How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (2-0) beat Kearney 47-21
2. Millard South (2-0) beat Elkhorn South 17-14
3. Bellevue West (1-0) beat Bellevue East 55-0
4. Elkhorn South (1-1) lost to Millard South 17-14
5. Millard West (1-1) beat Millard North 21-14
6. Lincoln Southeast (2-0) beat Lincoln SW 35-5
7. Grand Island (1-0) beat Lincoln Pius X 24-7
8. Kearney (0-2) lost to Omaha Westside 47-21
9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1) beat Papillion-La Vista 21-16
10. Gretna (2-0) beat Lincoln High 34-7
Class B
1. Waverly (2-0) beat Omaha Skutt 17-7 (Thur.)
2. Omaha Skutt (1-1) lost to Waverly 17-7
3. Norris (2-0) beat Elkhorn North 35-6
4. Hastings (3-0) beat Scottsbluff 45-6
5. Elkhorn (1-1) beat Omaha Roncalli 48-27 (Thur.)
6. Bennington (2-0) beat Aurora 31-18
7. Grand Island Northwest (2-0) beat Gering 41-3
8. Scottsbluff (0-2) lost to Hastings 45-6
9. McCook (0-1) vs. Crete, ppd.
10. York (2-0) beat Alliance 20-0
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (1-1) lost to Adams Central 24-7
2. Wayne (2-0) beat West Point-Beemer 35-19
3. Kearney Catholic (2-0) beat Gothenburg 35-0
4. Pierce (2-0) beat Columbus Lakeview 41-21
5. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) beat Milford 42-14
6. Adams Central (2-0) beat Wahoo 24-7
7. Cozad (1-0) vs. Wood River-Shelton, unknown
8. North Bend (2-0) beat Arlington 30-0
9. St. Paul (1-1) beat Broken Bow 41-6
10. Auburn (1-1) beat Fort Calhoun 35-7
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (2-0) beat BRLD 62-0
2. Sutton (1-1) lost to Wilber-Clatonia 13-12
3. DC Aquinas (2-0) beat Centennial 27-0
4. Ord (2-0) beat Central City 37-20
5. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) lost to Neumann 35-26
6. Fremont Bergan (2-0) beat GICC 47-6
7. Wahoo Neumann (1-1) beat Norfolk Cath. 35-26
8. Centennial (1-1) lost to David City Aquinas 27-0
9. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) beat Sutton 13-12
10. Lin. Lutheran (1-1) lost to Lin. Christian 28-14
Eight man-1
1. DC-Stratton (1-0) beat Bertrand 56-12
2. Burwell (2-0) beat Ainsworth 76-38
3. Howells-Dodge (2-0) beat Shelby-RC 50-0
4. Cross County (3-0) beat Thayer Central 58-20
5. Cambridge (1-0) vs. Amherst, unknown
6. Tri County (2-0) beat Weeping Water 52-20
7. E.-Murdock (1-1) lost to Clarkson/Leigh 54-8
8. Wakefield (2-0) beat Wisner-Pilger 56-20
9. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) beat Plainview 48-22
10. Elm Creek (2-0) beat Hi-Line 40-22
Eight man-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0) beat Nebr. Lutheran 68-6
2. Humphrey SF (2-0) beat Emerson-Hubbard 68-0
3. Bloomfield (1-1) lost to Wynot 32-6
4. Osceola (2-0) beat Wausa 78-0 Mead
5. BDS (1-0) vs. Johnson-Brock, unknown
6. Kenesaw (2-0) beat Loomis 44-0
7. Pleasanton (1-0) vs. Axtell, unknown
8. Sandills/Thedford (2-0) beat Morrill 64-6
9. Central Valley (2-0) beat Palmer 56-16
10. Lawrence-Nelson (1-1) lost to Arapahoe 38-14
