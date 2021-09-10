 Skip to main content
How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Take a look at the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, this week, next week

1. Bellevue West beat Creighton Prep 28-22, Millard South (Th.)

2. Omaha Westside beat Papillion-La Vista 31-28, Papilion-La Vista South

3. Millard South beat Millard West 46-7, at Bellevue West (Th.)

4. Lincoln Southeast beat Grand Island 17-7, at Creighton Prep

5. Elkhorn South beat Omaha Central 55-7, at Lincoln Southwest

6. North Platte lost to Kearney 42-14, Lincoln North Star

7. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista South 28-21, at Lincoln Pius

8. Omaha Burke beat Millard North 34-21 (Th.), Omaha North

9. Kearney beat North Platte 42-14, at Millard West

10. Grand Island lost to Lincoln Southeast 17-7, Fremont

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt beat Omaha Gross 55-27 (Th.), at Bennington

2. Elkhorn beat Waverly 14-13, Blair

3. Plattsmouth beat Elkhorn North 42-17, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

4. Waverly lost to Elkhorn 14-13, Grand Island Northwest

5. Bennington beat Norris 35-20, Omaha Skutt

6. Aurora at Scottsbluff, Omaha Gross

7. Norris lost to Bennington 35-20, Omaha Roncalli

8. Grand Island Northwest beat Alliance 48-0, at Waverly 

9. Beatrice beat Blair 21-14, at Elkhorn North

10. Seward Crete, at McCook

Class C-1

1. Pierce beat North Bend Central 76-33, Arlington

2. Ashland-Greenwood beat Arlington 38-0, Wayne 

3. Columbus Lakeview lost to Wayne 30-17, Lincoln Christian

4. Kearney Catholic beat St. Paul 14-7, Ogallala

5. Battle Creek at West Point-Beemer, Columbus Scotus

6. Columbus Scotus beat David City Aquinas 28-21, at Battle Creek

7. Cozad beat Sidney 38-28, at Adams Central 

8. Wahoo beat Boys Town 21-12, Milford 

9. Adams Central beat Minden 41-13, Cozad 

10. Boone Central beat Douglas County West 46-0, at Central City

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan beat Lincoln Lutheran 45-25 (Th.), Omaha Concordia

2. Oakland-Craig beat Crofton 42-13, at Norfolk Catholic

3. Ord lost to Norfolk Catholic 30-7, at Broken Bow 

4. Douglas County Aquinas lost to Columbus Scotus 28-21,at Crofton 

5. Wilber-Clatonia beat Superior 34-14, at Sandy Creek 

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Tekamah-Herman 48-6, David City

7. Yutan beat Ponca 40-7, BRLD 

8. Crofton lost to Oakland-Craig 42-13, David City Aquinas 

9. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Twin River 58-0, at Centura 

10. Lincoln Lutheran Lost to Fremont Bergan 45-25 (Th.), Sutton 

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell beat Neligh-Oakdale 58-12, Ravenna 

2. Cross County lost to Howells-Dodge 40-38, Nebraska Christian

3. Dundy County -Stratton Perkins County, at Hitchcock County 

4. Neligh-Oakdale lost to Burwell 58-12, at North Central 

5. Howells-Dodge beat Cross County 40-38, Wisner-Pilger 

6. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Johnson-Brock 49-8, Palmyra 

7. Stanton beat Wakefield 81-50, at Clarkson/Leigh 

8. Arcadia-Loup City beat Ainsworth 47-12, Amherst 

9. Laurel-Concord Coleridge bye, at Elkhorn Valley

10. Weeping Water Johnson County Central, at Conestoga

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw beat Fullerton 70-20, at Giltner

2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Hyannis 65-0, Twin Loup 

3. O’Neill St. Mary's beat Walthill 60-6, at Niobrara/Verdigre 

4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat BDS 52-8, Mead

5. Humphrey St. Francis beat Palmer 58-20, Wausa 

6. Fullerton lost to Kenesaw 70-20, Osceola 

7. Riverside beat Osmond 61-6, at Central Valley 

8. Osmond lost to Riverside 61-6, Winside 

9. Johnson-Brock lost to Nebraska City Lourdes 49-8, Doniphan West (Kan.) 

10. BDS lost to Falls City Sacred Heart 52-8, at Pender

