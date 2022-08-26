 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, this week, next week

1. Omaha Westside beat Prep 24-17, at Grand Island

2. Gretna beat Omaha Burke 44-0, (Th.) Omaha Central

3. Omaha Creighton Prep lost to Omaha Westside 24-17, at Millard North

4. Bellevue West beat Omaha North 28-26, Omaha Burke

5. Elkhorn South beat Lincoln Southeast 31-20, Millard South

6. Omaha North lost to Bellevue West 28-26, at Millard West

7. Millard South beat Millard West 38-14, at Elkhorn South

8. Lincoln Southeast lost to Elkhorn South 31-20, at Lincoln East

9. Kearney beat Lincoln East 14-6, (Th.) Fremont

10. Grand Island beat North Platte 20-19, Omaha Westside

Class B

1. Bennington beat Omaha Skutt 44-13, at Plattsmouth

2. Scottsbluff beat Lincoln Pius 26-6, North Platte

3. Omaha Skutt lost to Bennington 44-13, Grand Island Northwest

4. Elkhorn beat Waverly 21-17, Norris

5. Waverly lost to Elkhorn 21-17, at Beatrice

6. Lincoln Pius X lost to Scottsbluff 26-6, at Seward

7. Omaha Gross beat Beatrice 41-7, Omaha Westview

8. Norris lost to Seward 44-24, at Norris

9. Grand Island Northwest lost to Aurora 43-13, at Omaha Skutt

10. Beatrice lost to Omaha Gross 41-7, Waverly

Class C-1

1. Aurora beat Grand Island Northwest 43-13, Boone Central

2. Pierce beat Wahoo 38-7, at Columbus Scotus

3. Ashland-Greenwood beat Columbus Lakeview 35-6, at Wahoo

4. Boone Central vs. Broken Bow, unknown, at Aurora

5. Omaha Roncalli beat Wayne 30-0, Nebraska City

6. McCook beat Cozad 34-7, at Gothenburg

7. Wahoo lost to Pierce 38-7, Ashland-Greenwood

8. Adams Central beat Minden 28-7, (Th.) at Holdrege

9. Columbus Lakeview lost to Ashland-Greenwood 35-6, Boys Town

10. Columbus Scotus beat David City Aquinas 13-7, Pierce

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic beat Oakland-Craig 37-12, at Ord

2. Ord beat Central City 34-20, Norfolk Catholic

3. Fremont Bergan lost to Battle Creek 14-13, Ponca

4. Battle Creek beat Fremont Bergan 14-13, at David City

5. Yutan beat Malcolm 14-7, Tri County

6. Wilber-Clatonia vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, unknown, Louisville

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Tekamah-Herman 50-8 David City Aquinas

8. Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Wilber-Clatonia, unknown, at Amherst

9. Lincoln Lutheran lost to Lincoln Christian 34-27, Wahoo Neumann

10. David City Aquinas lost to Columbus Scotus 13-7, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Cambridge 55-28, at Hi-Line

2. Sutton lost to Cross County 44-30, at Thayer Central

3. Neligh-Oakdale lost to Howells-Dodge 50-12, West Point GACC

4. Stanton beat Riverside 47-21, at Elkhorn Valley

5. Cross County beat Sutton 44-30, Omaha Brownell Talbot

6. Clarkson/Leigh beat EMF 56-38,at Pender

7. Norfolk Lutheran lost to Wisner-Pilger 52-18, Twin River

8. Crofton beat Summerland 42-20, Bloomfield

9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Falls City Sacred Heart 95-44, Freeman

10. Pender vs. Elkhorn Valley, unknown, Clarkson/Leigh

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge beat Neligh-Oakdale 50-12, at Fullerton

2. Elgin/Pope John beat Humphrey St. Francis 22-20, Osmond

3. Osceola beat Diller-Odell 62-8, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

4. Sandhills/Thedford beat Burwell 42-0, at Hitchcock County

5. Falls City Sacred Heart lost to Elmwood-Murdock 95-44, Lawrence-Nelson

6. BDS beat High Plains 58-18 at Superior

7. Bloomfield beat Winside 52-16 at Crofton

8. Kenesaw beat Loomis 54-26 at Giltner

9. Humphrey St. Francis lost to Elgin/Pope John 22-20, at Wynot

10. Hitchcock County beat Bayard 72-8, Sandhills/Thedford

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix beat Minatare 85-6, Crawford

2. Cody-Kilgore beat Wallace 25-24, at Arthur County

3. Wallace lost to Cody-Kilgore 25-24, bye

4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Brady 72-26, at Boyd County

5. Lincoln Parkview, bye, at Hampton

6. Red Cloud, bye, Meridian

7. Arthur County vs. Garden County, unknown, Cody-Kilgore

8. Pawnee City, bye, (Th.) Franklin

9. Wilcox-Hildreth, bye, (Th.) at Elba

10. Hay Springs beat Paxton 28-6, bye

