How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (5-0) beat Grand Island 42-0
2. Bellevue West (3-0) beat Kearney 49-14
3. Millard South (3-1) off
4. Elkhorn South (4-1) beat Papillion-La Vista 41-17
5. Lincoln Southeast (4-0) beat Lin. East 24-14
6. Millard West (1-3) lost to Creighton Prep 29-26
7. Kearney (0-3) lost to Bellevue West 49-14
8. Creighton Prep (2-2) beat Millard West 29-26
9. Gretna (5-0) beat Bellevue East 41-18
10. Millard North (1-3) off
Class B
1. Hastings (4-0) beat Seward 35-0
2. Norris (4-1) beat Beatrice 35-7
3. Elkhorn (4-1) beat Ralston 49-13
4. Omaha Skutt (3-1) beat Elkhorn North 35-6
5. Bennington (4-1) beat Blair 58-27
6. Grand Island Northwest (4-1) lost to Scottsbluff 27-20
7. Waverly (3-2) beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 42-0
8. McCook (3-1) beat Lexington 42-0
9. Plattsmouth (5-0) beat Crete 38-8
10. Ralston (2-2) lost to Elkhorn 49-13
Class C-1
1. Pierce (4-0) Boone Central, canceled
2. Ashland-GW (5-0) beat Raymond Central 21-6
3. Adams Central (5-0) beat Wood River-Shelton 66-0
4. Wahoo (4-1) beat Platteview 46-6
5. Cozad (4-1) beat Holdrege 32-21
6. Wayne (4-1) beat Battle Creek 31-12
7. St. Paul (4-1) beat Fillmore Central 70-6
8. Kearney Catholic (3-1) beat Minden 38-0
9. Auburn (4-1) beat Lincoln Christian 28-10
10. Lincoln Christian (4-1) lost to Auburn 28-10
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (5-0) beat David City Aquinas 28-12
2. David City Aquinas (4-1) lost to Oakland-Craig 28-12
3. Ord (5-0) beat Doniphan-Trumbull 59-0
4. Fremont Bergan (4-0) beat David City 47-22
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) at Wahoo Neumann, canceled
6. Sutton (3-1) beat Hastings St. Cecilia 38-3
7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1) at Centennial, canceled
8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) beat Ponca 38-20
9. Bridgeport (4-1) lost to North Platte St. Patrick's 17-14
10. Hartington Central Catholic (4-0) beat BRLD 50-8
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0) beat Maxwell 48-14
2. Burwell (5-0) beat North Central 70-26
3. Cross County (5-0) off
4. Tri County (5-0) beat Heartland 60-20
5. Wakefield (3-0) at Plainview, canceled
6. Howells-Dodge (4-1) beat Madison 42-0
7. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1) beat Summerland 68-14
8. Stanton (3-1) Wisner-Pilger, canceled
9. Nebraska Christian (3-2) lost to Shelby-Rising City 36-28
10. Arcadia-Loup City (3-2) beat Ravenna 46-18
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (4-0) beat Blue Hill 50-8
2. Humphrey St. Francis (5-0) beat Riverside 60-6
3. Osceola (4-0) beat Palmer 74-36
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1) beat Johnson-Brock 46-6
5. Kenesaw (4-0) Lawrence-Nelson, canceled
6. Pleasanton (5-0) beat Sandhills Valley 58-48
7. Sandhills/Thedford (5-0) beat South Loup 55-14
8. Central Valley (5-0) beat Elgin/Pope John 61-16
9. Medicine Valley (5-0) beat Overton 44-0
10. O’Neill St. Mary's (4-0) beat CWC 38-8
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (4-0) beat Heartland Lutheran 87-38
2. Sterling (4-0) beat Deshler 63-18
3. Arthur County (4-1) lost to Potter-Dix 52-32
4. Stuart (3-0) beat Elba 62-6
5. Cody-Kilgore (2-2) beat Sioux County 59-20
6. Red Cloud (4-0) beat Harvard 49-26
7. Southwest (3-1) beat Wauneta-Palisade 54-33
8. Paxton (2-2) beat Wallace 40-18
9. Creek Valley (4-1) beat Banner County 85-14
10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (3-1) beat Silver Lake 61-15
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports