How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Omaha Westside beat Prep 24-17, at Grand Island
2. Gretna beat Omaha Burke 44-0, (Th.) Omaha Central
3. Omaha Creighton Prep lost to Omaha Westside 24-17, at Millard North
4. Bellevue West beat Omaha North 28-26, Omaha Burke
5. Elkhorn South beat Lincoln Southeast 31-20, Millard South
6. Omaha North lost to Bellevue West 28-26, at Millard West
7. Millard South beat Millard West 38-14, at Elkhorn South
8. Lincoln Southeast lost to Elkhorn South 31-20, at Lincoln East
9. Kearney beat Lincoln East 14-6, (Th.) Fremont
10. Grand Island beat North Platte 20-19, Omaha Westside
Class B
1. Bennington beat Omaha Skutt 44-13, at Plattsmouth
2. Scottsbluff beat Lincoln Pius 26-6, North Platte
3. Omaha Skutt lost to Bennington 44-13, Grand Island Northwest
4. Elkhorn beat Waverly 21-17, Norris
5. Waverly lost to Elkhorn 21-17, at Beatrice
6. Lincoln Pius X lost to Scottsbluff 26-6, at Seward
7. Omaha Gross beat Beatrice 41-7, Omaha Westview
8. Norris lost to Seward 44-24, at Norris
9. Grand Island Northwest lost to Aurora 43-13, at Omaha Skutt
10. Beatrice lost to Omaha Gross 41-7, Waverly
Class C-1
1. Aurora beat Grand Island Northwest 43-13, Boone Central
2. Pierce beat Wahoo 38-7, at Columbus Scotus
3. Ashland-Greenwood beat Columbus Lakeview 35-6, at Wahoo
4. Boone Central vs. Broken Bow, unknown, at Aurora
5. Omaha Roncalli beat Wayne 30-0, Nebraska City
6. McCook beat Cozad 34-7, at Gothenburg
7. Wahoo lost to Pierce 38-7, Ashland-Greenwood
8. Adams Central beat Minden 28-7, (Th.) at Holdrege
9. Columbus Lakeview lost to Ashland-Greenwood 35-6, Boys Town
10. Columbus Scotus beat David City Aquinas 13-7, Pierce
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Oakland-Craig 37-12, at Ord
2. Ord beat Central City 34-20, Norfolk Catholic
3. Fremont Bergan lost to Battle Creek 14-13, Ponca
4. Battle Creek beat Fremont Bergan 14-13, at David City
5. Yutan beat Malcolm 14-7, Tri County
6. Wilber-Clatonia vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, unknown, Louisville
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Tekamah-Herman 50-8 David City Aquinas
8. Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Wilber-Clatonia, unknown, at Amherst
9. Lincoln Lutheran lost to Lincoln Christian 34-27, Wahoo Neumann
10. David City Aquinas lost to Columbus Scotus 13-7, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Cambridge 55-28, at Hi-Line
2. Sutton lost to Cross County 44-30, at Thayer Central
3. Neligh-Oakdale lost to Howells-Dodge 50-12, West Point GACC
4. Stanton beat Riverside 47-21, at Elkhorn Valley
5. Cross County beat Sutton 44-30, Omaha Brownell Talbot
6. Clarkson/Leigh beat EMF 56-38,at Pender
7. Norfolk Lutheran lost to Wisner-Pilger 52-18, Twin River
8. Crofton beat Summerland 42-20, Bloomfield
9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Falls City Sacred Heart 95-44, Freeman
10. Pender vs. Elkhorn Valley, unknown, Clarkson/Leigh
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge beat Neligh-Oakdale 50-12, at Fullerton
2. Elgin/Pope John beat Humphrey St. Francis 22-20, Osmond
3. Osceola beat Diller-Odell 62-8, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
4. Sandhills/Thedford beat Burwell 42-0, at Hitchcock County
5. Falls City Sacred Heart lost to Elmwood-Murdock 95-44, Lawrence-Nelson
6. BDS beat High Plains 58-18 at Superior
7. Bloomfield beat Winside 52-16 at Crofton
8. Kenesaw beat Loomis 54-26 at Giltner
9. Humphrey St. Francis lost to Elgin/Pope John 22-20, at Wynot
10. Hitchcock County beat Bayard 72-8, Sandhills/Thedford
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix beat Minatare 85-6, Crawford
2. Cody-Kilgore beat Wallace 25-24, at Arthur County
3. Wallace lost to Cody-Kilgore 25-24, bye
4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Brady 72-26, at Boyd County
5. Lincoln Parkview, bye, at Hampton
6. Red Cloud, bye, Meridian
7. Arthur County vs. Garden County, unknown, Cody-Kilgore
8. Pawnee City, bye, (Th.) Franklin
9. Wilcox-Hildreth, bye, (Th.) at Elba
10. Hay Springs beat Paxton 28-6, bye