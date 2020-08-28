 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A

1. Omaha Westside beat Creighton Prep 42-0 (Th.)

2. Millard South beat Millard North 33-0

3. Bellevue West off

4. Millard West lost 30-28 to Elkhorn South (Th.)

5. Elkhorn South beat Millard West 30-28 (Th.)

6. O. Creighton Prep lost to 42-0 to Westside (Th.)

7. Lincoln Southeast beat Kearney 14-10

8. Grand Island off

9. Kearney lost Lincoln SE 14-10

10. Millard North lost to Millard South 33-0

Class B

1. Elkhorn lost to Norris 28-18

2. Waverly beat Elkhorn North 49-0

3. Omaha Skutt beat Om. Roncalli 35-19

4. Hastings beat McCook 35-14

5. Norris beat Elkhorn 28-18

6. GI Northwest lost to Bennington 54-31

7. Bennington beat GI Northwest 54-31

8. Scottsbluff lost to Columbus 13-0

9. McCook lost to Hastings 35-14

10. Omaha Roncalli lost to Om. Skutt 35-19

Class C-1

1. Wahoo beat Columbus Scotus 40-0 

2. Wayne beat LVSS 14-10

3. Kearney Catholic beat W. River/Shelton 65-6

4. Pierce beat St. Paul 55-38

5. Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn 21-20

6. Columbus Scotus lost to Wahoo 40-0

7. Adams Central beat Holdrege 35-0

8. Gothenburg beat Cozad 35-7

9. St. Paul lost to Pierce 55-38

10. Auburn lost to Ashland-GW 21-20

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig beat Ponca 50-0

2. Sutton beat GICC 22-0

3. DC Aquinas beat Wahoo Neumann 27-13

4. Wahoo Neumann lost to DC Aquinas 27-13

5. Ord beat Gordon-Rushville 71-0

6. Norfolk Catholic beat Boone Central 21-14

7. Yutan lost to Fremont Bergan 41-13

8. Fremont Bergan beat Yutan 41-13

9. Centennial beat Superior 14-6

10. Wilber-Clatonia beat Hastings St. Cecilia 28-7

Eight man-1

1. DC-Stratton off

2. Burwell beat West Holt 50-15

3. Howells-Dodge beat East Butler 48-28

4. Cross County beat Clarkson-Leigh 56-36

5. Cambridge beat Sutherland 36-8

6. Clarkson/Leigh lost to Cross County 56-36

7. Arcadia-Loup City lost to Elm Creek 22-20

8. Tri County beat Johnson County 44-0

9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Mead 43-6

10. West Point GACC lost to Wakefield 36-22

Eight man-2

1. Falls City SH beat NC Lourdes 56-30

2. Humphrey SF beat Wynot 56-14

3. Bloomfield beat Homer 40-0

4. Osceola beat Riverside 69-36

5. BDS beat Diller-Odell 56-8

6. Kenesaw beat Axtell 60-2

7. Pleasanton beat Brady 54-26

8. Sandhills/Thed. beat Mullen 44-0

9. Central Valley beat Fullerton 68-36

10. Lawrence-Nelson beat High Plains 66-30

