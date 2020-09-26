 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (5-0) beat Grand Island 42-0 

2. Bellevue West (3-0) beat Kearney 49-14 

3. Millard South (3-1) off 

4. Elkhorn South (4-1) beat Papillion-La Vista 41-17 

5. Lincoln Southeast (4-0) beat Lin. East 24-14 

6. Millard West (1-3) lost to Creighton Prep 29-26 

7. Kearney (0-3) lost to Bellevue West 49-14 

8. Creighton Prep (2-2) beat Millard West 29-26 

9. Gretna (5-0) beat Bellevue East 41-18 

10. Millard North (1-3) off 

Class B

1. Hastings (4-0) beat Seward 35-0 

2. Norris (4-1) beat Beatrice 35-7 

3. Elkhorn (4-1) beat Ralston 49-13 

4. Omaha Skutt (3-1) beat Elkhorn North 35-6 

5. Bennington (4-1) beat Blair 58-27 

6. Grand Island Northwest (4-1) lost to Scottsbluff 27-20 

7. Waverly (3-2) beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 42-0 

8. McCook (3-1) beat Lexington 42-0 

9. Plattsmouth (5-0) beat Crete 38-8 

10. Ralston (2-2) lost to Elkhorn 49-13 

Class C-1

1. Pierce (4-0) Boone Central, canceled 

2. Ashland-GW (5-0) beat Raymond Central 21-6 

3. Adams Central (5-0) beat Wood River-Shelton 66-0 

4. Wahoo (4-1) beat Platteview 46-6 

5. Cozad (4-1) beat Holdrege 32-21 

6. Wayne (4-1) beat Battle Creek 31-12 

7. St. Paul (4-1) beat Fillmore Central 70-6 

8. Kearney Catholic (3-1) beat Minden 38-0

9. Auburn (4-1) beat Lincoln Christian 28-10 

10. Lincoln Christian (4-1) lost to Auburn 28-10 

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (5-0) beat David City Aquinas 28-12 

2. David City Aquinas (4-1) lost to Oakland-Craig 28-12 

3. Ord (5-0) beat Doniphan-Trumbull 59-0 

4. Fremont Bergan (4-0) beat David City 47-22 

5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) at Wahoo Neumann, canceled 

6. Sutton (3-1) beat Hastings St. Cecilia 38-3 

7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1) at Centennial, canceled 

8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) beat Ponca 38-20 

9. Bridgeport (4-1) lost to North Platte St. Patrick's 17-14 

10. Hartington Central Catholic (4-0) beat BRLD 50-8 

Eight Man-1 

1. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0) beat Maxwell 48-14 

2. Burwell (5-0) beat North Central 70-26

3. Cross County (5-0) off 

4. Tri County (5-0) beat Heartland 60-20 

5. Wakefield (3-0) at Plainview, canceled 

6. Howells-Dodge (4-1) beat Madison 42-0 

7. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1) beat Summerland 68-14 

8. Stanton (3-1) Wisner-Pilger, canceled 

9. Nebraska Christian (3-2) lost to Shelby-Rising City 36-28 

10. Arcadia-Loup City (3-2) beat Ravenna 46-18

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (4-0) beat Blue Hill 50-8 

2. Humphrey St. Francis (5-0) beat Riverside 60-6 

3. Osceola (4-0) beat Palmer 74-36 

4. Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1) beat Johnson-Brock 46-6 

5. Kenesaw (4-0) Lawrence-Nelson, canceled 

6. Pleasanton (5-0) beat Sandhills Valley 58-48 

7. Sandhills/Thedford (5-0) beat South Loup 55-14 

8. Central Valley (5-0) beat Elgin/Pope John 61-16 

9. Medicine Valley (5-0) beat Overton 44-0 

10. O’Neill St. Mary's (4-0) beat CWC 38-8 

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (4-0) beat Heartland Lutheran 87-38

2. Sterling (4-0) beat Deshler 63-18

3. Arthur County (4-1) lost to Potter-Dix 52-32

4. Stuart (3-0) beat Elba 62-6

5. Cody-Kilgore (2-2) beat Sioux County 59-20

6. Red Cloud (4-0) beat Harvard 49-26

7. Southwest (3-1) beat Wauneta-Palisade 54-33

8. Paxton (2-2) beat Wallace 40-18

9. Creek Valley (4-1) beat Banner County 85-14

10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (3-1) beat Silver Lake 61-15

