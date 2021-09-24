How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
* * *
Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Millard South beat Omaha North 43-21, Lincoln Pius (Th.)
2. Bellevue West beat Kearney 49-13, Omaha Northwest
3. Omaha Westside beat Grand Island 41-9, at Millard North
4. Creighton Prep beat Millard West 28-21 (Th.), North Platte
5. Elkhorn South beat Papillion-La Vista 45-14, at Bellevue East
6. Gretna beat Bellevue East 77-0, Omaha Skutt
7. Omaha Burke beat Omaha Central 32-6 (Th.), at Papillion-La Vista South
8. Millard West lost to Cr. Prep 28-21 (Th.), at Lincoln East (Th.)
9. Lincoln Southeast lost to Lincoln East 47-10 (Th.), Papillion-La Vista
10. Kearney lost to Bellevue West 49-13, at Columbus
Class B
1. Bennington beat Blair 28-0, South Sioux City
2. Elkhorn beat Ralston 34-6, at Elkhorn Mount Michael (Th.)
3. Plattsmouth beat Crete 55-0, at Norris
4. Omaha Skutt beat Elkhorn North 32-21, at Gretna
5. Waverly beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 38-7, Beatrice
6. Aurora beat York 38-7, at Hastings
7. Norris lost to Beatrice 35-21, Plattsmouth
8. Beatrice beat Norris 35-21, at Waverly
9. Seward beat Hastings 30-7, at Grand Island Northwest
10. Grand Island Northwest lost to Scottsbluff 43-36, Seward
Class C-1
1. Pierce lost to Boone Central 35-33, O'Neill
2. Ashland-Greenwood beat Raymond Central 42-7, at Malcolm
3. Kearney Catholic beat Minden 38-7, at Broken Bow
4. Columbus Scotus beat West Point-Beemer 13-6, at North Bend Central
5. Cozad beat Holdrege 21-14, Ogallala
6. Battle Creek lost to Wayne 21-14, Boone Central
7. Adams Central beat Wood River-Shelton 48-0, Central City
8. Boone Central beat Pierce 35-33, at Battle Creek
9. Chadron beat Mitchell 44-8, Sidney
10. Wayne beat Battle Creek 21-14, Norfolk Catholic
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan beat David City 49-6, David City Aquinas
2. David City Aquinas beat Oakland-Craig 29-28 (Th.), at Fremont Bergan
3. Wilber-Clatonia lost to Wahoo Neumann 24-14, at Yutan
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat BRLD 69-0, at Crofton
5. Yutan beat Lincoln Lutheran 30-13, Wilber-Clatonia
6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Sutton 21-14, Doniphan-Trumbull
7. Norfolk Catholic beat Ponca 38-0, at Wayne
8. Oakland-Craig lost to David City Aquinas 29-28 (Th.), Tekamah-Herman
9. Ord vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, late, Grand Island Central Catholic
10. Crofton beat Tekamah-Herman 33-7, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell beat North Central 83-34, at Arcadia-Loup City
2. Dundy County-Stratton beat Maxwell 54-6, at Hi-Line
3. Howells-Dodge beat Madison 60-0, Stanton
4. Cross County bye, at Shelby-River City
5. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Conestoga 66-28, at Freeman
6. Stanton beat Wisner-Pilger 30-12, at Howells-Dodge
7. Arcadia-Loup City beat Ravenna 75-29 (Th.), Burwell
8. Neligh-Oakdale beat Summerland 58-34 (Th.), Ainsworth
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Hartington-Newcastle 44-13, at Plainview
10. Weeping Water beat Cedar Bluffs 58-6, at Elmwood-Murdock
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw beat Lawrence-Nelson 75-6, at BDS
2. Sandhills/Thedford beat South Loup 61-16, at Ainsley-LF
3. O’Neill St. Mary's beat CWC 24-14, Creighton
4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Johnson-Brock 36-20, HTRS
5. Humphrey SF beat Riverside 44-30, Elgin-Pope John
6. Riverside lost to Humphrey St. Francis 44-30, at Fullerton
7. Pender beat Allen 56-0,Walthill
8. Johnson-Brock lost to Falls City Sacred Heart 36-20, at Omaha Christian
9. Osceola beat Palmer 80-38, at Nebraska Lutheran
10. Bloomfield beat Boyd County 46-0, Niobrara/Verdigre