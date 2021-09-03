 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Take a look at the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, this week, next week

1. Bellevue West beat Bellevue East 59-0, Creighton Prep

2. Omaha Westside beat Omaha North 39-22, at Papillion-La Vista

3. Millard South beat Elkhorn South 33-7 (Th.), at Millard West

4. Elkhorn South lost to Millard South 33-7 (Th.), Omaha Central

5. Lincoln Southeast beat Lincoln Southwest 28-21, at Grand Island

6. Lincoln East lost to Papillion-La Vista South 32-28, at Norfolk

7. Kearney lost Omaha Burke 28-21, North Platte

8. North Platte beat Fremont 34-0, at Kearney

9. Gretna beat Omaha Central 31-8, Papillion-La Vista South

10. Grand Island beat Lincoln Pius X 28-14, Lincoln Southeast

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt beat Waverly 27-24, at Omaha Gross

2. Elkhorn beat Omaha Roncalli 34-7, at Waverly

3. Plattsmouth beat Ralston 55-7, Elkhorn North

4. Waverly lost to Omaha Skutt 27-24, Elkhorn

5. Bennington beat Aurora 55-44, Norris

6. Aurora lost to Bennington 55-44, at Scottsbluff

7. Norris beat Elkhorn North 47-16 (Th.), at Bennington

8. Elkhorn North lost to Norris 47-16 (Th.), at Plattsmouth

9. Grand Island Northwest beat Gering 48-10, at Alliance

10. Beatrice beat Lexington 33-13, Blair

Class C-1

1. Pierce beat Columbus Lakeview 28-27, at NB Central

2. Adams Central lost to Wahoo 13-8, at Minden

3. Columbus Lakeview lost to Pierce 28-27, Wayne

4. Ashland-Greenwood beat Milford 33-0, at Arlington

5. St. Paul lost to Broken Bow 20-6, Kearney Catholic

6. Kearney Catholic beat Gothenburg 38-7, at St. Paul

7. Battle Creek beat Hartington CC 24-7, at WP-Beemer

8. Cozad beat Wood River-Shelton 35-0, Sidney

10. Central City lost to Ord, 55-7, at O'Neill

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan beat Grand Island Central Catholic 38-8, Lincoln Lutheran

2. Oakland-Craig beat BRLD 44-0, Crofton

3. Ord beat Central City, 55-7, Norfolk Catholic

4. David City Aquinas beat Centennial, 14-0, at Columbus Scotus

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic lost to Battle Creek 24-7, at Tekamah-Herman

6. Sutton lost to Wilber-Clatonia 36-22, Fairbury

7. Wilber-Clatonia beat Sutton 36-22, at Superior

8. North Platte St. Patrick’s lost to Hastings St. Cecilia 26-22, Centura

9. Yutan beat Malcolm 34-12, Ponca

10.Crofton beat Twin River 48-0, at Oakland-Craig

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell beat Ainsworth 62-18, at Neligh-Oakdale

2. Cross County beat Thayer Central 53-14, at Howells-Dodge

3. Dundy County-Stratton beat Bertrand 28-20, Perkins County

4. Neligh-Oakdale beat Plainview 74-32, Burwell

5. Howells-Dodge beat Shelby-RC 46-13, Cross County

6. Nebraska City Lourdes beat West Point GACC 69-32, at Johnson-Brock

7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge lost to Stanton 11-8, Stanton

8. Tri County lost to Weeping Water 40-26, at Elmwood-Murdock

9. Stanton beat Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 11-8, Wakefield

10. Arcadia-Loup City beat Nebraska Christian 45-12, Ainsworth

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw beat Loomis 47-0, Fullerton

2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Morrill 36-8, at Hyannis

3. O’Neill St. Mary’s beat Summerland 38-23, Walthill

4. BDS lost to Johnson-Brock 32-30, Falls City Sacred Heart

5. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Nebraska Lutheran 53-0, at BDS

6. Humphrey St. Francis beat Emerson-Hubbard 68-6, Palmer

7. Fullerton beat CWC 48-30, at Kenesaw

8. Riverside beat Giltner 68-20, Osmond

9. Osmond beat Niobrara-Verdigre 48-6, at Riverside

10. Johnson-Brock beat BDS 32-30, at Nebraska City Lourdes

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert