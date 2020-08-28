How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside beat Creighton Prep 42-0 (Th.)
2. Millard South beat Millard North 33-0
3. Bellevue West off
4. Millard West lost 30-28 to Elkhorn South (Th.)
5. Elkhorn South beat Millard West 30-28 (Th.)
6. O. Creighton Prep lost to 42-0 to Westside (Th.)
7. Lincoln Southeast beat Kearney 14-10
8. Grand Island off
9. Kearney lost Lincoln SE 14-10
10. Millard North lost to Millard South 33-0
Class B
1. Elkhorn lost to Norris 28-18
2. Waverly beat Elkhorn North 49-0
3. Omaha Skutt beat Om. Roncalli 35-19
4. Hastings beat McCook 35-14
5. Norris beat Elkhorn 28-18
6. GI Northwest lost to Bennington 54-31
7. Bennington beat GI Northwest 54-31
8. Scottsbluff lost to Columbus 13-0
9. McCook lost to Hastings 35-14
10. Omaha Roncalli lost to Om. Skutt 35-19
Class C-1
1. Wahoo beat Columbus Scotus 40-0
2. Wayne beat LVSS 14-10
3. Kearney Catholic beat W. River/Shelton 65-6
4. Pierce beat St. Paul 55-38
5. Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn 21-20
6. Columbus Scotus lost to Wahoo 40-0
7. Adams Central beat Holdrege 35-0
8. Gothenburg beat Cozad 35-7
9. St. Paul lost to Pierce 55-38
10. Auburn lost to Ashland-GW 21-20
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig beat Ponca 50-0
2. Sutton beat GICC 22-0
3. DC Aquinas beat Wahoo Neumann 27-13
4. Wahoo Neumann lost to DC Aquinas 27-13
5. Ord beat Gordon-Rushville 71-0
6. Norfolk Catholic beat Boone Central 21-14
7. Yutan lost to Fremont Bergan 41-13
8. Fremont Bergan beat Yutan 41-13
9. Centennial beat Superior 14-6
10. Wilber-Clatonia beat Hastings St. Cecilia 28-7
Eight man-1
1. DC-Stratton off
2. Burwell beat West Holt 50-15
3. Howells-Dodge beat East Butler 48-28
4. Cross County beat Clarkson-Leigh 56-36
5. Cambridge beat Sutherland 36-8
6. Clarkson/Leigh lost to Cross County 56-36
7. Arcadia-Loup City lost to Elm Creek 22-20
8. Tri County beat Johnson County 44-0
9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Mead 43-6
10. West Point GACC lost to Wakefield 36-22
Eight man-2
1. Falls City SH beat NC Lourdes 56-30
2. Humphrey SF beat Wynot 56-14
3. Bloomfield beat Homer 40-0
4. Osceola beat Riverside 69-36
5. BDS beat Diller-Odell 56-8
6. Kenesaw beat Axtell 60-2
7. Pleasanton beat Brady 54-26
8. Sandhills/Thed. beat Mullen 44-0
9. Central Valley beat Fullerton 68-36
10. Lawrence-Nelson beat High Plains 66-30
