How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

CLASS A

Team, this week, next week

1. Millard South beat Omaha Burke 35-13, Playoffs

2. Bellevue West beat Lincoln High 48-6 (Th.), Playoffs

3. Omaha Westside beat Omaha Benson 59-0, Playoffs 

4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Lincoln East 52-7, Playoffs

5. Elkhorn South beat Lincoln Southeast 21-10, Playoffs

6. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista 27-20, Playoffs

7. Omaha Burke lost to Millard South 35-13, Playoffs

8. North Platte lost to Columbus 38-28, Playoffs

9. Lincoln East lost to Creighton Prep 52-7, Playoffs 

10. Millard West beat Lincoln Northeast 38-7, Playoffs

CLASS B

1. Bennington beat Omaha Gross 49-10, Playoffs

2. Plattsmouth beat Bellevue East 48-14, Playoffs

3. Aurora beat Seward 50-14, Playoffs

4. Waverly beat Norris 52-49 3OT, Playoffs

5. Elkhorn beat Omaha Skutt 33-13, Playoffs 

6. Omaha Skutt lost to Elkhorn 33-13, Playoffs

7. Scottsbluff beat Gering 70-17, Playoffs

8. Norris lost to Waverly 52-49 3OT, Playoffs

9. Seward lost to Aurora 50-14, Playoffs 

10. Grand Island Northwest beat Hastings 42-27, Playoffs

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood beat Platteview 30-7, Playoffs

2. Kearney Catholic beat Cozad 49-13, Playoffs

3. Columbus Scotus lost to Columbus Lakeview 35-0, Playoffs

4. Chadron beat Ogallala 35-8, Playoffs

5. Boone Central beat O'Neill 53-0 (Th.), Playoffs

6. Milford vs. Fairbury, late, Playoffs

7. Auburn beat Falls City 49-0, Playoffs

8. Wahoo beat Malcolm 22-16, Playoffs

9. Wayne lost to Pierce 35-27, Playoffs

10. Battle Creek beat North Bend 62-36, Playoffs

CLASS C-2

1. Fremont Bergan beat Ponca 49-14, Playoffs

2. Norfolk Catholic beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 27-20, Playoffs

3. David City Aquinas vs. Tekamah-Herman, late, Playoffs

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic lost to Norfolk Catholic 27-20, Playoffs

5. Yutan beat Centennial 14-7, Playoffs

6. Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Superior, late, Playoffs

7. Ord vs. Gibbon, late, Playoffs

8. North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Valentine, late, Playoffs

9. Lincoln Lutheran beat Wilber-Clatonia 10-7, Playoffs

10. Sutton beat Doniphan-Trumbull 43-18, Playoffs

EIGHT MAN-1

1. Burwell beat Amherst 60-24, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

2. Howells-Dodge beat Elmwood-Murdock 56-32, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

3. Cross County beat Clarkson/Leigh 45-12, at Weeping Water

4. Nebraska City Lourdes beat Thayer Central 57-14, Sutherland

5. Anselmo-Merna beat Summerland 36-6, Stanton

6. Neligh-Oakdale beat Tri County 64-30, at Hitchcock Co.

7. Weeping Water beat Wisner-Pilger 48-28, Cross County

8. Stanton beat Heartland 57-12, at Anselmo-Merna 

9. Arapahoe beat Alma 56-40, Perkins County

10. Norfolk Lutheran lost to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36-35, season over 

EIGHT MAN-2

1. Kenesaw beat Medicine Valley 56-0, Falls City Sacred Heart

2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-20, Mead

3. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Osmond 63-41, at Kenesaw

4. Humphrey St. Francis beat Allen 42-14, Blue Hill 

5. Pender beat Creighton 69-32, BDS

6. Riverside beat Sandhills Valley 74-20, Johnson-Brock 

7. Osceola beat Homer 70-27, Leyton

8. Johnson-Brock beat Winside 56-12, at Riverside

9. Bloomfield beat Wausa 66-20, Elgin/Pope John

10. Mullen beat Loomis 58-12, Ansley-Litchfield

