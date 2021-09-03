How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Top 10/Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Bellevue West beat Bellevue East 59-0, Creighton Prep
2. Omaha Westside beat Omaha North 39-22, at Papillion-La Vista
3. Millard South beat Elkhorn South 33-7 (Th.), at Millard West
4. Elkhorn South lost to Millard South 33-7 (Th.), Omaha Central
5. Lincoln Southeast beat Lincoln Southwest 28-21, at Grand Island
6. Lincoln East lost to Papillion-La Vista South 32-28, at Norfolk
7. Kearney lost Omaha Burke 28-21, North Platte
8. North Platte beat Fremont 34-0, at Kearney
9. Gretna beat Omaha Central 31-8, Papillion-La Vista South
10. Grand Island beat Lincoln Pius X 28-14, Lincoln Southeast
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt beat Waverly 27-24, at Omaha Gross
2. Elkhorn beat Omaha Roncalli 34-7, at Waverly
3. Plattsmouth beat Ralston 55-7, Elkhorn North
4. Waverly lost to Omaha Skutt 27-24, Elkhorn
5. Bennington beat Aurora 55-44, Norris
6. Aurora lost to Bennington 55-44, at Scottsbluff
7. Norris beat Elkhorn North 47-16 (Th.), at Bennington
8. Elkhorn North lost to Norris 47-16 (Th.), at Plattsmouth
9. Grand Island Northwest beat Gering 48-10, at Alliance
10. Beatrice beat Lexington 33-13, Blair
Class C-1
1. Pierce beat Columbus Lakeview 28-27, at NB Central
2. Adams Central lost to Wahoo 13-8, at Minden
3. Columbus Lakeview lost to Pierce 28-27, Wayne
4. Ashland-Greenwood beat Milford 33-0, at Arlington
5. St. Paul lost to Broken Bow 20-6, Kearney Catholic
6. Kearney Catholic beat Gothenburg 38-7, at St. Paul
7. Battle Creek beat Hartington CC 24-7, at WP-Beemer
8. Cozad beat Wood River-Shelton 35-0, Sidney
10. Central City lost to Ord, 55-7, at O'Neill
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan beat Grand Island Central Catholic 38-8, Lincoln Lutheran
2. Oakland-Craig beat BRLD 44-0, Crofton
3. Ord beat Central City, 55-7, Norfolk Catholic
4. David City Aquinas beat Centennial, 14-0, at Columbus Scotus
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic lost to Battle Creek 24-7, at Tekamah-Herman
6. Sutton lost to Wilber-Clatonia 36-22, Fairbury
7. Wilber-Clatonia beat Sutton 36-22, at Superior
8. North Platte St. Patrick’s lost to Hastings St. Cecilia 26-22, Centura
9. Yutan beat Malcolm 34-12, Ponca
10.Crofton beat Twin River 48-0, at Oakland-Craig
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell beat Ainsworth 62-18, at Neligh-Oakdale
2. Cross County beat Thayer Central 53-14, at Howells-Dodge
3. Dundy County-Stratton beat Bertrand 28-20, Perkins County
4. Neligh-Oakdale beat Plainview 74-32, Burwell
5. Howells-Dodge beat Shelby-RC 46-13, Cross County
6. Nebraska City Lourdes beat West Point GACC 69-32, at Johnson-Brock
7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge lost to Stanton 11-8, Stanton
8. Tri County lost to Weeping Water 40-26, at Elmwood-Murdock
9. Stanton beat Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 11-8, Wakefield
10. Arcadia-Loup City beat Nebraska Christian 45-12, Ainsworth
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw beat Loomis 47-0, Fullerton
2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Morrill 36-8, at Hyannis
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s beat Summerland 38-23, Walthill
4. BDS lost to Johnson-Brock 32-30, Falls City Sacred Heart
5. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Nebraska Lutheran 53-0, at BDS
6. Humphrey St. Francis beat Emerson-Hubbard 68-6, Palmer
7. Fullerton beat CWC 48-30, at Kenesaw
8. Riverside beat Giltner 68-20, Osmond
9. Osmond beat Niobrara-Verdigre 48-6, at Riverside
10. Johnson-Brock beat BDS 32-30, at Nebraska City Lourdes