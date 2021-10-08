 Skip to main content
How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

How the Nebraska high school top 10 fared

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Class A

Team, this week, next week

1. Millard South beat Fremont 40-14, at Lincoln North Star

2. Bellevue West beat Millard West 55-31, at Columbus

3. Omaha Westside beat Norfolk 41-0, Omaha Bryan 

4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Lincoln Northeast 38-10, at Papillion-La Vista South

5. Elkhorn South beat Gretna 28-20, at Kearney

6. Gretna lost to Elkhorn South 28-20, Lincoln Southeast

7. Omaha Burke beat Omaha South 70-21, Lincoln Southwest

8. Lincoln East lost to North Platte 41-38, Lincoln Northeast

9. Millard West lost to Bellevue West 55-31, North Platte

10. Lincoln Southeast beat Bellevue East 35-0, at Gretna

Class B

1. Bennington beat Elkhorn 49-14, at Omaha Roncalli

2. Elkhorn lost to Bennington 49-14, at Elkhorn North

3. Plattsmouth beat Waverly 21-14, at Beatrice

4. Waverly lost to Plattsmouth 21-14, Crete

5. Aurora beat Hastings 43-14, at Grand Island Northwest

6. Omaha Skutt beat Ralston 56-32, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

7. Scottsbluff beat Lexington 49-7, McCook

8. Grand Island Northwest beat York 24-17, Aurora

9. Beatrice lost to Seward 28-26, Plattsmouth

10. Norris beat Crete 48-7, Lincoln Pius X

Class C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood beat Wahoo 21-12, at Louisville

2. Kearney Catholic beat Adams Central 41-12, Holdrege

3. Boone Central beat Wayne 35-13, Columbus Scotus

4. Pierce beat West Point-Beemer 57-41, at Battle Creek 

5. Columbus Scotus beat Schuyler 42-7, at Boone Central

6. Adams Central lost to Kearney Catholic 41-12, at St. Paul

7. Chadron beat Alliance 41-6, at Gothenburg 

8. Milford beat Falls City 68-0, at Lincoln Christian

9. Wahoo lost to Ashland-Greenwood 21-12, Raymond Central

10. Wayne lost to Boone Central 35-13, O'Neill

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan beat Tekamah-Herman 70-7, Oakland-Craig

2. Norfolk Catholic beat BRLD 56-3, at Crofton

3. David City Aquinas beat David City 61-0, at BRLD 

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Oakland-Craig 27-0, Ponca

5. Yutan beat Syracuse 67-16, at Wahoo Neumann

6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Grand Island Central Catholic 50-41, at Sandy Creek

7. Oakland-Craig lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 27-0, Fremont Bergan

8. Ord beat Twin River by forfeit, Centura

9. Wahoo Neumann lost to Lincoln Lutheran 30-17, Yutan

10. North Platte St. Patrick's beat Gordon-Rushville 43-3, Hershey

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell beat Anselmo-Merna 34-28, at Amherst

2. Howells-Dodge beat West Point GACC 50-12, at Clarkson/Leigh

3. Cross County beat East Butler 67-0, at Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family

4. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Johnson County Central 53-6, at HTRS

5. Neligh-Oakland beat West Holt 50-6, Nebraska Christian

6. Weeping Water vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, late, Palmyra

7. Stanton beat Madison 52-6, West Point GACC

8. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Wakefield 64-46, Norfolk Lutheran

9. Arcadia-Loup City beat Shelby-River City 53-20, Anselmo-Merna

10. Arapahoe beat Bertrand 32-12, Southern Valley

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw beat Blue Hill 58-7, at Palmer

2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Sandhills Valley 56-0, Pleasanton

3. O’Neill St. Mary's lost to Bloomfield 28-20, Boyd County

4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Omaha Christian 48-14, at Diller-Odell

5. Humphrey St. Francis beat CWC 38-8, Central Valley

6. Pender beat Emerson-Hubbard 66-8, Homer

7. Riverside beat Elgin/Pope John 57-30, CWC

8. Osceola at Lawrence-Nelson, late, High Plains

9. Johnson-Brock beat Diller-Odell 77-8, at Mead

10. Bloomfield beat O'Neill St. Mary's 28-20, at Creighton

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

