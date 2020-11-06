 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (10-0) def. Lincoln East 49-29

2. Bellevue West (6-1) lost to Kearney 41-40 OT

3. Millard South (8-1) def. Creighton Prep 34-20

4. Elkhorn South (9-1) def. Lincoln Southeast 28-7

5. Lincoln Southeast (8-1) lost to Elkhorn South 28-7

6. Creighton Prep (6-3) lost to Millard South 34-20

7. Lincoln East (7-3) lost to Omaha Westside 49-29

8. Kearney (5-4) def. Bellevue West 41-40 OT

9. Millard North (4-5) season finished

10. Gretna (6-2) season finished

Class B

1. Bennington (9-2) lost to Plattsmouth 34-27

2. Waverly (8-3) lost to Elkhorn 41-16

3. Hastings (9-1) def. Grand Island Northwest 45-42

4. Elkhorn (9-2) def. Waverly 4‘-‘6

5. Norris (8-3) lost to Aurora 28-21

6. Plattsmouth (8-2) def. Bennington 34-27

7. Grand Island NW (6-4) lost to Hastings 45-42

8. Aurora (8-3) def. Norris 28-21

9. Omaha Skutt (6-4) season finished

10. McCook (6-3) season finished

Class C-1

1. Pierce (10-0) def. Wahoo 42-28

2. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) lost to Adams Central 35-6

3. St. Paul (10-1) def. Lincoln Christian 50-21

4. Kearney Catholic (9-1) def. Auburn 21-12

5. Adams Central (9-2) def. Ashland-Greenwood 35-6

6. Auburn (8-2) lost to Kearney Catholic 21-12

7. Wahoo (7-3) lost to Pierce 42-28

8. Wayne (6-4) season finished

9. Lincoln Christian (8-2) lost to St. Paul 50-21

10. Central City (5-4) season finished

Class C-2

1. Ord (10-0) def. David City Aquinas 24-12

2. Fremont Bergan (11-0) def. Sutton 28-7

3. Oakland-Craig (10-1) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic 15-6

4. Sutton (7-3) lost to Fremont Bergan 28-7

5. Yutan (10-1) def. Wilber-Clatonia 54-19

6. DC Aquinas (8-3) lost to Ord 24-12

7. Hartington CC (8-3) lost to Oakland-Craig 15-6

8. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) season finished

9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) lost to Yutan 54-19

10. Crofton (5-5) season finished

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy County-Stratton (10-0) def. Stanton 50-24

2. Burwell (11-0) def. Neligh-Oakdale 49-48

3. Cross County (11-0) def. Elm Creek 62-6

4. Tri County (9-0) def. Weeping Water 44-28

5. Wakefield (7-0) season finished

6. Neligh-Oakdale (9-2) lost to Burwell 49-48

7. Stanton (8-2) lost to Dundy County-Stratton 50-24

8. Weeping Water (8-2) lost to Tri County 44-28

9. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) season finished

10. Howells-Dodge (7-3) season finished

Eight Man-2

1. BDS (10-0) def. Kenesaw 60-27

2. Osceola (9-1) lost to Falls City Sacred Heart 54-28

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (10-1) def. Osceola 54-28

4. Kenesaw (8-2) lost to BDS 60-27

5. Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) def. Pleasanton 50-8

6. Central Valley (10-0) def. O’Neill St. Mary’s 44-14

7. Humphrey SF (8-2) season finished

8. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-1) lost to Central Valley 44-14

9. Pleasanton (9-2) lost to Sandhills/Thedford 50-8

10. Loomis (8-2) season finished

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (10-0) def. Paxton 79-20

2. Sterling (9-0) def. Red Cloud 52-14

3. Red Cloud (8-1) lost to Sterling 52-14

4. Potter-Dix (9-1) lost to Cody-Kilgore 42-8

5. Arthur County (8-2) def, Creek Valley 55-38

6. Cody-Kilgore (6-2) def. Potter-Dix 42-8

7. Paxton (7-3) lost to McCool Junction 79-20

8. Creek Valley (7-3) lost to Arthur County 55-38

9. Spalding Acad. (7-2) season finished

10. Stuart (5-2) season finished

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

