How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

  Updated
Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, this week, next week

1. Bellevue West lost to Millard South 42-28 (Th.), at Kearney

2. Millard South beat Bellevue West 42-28 (Th.), Omaha North

3. Omaha Westside beat Papillion-La Vista South 47-19, Grand Island

4. Lincoln Southeast lost to Omaha Creighton Prep 41-7 (Th.), Lincoln East

5. Elkhorn South beat Lincoln Southwest 49-0 (Th.), Papillion-La Vista

6. Gretna beat Lincoln Pius X 30-7, Bellevue East

7. Omaha Burke beat Omaha North 21-10 (Th.)

8. Kearney lost to Millard West 37-14, Bellevue West

9. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Lincoln SE 41-7 (Th.), at Millard West (Th.)

10. Grand Island beat Fremont 17-15, at Omaha Westside

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt lost to Bennington 42-7, Elkhorn North

2. Elkhorn beat Blair 23-21 (Th.), at Ralston

3. Plattsmouth beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 47-7, Crete

4. Bennington beat Omaha Skutt 42-7, at Blair

5. Waverly beat Grand Island Northwest 41-34, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

6. Aurora beat Omaha Gross 30-20, at York

7. Norris beat Omaha Roncalli 44-0, at Beatrice

8. Grand Island Northwest lost to Waverly 41-34, Scottsbluff

9. Beatrice beat Elkhorn North 41-40, Norris

10. Seward beat McCook 24-17, Hastings

Class C-1

1. Pierce beat Arlington 58-13, at Boone Central

2. Ashland-Greenwood beat Wayne 21-11, Raymond Central

3. Kearney Catholic beat Ogallala 24-6, Minden

4. Battle Creek lost to Columbus Scotus 28-21, at Wayne

5. Columbus Scotus beat Battle Creek 28-21, West Point-Beemer

6. Cozad beat Adams Central 18-15, at Holdrege

7. Wahoo lost to Milford 28-27, at Platteview

8. Adams Central lost to Cozad 18-15, at Wood River-Shelton

9. Boone Central beat Central City 46-35, Pierce

10. Wayne lost to Ashland-Greenwood 21-11, Battle Creek

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan beat Omaha Concordia 62-6, at David City

2. Oakland-Craig lost to Nor. Catholic 20-14 OT, at DC Aquinas

3. DC Aquinas beat Crofton 22-14, at Oakland-Craig

4. Wilber-Clatonia beat Sandy Creek 46-14, at Wahoo Neumann

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat David City by forfeit, BRLD

6. Yutan beat BRLD 26-7, at Lincoln Lutheran

7. Hastings St. Cecilia at Centura, late, at Sutton

8. Norfolk Catholic beat Oakland-Craig 20-14 OT, at Ponca

9. Ord beat Broken Bow 28-6, Doniphan-Trumbull

10. Crofton lost to David City Aquinas 22-14, at Tekamah-Herman

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell beat Ravenna 54-22, at North Central

2. Dundy County-Stratton beat Hitchcock Co. 42-36, Maxwell

3. Howells-Dodge beat Wisner-Pilger 46-26, at Madison

4. Cross County beat Nebraska Christian 61-7, at Shelby-River City

5. Nebraska City Lourdes Palmyra, late, Conestoga

6. Stanton beat Clarkson/Leigh 22-8, Wisner-Pilger

7. Arcadia-Loup City beat Amherst 41-0, at Ravenna

8. Neligh-Oakdale at North Central, late, Summerland

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Elkhorn Valley 55-8, Hartington-Newcastle

10. Weeping Water beat Conestoga 58-0, Cedar Bluffs

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw beat Giltner 68-12, Lawrence-Nelson

2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Twin Loup 45-0 (Th.), South Loup

3. O’Neill St. Mary's beat Niobrara-Verdigre 72-0, at CWC

4. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Mead 66-12, at Johnson-Brock

5. Humphrey St. Francis beat Wausa 50-6, at Riverside

6. Riverside beat Central Valley 53-18, Humphrey St. Francis

7. Pender beat Bloomfield 70-44, at Allen

8. Bloomfield lost to Pender 70-44, Boyd County

9. Johnson-Brock beat Doniphan West 54-28, Falls City Sacred Heart

10. Osceola at Fullerton, late, Palmer

