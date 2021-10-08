How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Millard South beat Fremont 40-14, at Lincoln North Star
2. Bellevue West beat Millard West 55-31, at Columbus
3. Omaha Westside beat Norfolk 41-0, Omaha Bryan
4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Lincoln Northeast 38-10, at Papillion-La Vista South
5. Elkhorn South beat Gretna 28-20, at Kearney
6. Gretna lost to Elkhorn South 28-20, Lincoln Southeast
7. Omaha Burke beat Omaha South 70-21, Lincoln Southwest
8. Lincoln East lost to North Platte 41-38, Lincoln Northeast
9. Millard West lost to Bellevue West 55-31, North Platte
10. Lincoln Southeast beat Bellevue East 35-0, at Gretna
Class B
1. Bennington beat Elkhorn 49-14, at Omaha Roncalli
2. Elkhorn lost to Bennington 49-14, at Elkhorn North
3. Plattsmouth beat Waverly 21-14, at Beatrice
4. Waverly lost to Plattsmouth 21-14, Crete
5. Aurora beat Hastings 43-14, at Grand Island Northwest
6. Omaha Skutt beat Ralston 56-32, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
7. Scottsbluff beat Lexington 49-7, McCook
8. Grand Island Northwest beat York 24-17, Aurora
9. Beatrice lost to Seward 28-26, Plattsmouth
10. Norris beat Crete 48-7, Lincoln Pius X
Class C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood beat Wahoo 21-12, at Louisville
2. Kearney Catholic beat Adams Central 41-12, Holdrege
3. Boone Central beat Wayne 35-13, Columbus Scotus
4. Pierce beat West Point-Beemer 57-41, at Battle Creek
5. Columbus Scotus beat Schuyler 42-7, at Boone Central
6. Adams Central lost to Kearney Catholic 41-12, at St. Paul
7. Chadron beat Alliance 41-6, at Gothenburg
8. Milford beat Falls City 68-0, at Lincoln Christian
9. Wahoo lost to Ashland-Greenwood 21-12, Raymond Central
10. Wayne lost to Boone Central 35-13, O'Neill
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan beat Tekamah-Herman 70-7, Oakland-Craig
2. Norfolk Catholic beat BRLD 56-3, at Crofton
3. David City Aquinas beat David City 61-0, at BRLD
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Oakland-Craig 27-0, Ponca
5. Yutan beat Syracuse 67-16, at Wahoo Neumann
6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Grand Island Central Catholic 50-41, at Sandy Creek
7. Oakland-Craig lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 27-0, Fremont Bergan
8. Ord beat Twin River by forfeit, Centura
9. Wahoo Neumann lost to Lincoln Lutheran 30-17, Yutan
10. North Platte St. Patrick's beat Gordon-Rushville 43-3, Hershey
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell beat Anselmo-Merna 34-28, at Amherst
2. Howells-Dodge beat West Point GACC 50-12, at Clarkson/Leigh
3. Cross County beat East Butler 67-0, at Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family
4. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Johnson County Central 53-6, at HTRS
5. Neligh-Oakland beat West Holt 50-6, Nebraska Christian
6. Weeping Water vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, late, Palmyra
7. Stanton beat Madison 52-6, West Point GACC
8. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Wakefield 64-46, Norfolk Lutheran
9. Arcadia-Loup City beat Shelby-River City 53-20, Anselmo-Merna
10. Arapahoe beat Bertrand 32-12, Southern Valley
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw beat Blue Hill 58-7, at Palmer
2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Sandhills Valley 56-0, Pleasanton
3. O’Neill St. Mary's lost to Bloomfield 28-20, Boyd County
4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Omaha Christian 48-14, at Diller-Odell
5. Humphrey St. Francis beat CWC 38-8, Central Valley
6. Pender beat Emerson-Hubbard 66-8, Homer
7. Riverside beat Elgin/Pope John 57-30, CWC
8. Osceola at Lawrence-Nelson, late, High Plains
9. Johnson-Brock beat Diller-Odell 77-8, at Mead