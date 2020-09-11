 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (3-0) beat Papillion-La Vista 42-11

2. Millard South (3-0) beat Millard West 31-12 

3. Bellevue West (1-0) off 

4. Elkhorn South (2-1) beat Millard North 21-14 

5. Millard West (1-2) lost to Millard South 31-12 

6. Lincoln Southeast (3-0) beat Grand Island 35-10  

7. Grand Island (1-1) lost to Lincoln Southeast 35-10 

8. Kearney (0-2) off 

9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1) off 

10. Gretna (3-0) beat Papillion-La Vista South 45-22 

Class B

1. Waverly (2-1) lost to Elkhorn 13-7

2. Norris (2-1) lost to Bennington 21-20 

3. Hastings (3-0) beat Gering 45-0 

4. Omaha Skutt (1-1) beat Omaha Gross 50-12 

5. Elkhorn (2-1) beat Waverly 13-7  

6. Bennington (3-0) beat Norris 21-20 

7. Grand Island Northwest (3-0) beat Alliance 43-6 

8. York (2-1) lost to McCook 10-7 

9. McCook (1-1) beat York 10-7 

10. Plattsmouth (3-0) beat Elkhorn North 34-7 

Class C-1

1. Wayne (3-0) beat Columbus Lakeview 14-11 

2. Kearney Catholic (2-1) lost to St. Paul 33-7 

3. Pierce (3-0) beat North Bend 48-13 

4. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) beat Arlington 22-7 

5. Adams Central (3-0) beat Minden 49-14 

6. Wahoo (2-1) beat Boys Town 25-0 

7. Cozad (3-0) beat Sidney 47-0 

8. North Bend (2-1) lost to Pierce 48-13 

9. St. Paul (2-1) beat Kearney Catholic 33-7

10. Auburn (2-1) beat Platteview 27-0

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (3-0) beat Crofton 30-13 

2. David City Aquinas (3-0) beat Columbus Scotus 21-6 

3. Ord (3-0) beat Norfolk Catholic 28-14 

4. Fremont Bergan (3-0) beat Lincoln Lutheran 46-20 

5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) beat Superior 27-0 

6. Sutton (2-1) beat Fairbury 40-0 

7. W. Neumann (2-1) beat Doniphan-Trumbull 34-18 

8. Norfolk Catholic (1-2) lost to Ord 28-14 

9. Centennial (1-2) lost to Grand Island Central Catholic 42-12 

10. Bridgeport (2-0) off 

Eight Man-1 

1. Dundy County-Stratton (2-0) beat Perkins County 68-22

2. Burwell (3-0) beat Neligh-Oakdale 53-28 

3. Howells-Dodge (2-1) lost to Cross County 28-0 

4. Cross County (4-0) beat Howells-Dodge 28-0 

5. Tri County (3-0) beat Elm-Murdock 56-16 

6. Wakefield (3-0) beat Stanton 50-14 

7. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1) lost to Burwell 53-28 

8. Elm Creek (2-1) lost to Amherst 28-6 

9. Amherst (3-0) beat Elm Creek 28-6 

10. Stanton (2-1) lost to Wakefield 50-14 

Eight Man-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-1) lost to BDS 50-30 

2. Humphrey St. Francis (3-0) beat Palmer 44-38 

3. Osceola (3-0) beat Mead 71-0 

4. BDS (2-0) beat Falls City Sacred Heart 50-30 

5. Kenesaw (3-0) beat Fullerton 44-14

6. Pleasanton (3-0) beat Overton 52-6

7. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0) beat Hyannis 68-0 

8. Central Valley (3-0) beat Twin Loup 56-7 

9. Medicine Valley (3-0) beat Sandhills Valley 40-20 

10. O’Neill St. Mary's (3-0) beat Walthill 64-24 

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (3-0) beat Pawnee City 58-12

2. Sterling (2-0) vs. Lincoln Parkview, plays Saturday

3. Arthur County (2-0) beat Hay Springs 42-19

4. Stuart (1-0) beat Hampton 43-8

5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) off

6. Red Cloud (3-0) beat Southwest 38-12

7. Spalding Academy (2-0) lost to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66-62

8. Southwest (1-1) lost to Red Cloud 38-12

9. Paxton (1-1) off

10. Creek Valley (2-1) beat Sioux County 62-42

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

