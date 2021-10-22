How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
* * *
CLASS A
Team, this week, next week
1. Millard South beat Omaha Burke 35-13, Playoffs
2. Bellevue West beat Lincoln High 48-6 (Th.), Playoffs
3. Omaha Westside beat Omaha Benson 59-0, Playoffs
4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Lincoln East 52-7, Playoffs
5. Elkhorn South beat Lincoln Southeast 21-10, Playoffs
6. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista 27-20, Playoffs
7. Omaha Burke lost to Millard South 35-13, Playoffs
8. North Platte lost to Columbus 38-28, Playoffs
9. Lincoln East lost to Creighton Prep 52-7, Playoffs
10. Millard West beat Lincoln Northeast 38-7, Playoffs
CLASS B
1. Bennington beat Omaha Gross 49-10, Playoffs
2. Plattsmouth beat Bellevue East 48-14, Playoffs
3. Aurora beat Seward 50-14, Playoffs
4. Waverly beat Norris 52-49 3OT, Playoffs
5. Elkhorn beat Omaha Skutt 33-13, Playoffs
6. Omaha Skutt lost to Elkhorn 33-13, Playoffs
7. Scottsbluff beat Gering 70-17, Playoffs
8. Norris lost to Waverly 52-49 3OT, Playoffs
9. Seward lost to Aurora 50-14, Playoffs
10. Grand Island Northwest beat Hastings 42-27, Playoffs
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood beat Platteview 30-7, Playoffs
2. Kearney Catholic beat Cozad 49-13, Playoffs
3. Columbus Scotus lost to Columbus Lakeview 35-0, Playoffs
4. Chadron beat Ogallala 35-8, Playoffs
5. Boone Central beat O'Neill 53-0 (Th.), Playoffs
6. Milford vs. Fairbury, late, Playoffs
7. Auburn beat Falls City 49-0, Playoffs
8. Wahoo beat Malcolm 22-16, Playoffs
9. Wayne lost to Pierce 35-27, Playoffs
10. Battle Creek beat North Bend 62-36, Playoffs
CLASS C-2
1. Fremont Bergan beat Ponca 49-14, Playoffs
2. Norfolk Catholic beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 27-20, Playoffs
3. David City Aquinas vs. Tekamah-Herman, late, Playoffs
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic lost to Norfolk Catholic 27-20, Playoffs
5. Yutan beat Centennial 14-7, Playoffs
6. Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Superior, late, Playoffs
7. Ord vs. Gibbon, late, Playoffs
8. North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Valentine, late, Playoffs
9. Lincoln Lutheran beat Wilber-Clatonia 10-7, Playoffs
10. Sutton beat Doniphan-Trumbull 43-18, Playoffs
EIGHT MAN-1
1. Burwell beat Amherst 60-24, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
2. Howells-Dodge beat Elmwood-Murdock 56-32, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
3. Cross County beat Clarkson/Leigh 45-12, at Weeping Water
4. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Thayer Central 57-14, Sutherland
5. Anselmo-Merna beat Summerland 36-6, Stanton
6. Neligh-Oakdale beat Tri County 64-30, at Hitchcock Co.
7. Weeping Water beat Wisner-Pilger 48-28, Cross County
8. Stanton beat Heartland 57-12, at Anselmo-Merna
9. Arapahoe beat Alma 56-40, Perkins County
10. Norfolk Lutheran lost to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36-35, season over
EIGHT MAN-2
1. Kenesaw beat Medicine Valley 56-0, Falls City Sacred Heart
2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-20, Mead
3. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Osmond 63-41, at Kenesaw
4. Humphrey St. Francis beat Allen 42-14, Blue Hill
5. Pender beat Creighton 69-32, BDS
6. Riverside beat Sandhills Valley 74-20, Johnson-Brock
7. Osceola beat Homer 70-27, Leyton
8. Johnson-Brock beat Winside 56-12, at Riverside
9. Bloomfield beat Wausa 66-20, Elgin/Pope John
10. Mullen beat Loomis 58-12, Ansley-Litchfield