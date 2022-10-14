How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Class A
1. Gretna beat Omaha South 71-17, Lincoln East
2. Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Burke, late, Omaha North
3. Omaha North lost to Grand Island 31-21, at Elkhorn South
4. Omaha Westside beat Millard South 41-34, at Lincoln Northeast
5. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Papillion-La Vista 24-20, Omaha Benson
6. Bellevue West, bye, at Papillion-La Vista South
7. Grand Island beat Omaha North 31-21, at Omaha Northwest
8. Kearney beat Lincoln Northeast 48-0, at Norfolk
9. Papillion-La Vista South beat Bellevue East 55-14, Bellevue West
10. North Platte beat Norfolk 24-13, Papillion-La Vista
Class B
1. Bennington beat Elkhorn North 21-7, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
2. Omaha Gross forfeit over Omaha Buena Vista, at Omaha Skutt
3. Elkhorn beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 47-3, at Omaha Westview
4. Scottsbluff vs. Gering, late, at Lexington
5. Omaha Skutt beat Plattsmouth 21-14, Omaha Gross
6. Waverly beat Seward 14-0, Lincoln Northwest
7. Grand Island Northwest beat Lexington 52-10, at York
8. York forfeit over Lincoln Northwest, Grand Island Northwest
9. Seward lost to Waverly 14-0, Beatrice
10. Elkhorn North lost to Bennington 21-7, at Blair
Class C-1
1. Aurora beat Fairbury 73-19, at Central City
2. Pierce beat Boone Central 48-26, West Point-Beemer
3. Boone Central lost to Pierce 48-26, St. Paul
4. Omaha Roncalli lost to Ashland-Greenwood 13-9, at Omaha Concordia
5. Ashland-Greenwood beat Omaha Roncalli 13-9, at Platteview
6. McCook beat Adams Central 28-14, Chadron
7. Adams Central lost to McCook 28-14, Fairbury
8. Columbus Lakeview beat Arlington 56-13, at Columbus Scotus
9. Wahoo beat Douglas County West 24-0, Schuyler
10. Broken Bow lost to Ord 42-7, at Gothenburg
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Wayne 63-14, Hartington Cedar Catholic
2. Ord beat Broken Bow 42-7, Centura
3. Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Fillmore Central, late, at Doniphan-Trumbull
4. Malcolm beat Centennial 49-20, Wilber-Clatonia
5. Battle Creek beat West Holt 42-6, Grand Island Central Catholic
6. Wahoo Neumann beat David City 57-7, David City Aquinas
7. Mitchell beat Valentine 21-20, Gordon-Rushville
8. Oakland-Craig beat North Bend 49-12, at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Ponca 54-7, at Norfolk Catholic
10. Lincoln Lutheran beat Tri County 55-14, at Milford
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Perkins County 42-0, playoffs
2. Cross County beat Shelby-Rising City 48-20, playoffs
3. Stanton beat Pender 66-25, playoffs
4. Neligh-Oakdale beat Norfolk Lutheran 58-20, playoffs
5. Clarkson/Leigh vs. Madison, late, playoffs
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Tri County 82-26, playoffs
7. Palmyra beat Freeman 44-26, playoffs
8. Elmwood-Murdock beat Omaha Brownell Talbot 77-20, playoffs
9. Riverside beat Ravenna 28-6, playoffs
10. Hi-Line beat Cambridge 70-24, playoffs
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge forfeit over Walthill, playoffs
2. BDS beat HTRS 65-32, playoffs
3. Bloomfield lost to Wynot 44-30, playoffs
4. Hitchcock County forfeit over Medicine Valley, playoffs
5. Ainsworth beat Boyd County 50-14, playoffs
6. Elgin/Pope John lost to O'Neill St. Mary’s 46-40, playoffs
7. Wynot beat Bloomfield 44-30, playoffs
8. Lawrence-Nelson vs. Deshler, late, playoffs
9. Osceola beat Nebraska Lutheran 52-8, playoffs
10. Sandhills/Thedford beat Mullen 44-6, playoffs
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix beat Garden County 55-8, at South Platte
2. Arthur County beat Brady 83-38, Wallace
3. Cody-Kilgore, bye, Hay Springs
4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Franklin 66-21, Shelton (Th.)
5. Lincoln Parkview beat Dorchester 64-0, at Lewiston
6. Red Cloud beat Wilcox-Hildreth 72-20, Franklin
7. Pawnee City beat Meridian 56-14, Dorchester
8. Garden County lost to Potter-Dix 55-8, Creek Valley
9. Shelton beat Harvard 45-16, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
10. Hay Springs beat Sioux County 37-0, at Cody-Kilgore
