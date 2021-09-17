How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Bellevue West lost to Millard South 42-28 (Th.), at Kearney
2. Millard South beat Bellevue West 42-28 (Th.), Omaha North
3. Omaha Westside beat Papillion-La Vista South 47-19, Grand Island
4. Lincoln Southeast lost to Omaha Creighton Prep 41-7 (Th.), Lincoln East
5. Elkhorn South beat Lincoln Southwest 49-0 (Th.), Papillion-La Vista
6. Gretna beat Lincoln Pius X 30-7, Bellevue East
7. Omaha Burke beat Omaha North 21-10 (Th.)
8. Kearney lost to Millard West 37-14, Bellevue West
9. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Lincoln SE 41-7 (Th.), at Millard West (Th.)
10. Grand Island beat Fremont 17-15, at Omaha Westside
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt lost to Bennington 42-7, Elkhorn North
2. Elkhorn beat Blair 23-21 (Th.), at Ralston
3. Plattsmouth beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 47-7, Crete
4. Bennington beat Omaha Skutt 42-7, at Blair
5. Waverly beat Grand Island Northwest 41-34, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
6. Aurora beat Omaha Gross 30-20, at York
7. Norris beat Omaha Roncalli 44-0, at Beatrice
8. Grand Island Northwest lost to Waverly 41-34, Scottsbluff
9. Beatrice beat Elkhorn North 41-40, Norris
10. Seward beat McCook 24-17, Hastings
Class C-1
1. Pierce beat Arlington 58-13, at Boone Central
2. Ashland-Greenwood beat Wayne 21-11, Raymond Central
3. Kearney Catholic beat Ogallala 24-6, Minden
4. Battle Creek lost to Columbus Scotus 28-21, at Wayne
5. Columbus Scotus beat Battle Creek 28-21, West Point-Beemer
6. Cozad beat Adams Central 18-15, at Holdrege
7. Wahoo lost to Milford 28-27, at Platteview
8. Adams Central lost to Cozad 18-15, at Wood River-Shelton
9. Boone Central beat Central City 46-35, Pierce
10. Wayne lost to Ashland-Greenwood 21-11, Battle Creek
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan beat Omaha Concordia 62-6, at David City
2. Oakland-Craig lost to Nor. Catholic 20-14 OT, at DC Aquinas
3. DC Aquinas beat Crofton 22-14, at Oakland-Craig
4. Wilber-Clatonia beat Sandy Creek 46-14, at Wahoo Neumann
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat David City by forfeit, BRLD
6. Yutan beat BRLD 26-7, at Lincoln Lutheran
7. Hastings St. Cecilia at Centura, late, at Sutton
8. Norfolk Catholic beat Oakland-Craig 20-14 OT, at Ponca
9. Ord beat Broken Bow 28-6, Doniphan-Trumbull
10. Crofton lost to David City Aquinas 22-14, at Tekamah-Herman
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell beat Ravenna 54-22, at North Central
2. Dundy County-Stratton beat Hitchcock Co. 42-36, Maxwell
3. Howells-Dodge beat Wisner-Pilger 46-26, at Madison
4. Cross County beat Nebraska Christian 61-7, at Shelby-River City
5. Nebraska City Lourdes Palmyra, late, Conestoga
6. Stanton beat Clarkson/Leigh 22-8, Wisner-Pilger
7. Arcadia-Loup City beat Amherst 41-0, at Ravenna
8. Neligh-Oakdale at North Central, late, Summerland
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Elkhorn Valley 55-8, Hartington-Newcastle
10. Weeping Water beat Conestoga 58-0, Cedar Bluffs
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw beat Giltner 68-12, Lawrence-Nelson
2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Twin Loup 45-0 (Th.), South Loup
3. O’Neill St. Mary's beat Niobrara-Verdigre 72-0, at CWC
4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Mead 66-12, at Johnson-Brock
5. Humphrey St. Francis beat Wausa 50-6, at Riverside
6. Riverside beat Central Valley 53-18, Humphrey St. Francis
7. Pender beat Bloomfield 70-44, at Allen
8. Bloomfield lost to Pender 70-44, Boyd County
9. Johnson-Brock beat Doniphan West 54-28, Falls City Sacred Heart