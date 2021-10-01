 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Southeast takes on Papillion-La Vista

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Class A 

Team, this week, next week

1. Millard South beat Lincoln Pius X 36-0 (Th.), at Fremont

2. Bellevue West beat Omaha Northwest 72-0, at Millard West

3. Omaha Westside beat Millard North 36-25, Norfolk

4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat North Platte 42-24, at Lincoln NE

5. Elkhorn South beat Bellevue East 56-13, Gretna (Th.)

6. Gretna beat Omaha Skutt 49-14, at Elkhorn South (Th.)

7. Omaha Burke beat Papillion-La Vista South 35-8, Omaha South

8. Millard West lost to Lincoln East 41-10, Bellevue West

9. Lincoln East beat Millard West 41-10, at North Platte

10. Kearney lost to Columbus 35-31, Lincoln High

Class B

1. Bennington beat South Sioux City 56-21, at Elkhorn

2. Elkhorn beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 49-14, Bennington 

3. Plattsmouth beat Norris 28-21, Waverly

4. Omaha Skutt lost to Gretna 49-14, at Ralston

5. Waverly beat Beatrice 56-7, at Plattsmouth

6. Aurora beat McCook 32-10, Hastings

7. Beatrice lost to Waverly 56-7, at Seward

8. Seward lost to Grand Island Northwest 33-14, Beatrice

9. Scottsbluff beat Alliance 57-7, at Lexington

10. Norris lost to Plattsmouth 28-21, at Crete

Class C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood beat Malcolm 35-0, Wahoo

2. Kearney Catholic beat Broken Bow 9-6, at Adams Central

3. Boone Central beat Battle Creek 13-0, Wayne

4. Pierce beat O'Neill 59-6, at West Point-Beemer

5. Columbus Scotus beat North Bend 42-12, Schuyler

6. Cozad lost to Ogallala 16-13, Minden

7. Wayne lost to Norfolk Catholic 18-14, at Boone Central

8. Adams Central beat Central City 59-20, Kearney Catholic

9. Chadron beat Sidney 35-6, at Alliance

10. Battle Creek lost to Boone Central 13-0, at O'Neill

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan beat David Cit Aquinas 40-0, at Tekamah-Herman

2. David City  Aquinas lost to Fremont Bergan 40-0, David City

3. Norfolk Catholic beat Wayne 18-14, BRLD

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Crofton 20-6, Oakland-Craig

5. Yutan beat Wilber-Clatonia 42-35, Syracuse

6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Doniphan-Trumbull 39-28, Grand Island Central Catholic

7. Oakland-Craig beat Tekamah-Herman 42-7, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

8. Ord vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, late, at Twin River

9. Crofton lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 20-6, at Ponca

10. Wahoo Neumann beat Centennial 23-21, at Lincoln Lutheran

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell beat Arcadia-Loup City 52-13, Anselmo-Merna

2. DC-Stratton lost to Hi-Line 52-42, Southern Valley (Th.)

3. Howells-Dodge beat Stanton 44-8, West Point GACC

4. Cross County beat Shelby-River City 67-6, East Butler

5. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Freeman 64-6, Johnson County Central

6. Stanton lost to Howells-Dodge 44-8, Madison

7. Arcadia-Loup City lost to Burwell 52-13, Shelby-Rising City

8. Neligh-Oakdale beat Ainsworth 70-34, at West Holt

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Plainview 58-8, at Wakefield

10. Weeping Water beat Elmwood-Murdock 52-32, Brownell-Talbot

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw beat BDS 52-14, Blue Hill

2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Ansley-Litchfield 55-6, at Sandhills Valley

3. O’Neill St. Mary's beat Creighton 48-14, at Bloomfield

4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat HTRS 76-22, Omaha Christian

5. Humphrey St. Francis beat Elgin/Pope John 44-22, at CWC (Th.)

6. Pender beat Walthill 42-0, at Emerson-Hubbard

7. Riverside beat Fullerton 50-8, at Elgin/Pope John

8. Osceola beat Nebraska Lutheran, forfeit, at Lawrence-Nelson

9. Johnson-Brock vs. Omaha Christian, late, Diller-Odell

10. Bloomfield beat Niobrara-Verdigre 70-14, O'Neill St. Mary's

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert