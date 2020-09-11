How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (3-0) beat Papillion-La Vista 42-11
2. Millard South (3-0) beat Millard West 31-12
3. Bellevue West (1-0) off
4. Elkhorn South (2-1) beat Millard North 21-14
5. Millard West (1-2) lost to Millard South 31-12
6. Lincoln Southeast (3-0) beat Grand Island 35-10
7. Grand Island (1-1) lost to Lincoln Southeast 35-10
8. Kearney (0-2) off
9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1) off
10. Gretna (3-0) beat Papillion-La Vista South 45-22
Class B
1. Waverly (2-1) lost to Elkhorn 13-7
2. Norris (2-1) lost to Bennington 21-20
3. Hastings (3-0) beat Gering 45-0
4. Omaha Skutt (1-1) beat Omaha Gross 50-12
5. Elkhorn (2-1) beat Waverly 13-7
6. Bennington (3-0) beat Norris 21-20
7. Grand Island Northwest (3-0) beat Alliance 43-6
8. York (2-1) lost to McCook 10-7
9. McCook (1-1) beat York 10-7
10. Plattsmouth (3-0) beat Elkhorn North 34-7
Class C-1
1. Wayne (3-0) beat Columbus Lakeview 14-11
2. Kearney Catholic (2-1) lost to St. Paul 33-7
3. Pierce (3-0) beat North Bend 48-13
4. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) beat Arlington 22-7
5. Adams Central (3-0) beat Minden 49-14
6. Wahoo (2-1) beat Boys Town 25-0
7. Cozad (3-0) beat Sidney 47-0
8. North Bend (2-1) lost to Pierce 48-13
9. St. Paul (2-1) beat Kearney Catholic 33-7
10. Auburn (2-1) beat Platteview 27-0
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (3-0) beat Crofton 30-13
2. David City Aquinas (3-0) beat Columbus Scotus 21-6
3. Ord (3-0) beat Norfolk Catholic 28-14
4. Fremont Bergan (3-0) beat Lincoln Lutheran 46-20
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) beat Superior 27-0
6. Sutton (2-1) beat Fairbury 40-0
7. W. Neumann (2-1) beat Doniphan-Trumbull 34-18
8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) lost to Ord 28-14
9. Centennial (1-2) lost to Grand Island Central Catholic 42-12
10. Bridgeport (2-0) off
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (2-0) beat Perkins County 68-22
2. Burwell (3-0) beat Neligh-Oakdale 53-28
3. Howells-Dodge (2-1) lost to Cross County 28-0
4. Cross County (4-0) beat Howells-Dodge 28-0
5. Tri County (3-0) beat Elm-Murdock 56-16
6. Wakefield (3-0) beat Stanton 50-14
7. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1) lost to Burwell 53-28
8. Elm Creek (2-1) lost to Amherst 28-6
9. Amherst (3-0) beat Elm Creek 28-6
10. Stanton (2-1) lost to Wakefield 50-14
Eight Man-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-1) lost to BDS 50-30
2. Humphrey St. Francis (3-0) beat Palmer 44-38
3. Osceola (3-0) beat Mead 71-0
4. BDS (2-0) beat Falls City Sacred Heart 50-30
5. Kenesaw (3-0) beat Fullerton 44-14
6. Pleasanton (3-0) beat Overton 52-6
7. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0) beat Hyannis 68-0
8. Central Valley (3-0) beat Twin Loup 56-7
9. Medicine Valley (3-0) beat Sandhills Valley 40-20
10. O’Neill St. Mary's (3-0) beat Walthill 64-24
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (3-0) beat Pawnee City 58-12
2. Sterling (2-0) vs. Lincoln Parkview, plays Saturday
3. Arthur County (2-0) beat Hay Springs 42-19
4. Stuart (1-0) beat Hampton 43-8
5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) off
6. Red Cloud (3-0) beat Southwest 38-12
7. Spalding Academy (2-0) lost to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66-62
8. Southwest (1-1) lost to Red Cloud 38-12
9. Paxton (1-1) off
10. Creek Valley (2-1) beat Sioux County 62-42
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!