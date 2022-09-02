How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Omaha Westside beat Grand Island 37-13, Bellevue West
2. Gretna beat Omaha Central 56-0, Omaha Creighton Prep
3. Bellevue West beat Omaha Burke 60-13, at Omaha Westside
4. Elkhorn South beat Millard South 31-28, Papillion-La Vista South
5. Millard South lost to Elkhorn South 31-28, Millard North
6. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Millard North 35-14, (Th.) at Gretna
7. Omaha North beat Millard West 14-13, Columbus
8. Kearney beat Fremont 49-21, at Lincoln North Star
9. Papillion-La Vista South beat Papillion-La Vista 29-3, at Elkhorn South
10. Grand Island lost to Omaha Westside 37-13, Norfolk
Class B
1. Bennington beat Plattsmouth 38-0, York
2. Scottsbluff lost to North Platte 21-14, Fredrick
3. Elkhorn beat Norris 21-7, (Th.) at Omaha Gross
4. Omaha Skutt beat Grand Island Northwest 21-16, Beatrice
5. Omaha Gross beat Omaha Westview 63-16, Elkhorn
6. Waverly beat Beatrice 28-21, Elkhorn Mount Michael
7. Lincoln Pius X beat Seward 21-14, Hastings
8. Seward lost to Lincoln Pius X 21-14, at Grand Island Northwest
9. Grand Island Northwest lost to Omaha Skutt 21-16, Seward
10. Elkhorn North beat Lincoln Northwest 70-0, Crete
Class C-1
1. Aurora beat Boone Central 34-13, at Ashland-Greenwood
2. Pierce beat Columbus Scotus 45-7, Arlington
3. Ashland-Greenwood beat Wahoo 20-0, Aurora
4. Boone Central lost to Aurora 34-13, Columbus Lakeview
5. Omaha Roncalli beat Nebraska City 50-20, Raymond Central
6. McCook beat Gothenburg 38-14, Broken Bow
7. Adams Central beat Holdrege 30-7, Gothenburg
8. Columbus Scotus lost to Pierce 45-7, St. Paul
9. Wahoo lost to Ashland-Greenwood 20-0, Auburn
10. Columbus Lakeview beat Boys Town 28-15, at Boone Central
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Ord 35-14, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
2. Ord lost to Norfolk Catholic 35-14, at Battle Creek
3. Battle Creek vs. David City, unknown, Ord
4. Fremont Bergan beat Ponca 26-13, at Lincoln Christian
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat David City Aquinas 33-3, at Yutan
6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Amherst 35-0, Gibbon
7. Malcolm beat Raymond Central 38-13, Oakland-Craig
8. Kearney Catholic beat Hershey 31-7, at Minden
9. Wahoo Neumann beat Lincoln Lutheran 42-21, Grand Island Central Catholic
10. David City Aquinas lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 33-3, Lincoln Lutheran
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Hi-Line 56-16, Kimball
2. Cross County beat Omaha Brownell Talbot 74-16, McCool Junction
3. Elmwood-Murdock beat Freeman 76-20, at Palmyra
4. Stanton beat Elkhorn Valley 54-6, at Weeping Water
5. Neligh-Oakdale beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 58-14, at Crofton
6. Sutton lost to Thayer Central 54-16, Hi-Line
7. Clarkson/Leigh beat Pender 66-36, at Bancroft-Rosalie
8. Crofton lost to Bloomfield 28-10, Neligh-Oakdale
9. Pender lost to Clarkson/Leigh 66-36, at Wakefield
10. Wisner-Pilger lost to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22-16, Nebraska Christian
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge beat Fullerton 58-16, Wynot
2. Elgin/Pope John beat Osmond 46-22, at Creighton
3. Osceola vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, unknown, Humphrey St. Francis
4. Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hitchcock County, Saturday, Twin Loup
5. BDS beat Superior 50-21, at Blue Hill
6. Bloomfield beat Crofton 28-10, Tri County
7. Kenesaw beat Giltner 42-6, Superior
8. Humphrey St. Francis beat Wynot 47-26, at Osceola
9. Hitchcock County vs. Sandhills/Thedford, Saturday, at South Loup
10. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Lawrence-Nelson 52-44, at Nebraska Lutheran
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix beat Crawford 91-6, Hay Springs
2. Cody-Kilgore lost to Arthur County 48-20, at Stuart
3. Wallace, bye, Garden County
4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Stuart 46-6, at Lincoln Parkview
5. Lincoln Parkview vs. Hampton, unknown, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
6. Red Cloud beat Meridian 63-14, at Dorchester
7. Arthur County beat Cody-Kilgore 48-20, bye
8. Pawnee City beat Franklin 48-7, at Wetmore, Kan.
9. Wilcox-Hildreth beat Elba 52-28, (Thur.) Southwest
10. Hay Springs, bye, at Potter-Dix