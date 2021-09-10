How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Bellevue West beat Creighton Prep 28-22, Millard South (Th.)
2. Omaha Westside beat Papillion-La Vista 31-28, Papilion-La Vista South
3. Millard South beat Millard West 46-7, at Bellevue West (Th.)
4. Lincoln Southeast beat Grand Island 17-7, at Creighton Prep
5. Elkhorn South beat Omaha Central 55-7, at Lincoln Southwest
6. North Platte lost to Kearney 42-14, Lincoln North Star
7. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista South 28-21, at Lincoln Pius
8. Omaha Burke beat Millard North 34-21 (Th.), Omaha North
9. Kearney beat North Platte 42-14, at Millard West
10. Grand Island lost to Lincoln Southeast 17-7, Fremont
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt beat Omaha Gross 55-27 (Th.), at Bennington
2. Elkhorn beat Waverly 14-13, Blair
3. Plattsmouth beat Elkhorn North 42-17, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
4. Waverly lost to Elkhorn 14-13, Grand Island Northwest
5. Bennington beat Norris 35-20, Omaha Skutt
6. Aurora at Scottsbluff, Omaha Gross
7. Norris lost to Bennington 35-20, Omaha Roncalli
8. Grand Island Northwest beat Alliance 48-0, at Waverly
9. Beatrice beat Blair 21-14, at Elkhorn North
10. Seward Crete, at McCook
Class C-1
1. Pierce beat North Bend Central 76-33, Arlington
2. Ashland-Greenwood beat Arlington 38-0, Wayne
3. Columbus Lakeview lost to Wayne 30-17, Lincoln Christian
4. Kearney Catholic beat St. Paul 14-7, Ogallala
5. Battle Creek at West Point-Beemer, Columbus Scotus
6. Columbus Scotus beat David City Aquinas 28-21, at Battle Creek
7. Cozad beat Sidney 38-28, at Adams Central
8. Wahoo beat Boys Town 21-12, Milford
9. Adams Central beat Minden 41-13, Cozad
10. Boone Central beat Douglas County West 46-0, at Central City
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan beat Lincoln Lutheran 45-25 (Th.), Omaha Concordia
2. Oakland-Craig beat Crofton 42-13, at Norfolk Catholic
3. Ord lost to Norfolk Catholic 30-7, at Broken Bow
4. Douglas County Aquinas lost to Columbus Scotus 28-21,at Crofton
5. Wilber-Clatonia beat Superior 34-14, at Sandy Creek
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Tekamah-Herman 48-6, David City
7. Yutan beat Ponca 40-7, BRLD
8. Crofton lost to Oakland-Craig 42-13, David City Aquinas
9. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Twin River 58-0, at Centura
10. Lincoln Lutheran Lost to Fremont Bergan 45-25 (Th.), Sutton
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell beat Neligh-Oakdale 58-12, Ravenna
2. Cross County lost to Howells-Dodge 40-38, Nebraska Christian
3. Dundy County -Stratton Perkins County, at Hitchcock County
4. Neligh-Oakdale lost to Burwell 58-12, at North Central
5. Howells-Dodge beat Cross County 40-38, Wisner-Pilger
6. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Johnson-Brock 49-8, Palmyra
7. Stanton beat Wakefield 81-50, at Clarkson/Leigh
8. Arcadia-Loup City beat Ainsworth 47-12, Amherst
9. Laurel-Concord Coleridge bye, at Elkhorn Valley
10. Weeping Water Johnson County Central, at Conestoga
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw beat Fullerton 70-20, at Giltner
2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Hyannis 65-0, Twin Loup
3. O’Neill St. Mary's beat Walthill 60-6, at Niobrara/Verdigre
4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat BDS 52-8, Mead
5. Humphrey St. Francis beat Palmer 58-20, Wausa
6. Fullerton lost to Kenesaw 70-20, Osceola
7. Riverside beat Osmond 61-6, at Central Valley
8. Osmond lost to Riverside 61-6, Winside
9. Johnson-Brock lost to Nebraska City Lourdes 49-8, Doniphan West (Kan.)
10. BDS lost to Falls City Sacred Heart 52-8, at Pender