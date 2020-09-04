 Skip to main content
How the top 10 high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (2-0) beat Kearney 47-21

2. Millard South (2-0) beat Elkhorn South 17-14

3. Bellevue West (1-0) beat Bellevue East 55-0

4. Elkhorn South (1-1) lost to Millard South 17-14

5. Millard West (1-1) beat Millard North 21-14

6. Lincoln Southeast (2-0) beat Lincoln SW 35-5

7. Grand Island (1-0) beat Lincoln Pius X 24-7

8. Kearney (0-2) lost to Omaha Westside 47-21

9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1) beat Papillion-La Vista 21-16

10. Gretna (2-0) beat Lincoln High 34-7

Class B

1. Waverly (2-0) beat Omaha Skutt 17-7 (Thur.)

2. Omaha Skutt (1-1) lost to Waverly 17-7

3. Norris (2-0) beat Elkhorn North 35-6 

4. Hastings (3-0) beat Scottsbluff 45-6

5. Elkhorn (1-1) beat Omaha Roncalli 48-27 (Thur.) 

6. Bennington (2-0) beat Aurora 31-18 

7. Grand Island Northwest (2-0) beat Gering 41-3 

8. Scottsbluff (0-2) lost to Hastings 45-6

9. McCook (0-1) vs. Crete, ppd.

10. York (2-0) beat Alliance 20-0

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (1-1) lost to Adams Central 24-7

2. Wayne (2-0) beat West Point-Beemer 35-19 

3. Kearney Catholic (2-0) beat Gothenburg 35-0

4. Pierce (2-0) beat Columbus Lakeview 41-21 

5. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) beat Milford 42-14

6. Adams Central (2-0) beat Wahoo 24-7 

7. Cozad (1-0) vs. Wood River-Shelton, unknown 

8. North Bend (2-0) beat Arlington 30-0 

9. St. Paul (1-1) beat Broken Bow 41-6 

10. Auburn (1-1) beat Fort Calhoun 35-7

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (2-0) beat BRLD 62-0 

2. Sutton (1-1) lost to Wilber-Clatonia 13-12 

3. DC Aquinas (2-0) beat Centennial 27-0 

4. Ord (2-0) beat Central City 37-20 

5. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) lost to Neumann 35-26 

6. Fremont Bergan (2-0) beat GICC 47-6 

7. Wahoo Neumann (1-1) beat Norfolk Cath. 35-26 

8. Centennial (1-1) lost to David City Aquinas 27-0

9. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) beat Sutton 13-12 

10. Lin. Lutheran (1-1) lost to Lin. Christian 28-14 

Eight man-1 

1. DC-Stratton (1-0) beat Bertrand 56-12 

2. Burwell (2-0) beat Ainsworth 76-38 

3. Howells-Dodge (2-0) beat Shelby-RC 50-0 

4. Cross County (3-0) beat Thayer Central 58-20 

5. Cambridge (1-0) vs. Amherst, unknown 

6. Tri County (2-0) beat Weeping Water 52-20 

7. E.-Murdock (1-1) lost to Clarkson/Leigh 54-8

8. Wakefield (2-0) beat Wisner-Pilger 56-20 

9. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) beat Plainview 48-22 

10. Elm Creek (2-0) beat Hi-Line 40-22 

Eight man-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0) beat Nebr. Lutheran 68-6 

2. Humphrey SF (2-0) beat Emerson-Hubbard 68-0 

3. Bloomfield (1-1) lost to Wynot 32-6 

4. Osceola (2-0) beat Wausa 78-0 Mead

5. BDS (1-0) vs. Johnson-Brock, unknown 

6. Kenesaw (2-0) beat Loomis 44-0

7. Pleasanton (1-0) vs. Axtell, unknown

8. Sandills/Thedford (2-0) beat Morrill 64-6 

9. Central Valley (2-0) beat Palmer 56-16 

10. Lawrence-Nelson (1-1) lost to Arapahoe 38-14 

