 42-7 

9. Wilber-Clatonia (4-1) beat Centennial 49-21 

10. Centennial (3-4) lost to Wilber-Clatonia 49-21 

Eight Man-1 

1. DC-Stratton (5-0) beat Southern Valley 78-20 

2. Burwell (7-0) beat Anselmo-Merna 64-30

3. Cross County (7-0) beat East Butler 62-22 

4. Tri County (6-0) vs. Freeman, canceled 

5. Wakefield (4-0) beat LCC 30-24 

6. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1) beat West Holt 62-14 

7. Stanton (5-1) beat Madison 60-7 

8. Nebraska Christian (3-2) vs. Humphrey/LHF, canceled 

9. Arcadia-Loup City (4-3) beat Shelby-RC 76-26 

10. Howells-Dodge (5-2) beat West Point GACC 36-16 

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (5-0) Giltner, canceled 

2. Humphrey St. Francis (7-0) beat CWC 44-6 

3. Osceola (6-0) beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-16 

4. Falls City SH (4-1) vs. Omaha Christian, canceled 

5. Kenesaw (5-1) beat Blue Hill 73-34 

6. Pleasanton (7-0) beat Twin Loup 52-14 

7. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) beat Sandhills Valley 62-14 

8. Central Valley (6-0) beat Fremont-Mills Iowa 25-16 

9. Medicine Valley (6-1) lost to Loomis 28-24 

10. O’Neill St. Mary's (6-0) beat Bloomfield 36-30 

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (5-0) beat Meridian 65-0

2. Sterling (5-0) beat Pawnee City 59-18

3. Stuart (4-0) vs. St. Edward, canceled

4. Red Cloud (5-0) vs. Franklin, canceled

5.  Southwest (3-1) lost to Paxton 48-26

6. Potter-Dix (5-0) beat Hay Springs 50-26

7. Arthur County (5-1) lost to Creek Valley 64-32

8. Cody-Kilgore (2-2) vs. Minatare, unknown

9. Paxton (3-2) beat Southwest 48-26

10. Creek Valley (4-1) beat Arthur County 64-32

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

