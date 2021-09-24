 Skip to main content
How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Class A 

Team, this week, next week

1. Millard South beat Omaha North 43-21, Lincoln Pius (Th.)

2. Bellevue West beat Kearney 49-13, Omaha Northwest

3. Omaha Westside beat Grand Island 41-9, at Millard North

4. Creighton Prep beat Millard West 28-21 (Th.), North Platte

5. Elkhorn South beat Papillion-La Vista 45-14, at Bellevue East

6. Gretna beat Bellevue East 77-0, Omaha Skutt

7. Omaha Burke beat Omaha Central 32-6 (Th.), at Papillion-La Vista South

8. Millard West lost to Cr. Prep 28-21 (Th.), at Lincoln East (Th.)

9. Lincoln Southeast lost to Lincoln East 47-10 (Th.), Papillion-La Vista

10. Kearney lost to Bellevue West 49-13, at Columbus

Class B

1. Bennington beat Blair 28-0, South Sioux City

2. Elkhorn beat Ralston 34-6, at Elkhorn Mount Michael (Th.)

3. Plattsmouth beat Crete 55-0, at Norris

4. Omaha Skutt beat Elkhorn North 32-21, at Gretna

5. Waverly beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 38-7, Beatrice

6. Aurora beat York 38-7, at Hastings

7. Norris lost to Beatrice 35-21, Plattsmouth

8. Beatrice beat Norris 35-21, at Waverly

9. Seward beat Hastings 30-7, at Grand Island Northwest

10. Grand Island Northwest lost to Scottsbluff 43-36, Seward

Class C-1

1. Pierce lost to Boone Central 35-33, O'Neill

2. Ashland-Greenwood beat Raymond Central 42-7, at Malcolm

3. Kearney Catholic beat Minden 38-7, at Broken Bow

4. Columbus Scotus beat West Point-Beemer 13-6, at North Bend Central

5. Cozad beat Holdrege 21-14, Ogallala

6. Battle Creek lost to Wayne 21-14, Boone Central

7. Adams Central beat Wood River-Shelton 48-0, Central City

8. Boone Central beat Pierce 35-33, at Battle Creek

9. Chadron beat Mitchell 44-8, Sidney

10. Wayne beat Battle Creek 21-14, Norfolk Catholic

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan beat David City 49-6, David City Aquinas

2. David City Aquinas beat Oakland-Craig 29-28 (Th.), at Fremont Bergan

3. Wilber-Clatonia lost to Wahoo Neumann 24-14, at Yutan

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat BRLD 69-0, at Crofton

5. Yutan beat Lincoln Lutheran 30-13, Wilber-Clatonia

6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Sutton 21-14, Doniphan-Trumbull

7. Norfolk Catholic beat Ponca 38-0, at Wayne

8. Oakland-Craig lost to David City Aquinas 29-28 (Th.), Tekamah-Herman

9. Ord vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, late, Grand Island Central Catholic

10. Crofton beat Tekamah-Herman 33-7, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell beat North Central 83-34, at Arcadia-Loup City

2. Dundy County-Stratton beat Maxwell 54-6, at Hi-Line

3. Howells-Dodge beat Madison 60-0, Stanton

4. Cross County bye, at Shelby-River City

5. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Conestoga 66-28, at Freeman

6. Stanton beat Wisner-Pilger 30-12, at Howells-Dodge

7. Arcadia-Loup City beat Ravenna 75-29 (Th.), Burwell

8. Neligh-Oakdale beat Summerland 58-34 (Th.), Ainsworth

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Hartington-Newcastle 44-13, at Plainview

10. Weeping Water beat Cedar Bluffs 58-6, at Elmwood-Murdock

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw beat Lawrence-Nelson 75-6, at BDS

2. Sandhills/Thedford beat South Loup 61-16, at Ainsley-LF

3. O’Neill St. Mary's beat CWC 24-14, Creighton

4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Johnson-Brock 36-20, HTRS

5. Humphrey SF beat Riverside 44-30, Elgin-Pope John

6. Riverside lost to Humphrey St. Francis 44-30, at Fullerton

7. Pender beat Allen 56-0,Walthill

8. Johnson-Brock lost to Falls City Sacred Heart 36-20, at Omaha Christian

9. Osceola beat Palmer 80-38, at Nebraska Lutheran

10. Bloomfield beat Boyd County 46-0, Niobrara/Verdigre

