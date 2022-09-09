How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Top 10/Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Omaha Westside beat Bellevue West 56-35, at Millard North
2. Gretna beat Omaha Creighton Prep 16-13, at Millard South
3. Bellevue West lost to Omaha Westside 56-35, Kearney
4. Elkhorn South beat Papillion-La Vista South 41-7, at Omaha Central
5. Millard South lost Millard North 20-14, Gretna
6. Omaha Creighton Prep lost to Gretna 16-13, Millard West
7. Omaha North beat Columbus 48-13 (Th.), Omaha Benson
8. Kearney beat Lincoln North Star 34-7 (Th.), at Bellevue West
9. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Elkhorn South 41-7, Omaha Burke
10. Grand Island beat Norfolk 20-6, at Lincoln High
Class B
1. Bennington beat York 33-10, at Lincoln Pius X
2. Elkhorn lost to Omaha Gross 21-14, Omaha Skutt
3. Omaha Skutt beat Beatrice 26-15, at Elkhorn
4. Omaha Gross beat Elkhorn 21-14 at Blair
5. Scottsbluff vs. Fredrick (Colo.), unknown, at York
6. Waverly beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 30-0, at Norris
7. Lincoln Pius X beat Hastings 9-7, Bennington
8. Seward beat Grand Island Northwest 24-22, at Hastings
9. Grand Island Northwest lost to Seward 24-22, Elkhorn North
10. Elkhorn North beat Crete 40-7, at Grand Island Northwest
Class C-1
1. Aurora beat Ashland-Greenwood 33-14, Plainview
2. Pierce beat Arlington 68-14, Omaha Roncalli
3. Ashland-Greenwood lost Aurora 33-14, at Auburn
4. Omaha Roncalli beat Raymond Central 51-0, at Pierce
5. Boone Central beat Columbus Lakeview 27-10, at Douglas County West
6. McCook beat Broken Bow 34-20, at Holdrege
7. Adams Central beat Gothenburg 43-0, at Syracuse
8. Columbus Lakeview lost Boone Central 27-10, at St. Paul
9. Columbus Scotus beat St. Paul 28-18, at West Point-Beemer
10. Chadron vs. Mitchell, unknown, at Valentine
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 49-7, Louisville
2. Battle Creek lost to Ord 25-7, at Centennial
3. Ord beat Battle Creek 25-7, Gordon-Rushville
4. Fremont Bergan lost to Lincoln Christian 39-20, West Holt
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Yutan 35-6, at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Gibbon 46-21, at Wahoo Neumann
7. Malcolm beat Oakland-Craig 22-20, at Tekamah-Herman
8. Kearney Catholic lost to Minden 32-14, Milford
9. Wahoo Neumann beat Grand Island Central Catholic 49-0, Hastings St. Cecilia
10. Oakland-Craig lost to Malcolm 22-20, Ponca
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Kimball 70-0, at Sutherland
2. Cross County beat McCool Jun. 72-14, at Twin River
3. Elmwood-Murdock lost to Palmyra 52-28, Omaha Christian
4. Stanton beat Weeping Water 37-14, West Point Guardian Angel Central Catholic
5. Neligh-Oakdale beat Crofton 36-18, Elkhorn Valley
6. Clarkson/Leigh beat Bancroft-Rosalie 22-0, Shelby-Rising City
7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Plainview 48-14, at Homer
8. Thayer Central beat Heartland 48-6, Palmyra
9. Palmyra beat Elmwood-Murdock 52-28, at Thayer Central
10. Crofton lost to Neligh-Oakdale 36-18, at Hartington-Newcastle
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge beat Wynot 54-20, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
2. Elgin/Pope John beat Creighton 38-30, CWC
3. Osceola lost to Humphrey St. Francis 38-36, Palmer
4. BDS beat Blue Hill 46-0, Nebraska City Lourdes
5. Bloomfield vs. Tri County, unknown, at Osmond
6. Kenesaw beat Superior 38-14, Deshler
7. Hitchcock County beat South Loup 36-24, Loomis
8. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Nebraska Lutheran 56-28, Diller-Odell
9. Wynot lost Howells-Dodge 54-20, Randolph
10. Ainsworth beat Burwell 34-12, Niobrara/Verdigre
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix beat Hay Springs 65-14, Sioux County
2. Arthur County, bye, Hay Springs
3. Cody-Kilgore beat Stuart 26-6, Santee
4. Wallace vs. Garden County, unknown, South Platte
5. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Lincoln Parkview 20-16, bye
6. Lincoln Parkview lost to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20-16, Heartland Lutheran
7. Red Cloud vs. Dorchester, unknown, Pawnee City
8. Pawnee City beat Wetmore, Kan. 65-20, Red Cloud
9. Wilcox-Hildreth beat Southwest 32-28, Lewiston
10. Hay Springs lost to Potter-Dix 65-14, Arthur County
