How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Class A
1. Gretna beat Lincoln East 28-6, playoffs
2. Elkhorn South beat Omaha North 42-6, playoffs
3. Omaha Westside beat Lincoln Northeast 63-7, playoffs
4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Omaha Benson 44-13, playoffs
5. Grand Island beat Omaha Northwest 52-0, playoffs
6. Bellevue West beat Papillion-La Vista South 42-20, playoffs
7. Kearney beat Norfolk 34-10, playoffs
8. Omaha North lost to Elkhorn South 42-6, playoffs
9. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Bellevue West 42-20, playoffs
10. North Platte beat Papillion-La Vista 36-29, playoffs
Class B
1. Bennington beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 52-14, playoffs
2. Omaha Gross beat Omaha Skutt 41-14, playoffs
3. Elkhorn beat Omaha Westview 59-19, playoffs
4. Scottsbluff beat Lexington 55-14, playoffs
5. Omaha Skutt lost to Omaha Gross 41-14, playoffs
6. Waverly beat Lincoln Northwest, forfeit, playoffs
7. Grand Island Northwest lost to York 24-21, playoffs
8. York beat Grand Island Northwest 24-21, playoffs
9. Elkhorn North beat Blair 27-26, playoffs
10. Seward beat Beatrice 41-20, playoffs
Class C-1
1. Aurora beat Central City 49-21, playoffs
2. Pierce beat West Point-Beemer 54-20, playoffs
3. Ashland-Greenwood beat Platteview 34-0, playoffs
4. McCook beat Chadron 48-28, playoffs
5. Boone Central beat St. Paul 48-0, playoffs
6. Omaha Roncalli beat Omaha Concordia 56-6, playoffs
7. Columbus Lakeview beat Columbus Scotus 28-7, playoffs
8. Wahoo beat Schuyler 68-0, playoffs
9. Adams Central beat Fairbury 60-20, playoffs
10. Central City lost to Aurora 49-21, playoffs
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 14-0, playoffs
2. Ord beat Centura 43-16, playoffs
3. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Doniphan-Trumbull 40-0, playoffs
4. Malcolm beat Wilber-Clatonia 62-28, playoffs
5. Battle Creek beat Grand Island Central Catholic, forfeit, playoffs
6. Wahoo Neumann beat David City Aquinas 49-12, playoffs
7. Oakland-Craig beat Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 35-0, playoffs
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic lost to Norfolk Catholic 14-0, playoffs
9. Mitchell lost to Gordon-Rushville 55-16, playoffs
10. Lincoln Lutheran beat Milford 44-18, playoffs
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Elkhorn Valley 56-24, playoffs
2. Cross County lost to Weeping Water 42-22, end of season
3. Stanton beat Pender 79-20, playoffs
4. Neligh-Oakdale beat Cambridge 70-22, playoffs
5. Clarkson/Leigh beat Wisner-Pilger 28-23, playoffs
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Mead 68-20, playoffs
8. Elmwood-Murdock beat Plainview 59-26, playoffs
9. Riverside beat Maxwell 55-12, playoffs
10. Thayer Central beat Shelby-Rising City 44-0, playoffs
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge beat Creighton 64-12, playoffs
2. BDS beat Nebraska Lutheran 46-6, playoffs
3. Hitchcock County beat Maywood-Hayes 78-0, playoffs
4. Ainsworth beat Loomis 64-20, playoffs
5. Wynot beat Winside 56-20, playoffs
6. Bloomfield beat Bloomfield 88-0, playoffs
7. Lawrence-Nelson beat Nebraska City Lourdes 62-16, playoffs
8. Osceola beat Fullerton 88-38, playoffs
9. Sandhills/Thedford beat Hyannis 80-28, playoffs
10. Johnson-Brock beat Wausa 58-22, playoffs
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix beat South Platte 81-28, playoffs
2. Arthur County beat Wallace 71-40, playoffs
3. Cody-Kilgore lost to Hay Springs 34-28, playoffs
4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Shelton 54-27, playoffs
5. Lincoln Parkview beat Lewiston 62-30, playoffs
6. Red Cloud beat Franklin 56-14, playoffs
7. Pawnee City beat Dorchester 50-20, playoffs
8. Shelton lost to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54-27, playoffs
9. Garden County beat Creek Valley 61-0, playoffs
10. Hay Springs beat Cody-Kilgore 34-28, playoffs
