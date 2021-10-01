How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
* * *
Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Millard South beat Lincoln Pius X 36-0 (Th.), at Fremont
2. Bellevue West beat Omaha Northwest 72-0, at Millard West
3. Omaha Westside beat Millard North 36-25, Norfolk
4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat North Platte 42-24, at Lincoln NE
5. Elkhorn South beat Bellevue East 56-13, Gretna (Th.)
6. Gretna beat Omaha Skutt 49-14, at Elkhorn South (Th.)
7. Omaha Burke beat Papillion-La Vista South 35-8, Omaha South
8. Millard West lost to Lincoln East 41-10, Bellevue West
9. Lincoln East beat Millard West 41-10, at North Platte
10. Kearney lost to Columbus 35-31, Lincoln High
Class B
1. Bennington beat South Sioux City 56-21, at Elkhorn
2. Elkhorn beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 49-14, Bennington
3. Plattsmouth beat Norris 28-21, Waverly
4. Omaha Skutt lost to Gretna 49-14, at Ralston
5. Waverly beat Beatrice 56-7, at Plattsmouth
6. Aurora beat McCook 32-10, Hastings
7. Beatrice lost to Waverly 56-7, at Seward
8. Seward lost to Grand Island Northwest 33-14, Beatrice
9. Scottsbluff beat Alliance 57-7, at Lexington
10. Norris lost to Plattsmouth 28-21, at Crete
Class C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood beat Malcolm 35-0, Wahoo
2. Kearney Catholic beat Broken Bow 9-6, at Adams Central
3. Boone Central beat Battle Creek 13-0, Wayne
4. Pierce beat O'Neill 59-6, at West Point-Beemer
5. Columbus Scotus beat North Bend 42-12, Schuyler
6. Cozad lost to Ogallala 16-13, Minden
7. Wayne lost to Norfolk Catholic 18-14, at Boone Central
8. Adams Central beat Central City 59-20, Kearney Catholic
9. Chadron beat Sidney 35-6, at Alliance
10. Battle Creek lost to Boone Central 13-0, at O'Neill
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan beat David Cit Aquinas 40-0, at Tekamah-Herman
2. David City Aquinas lost to Fremont Bergan 40-0, David City
3. Norfolk Catholic beat Wayne 18-14, BRLD
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Crofton 20-6, Oakland-Craig
5. Yutan beat Wilber-Clatonia 42-35, Syracuse
6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Doniphan-Trumbull 39-28, Grand Island Central Catholic
7. Oakland-Craig beat Tekamah-Herman 42-7, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
8. Ord vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, late, at Twin River
9. Crofton lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 20-6, at Ponca
10. Wahoo Neumann beat Centennial 23-21, at Lincoln Lutheran
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell beat Arcadia-Loup City 52-13, Anselmo-Merna
2. DC-Stratton lost to Hi-Line 52-42, Southern Valley (Th.)
3. Howells-Dodge beat Stanton 44-8, West Point GACC
4. Cross County beat Shelby-River City 67-6, East Butler
5. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Freeman 64-6, Johnson County Central
6. Stanton lost to Howells-Dodge 44-8, Madison
7. Arcadia-Loup City lost to Burwell 52-13, Shelby-Rising City
8. Neligh-Oakdale beat Ainsworth 70-34, at West Holt
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Plainview 58-8, at Wakefield
10. Weeping Water beat Elmwood-Murdock 52-32, Brownell-Talbot
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw beat BDS 52-14, Blue Hill
2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Ansley-Litchfield 55-6, at Sandhills Valley
3. O’Neill St. Mary's beat Creighton 48-14, at Bloomfield
4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat HTRS 76-22, Omaha Christian
5. Humphrey St. Francis beat Elgin/Pope John 44-22, at CWC (Th.)
6. Pender beat Walthill 42-0, at Emerson-Hubbard
7. Riverside beat Fullerton 50-8, at Elgin/Pope John
8. Osceola beat Nebraska Lutheran, forfeit, at Lawrence-Nelson
9. Johnson-Brock vs. Omaha Christian, late, Diller-Odell