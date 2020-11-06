How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (10-0) def. Lincoln East 49-29
2. Bellevue West (6-1) lost to Kearney 41-40 OT
3. Millard South (8-1) def. Creighton Prep 34-20
4. Elkhorn South (9-1) def. Lincoln Southeast 28-7
5. Lincoln Southeast (8-1) lost to Elkhorn South 28-7
6. Creighton Prep (6-3) lost to Millard South 34-20
7. Lincoln East (7-3) lost to Omaha Westside 49-29
8. Kearney (5-4) def. Bellevue West 41-40 OT
9. Millard North (4-5) season finished
10. Gretna (6-2) season finished
Class B
1. Bennington (9-2) lost to Plattsmouth 34-27
2. Waverly (8-3) lost to Elkhorn 41-16
3. Hastings (9-1) def. Grand Island Northwest 45-42
4. Elkhorn (9-2) def. Waverly 4‘-‘6
5. Norris (8-3) lost to Aurora 28-21
6. Plattsmouth (8-2) def. Bennington 34-27
7. Grand Island NW (6-4) lost to Hastings 45-42
8. Aurora (8-3) def. Norris 28-21
9. Omaha Skutt (6-4) season finished
10. McCook (6-3) season finished
Class C-1
1. Pierce (10-0) def. Wahoo 42-28
2. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) lost to Adams Central 35-6
3. St. Paul (10-1) def. Lincoln Christian 50-21
4. Kearney Catholic (9-1) def. Auburn 21-12
5. Adams Central (9-2) def. Ashland-Greenwood 35-6
6. Auburn (8-2) lost to Kearney Catholic 21-12
7. Wahoo (7-3) lost to Pierce 42-28
8. Wayne (6-4) season finished
9. Lincoln Christian (8-2) lost to St. Paul 50-21
10. Central City (5-4) season finished
Class C-2
1. Ord (10-0) def. David City Aquinas 24-12
2. Fremont Bergan (11-0) def. Sutton 28-7
3. Oakland-Craig (10-1) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic 15-6
4. Sutton (7-3) lost to Fremont Bergan 28-7
5. Yutan (10-1) def. Wilber-Clatonia 54-19
6. DC Aquinas (8-3) lost to Ord 24-12
7. Hartington CC (8-3) lost to Oakland-Craig 15-6
8. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) season finished
9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) lost to Yutan 54-19
10. Crofton (5-5) season finished
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy County-Stratton (10-0) def. Stanton 50-24
2. Burwell (11-0) def. Neligh-Oakdale 49-48
3. Cross County (11-0) def. Elm Creek 62-6
4. Tri County (9-0) def. Weeping Water 44-28
5. Wakefield (7-0) season finished
6. Neligh-Oakdale (9-2) lost to Burwell 49-48
7. Stanton (8-2) lost to Dundy County-Stratton 50-24
8. Weeping Water (8-2) lost to Tri County 44-28
9. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) season finished
10. Howells-Dodge (7-3) season finished
Eight Man-2
1. BDS (10-0) def. Kenesaw 60-27
2. Osceola (9-1) lost to Falls City Sacred Heart 54-28
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (10-1) def. Osceola 54-28
4. Kenesaw (8-2) lost to BDS 60-27
5. Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) def. Pleasanton 50-8
6. Central Valley (10-0) def. O’Neill St. Mary’s 44-14
7. Humphrey SF (8-2) season finished
8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-1) lost to Central Valley 44-14
9. Pleasanton (9-2) lost to Sandhills/Thedford 50-8
10. Loomis (8-2) season finished
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (10-0) def. Paxton 79-20
2. Sterling (9-0) def. Red Cloud 52-14
3. Red Cloud (8-1) lost to Sterling 52-14
4. Potter-Dix (9-1) lost to Cody-Kilgore 42-8
5. Arthur County (8-2) def, Creek Valley 55-38
6. Cody-Kilgore (6-2) def. Potter-Dix 42-8
7. Paxton (7-3) lost to McCool Junction 79-20
8. Creek Valley (7-3) lost to Arthur County 55-38
9. Spalding Acad. (7-2) season finished
10. Stuart (5-2) season finished
