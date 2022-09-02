 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, this week, next week

1. Omaha Westside beat Grand Island 37-13, Bellevue West

2. Gretna beat Omaha Central 56-0, Omaha Creighton Prep

3. Bellevue West beat Omaha Burke 60-13, at Omaha Westside

4. Elkhorn South beat Millard South 31-28, Papillion-La Vista South

5. Millard South lost to Elkhorn South 31-28, Millard North

6. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Millard North 35-14, (Th.) at Gretna

7. Omaha North beat Millard West 14-13, Columbus

8. Kearney beat Fremont 49-21, at Lincoln North Star

9. Papillion-La Vista South beat Papillion-La Vista 29-3, at Elkhorn South

10. Grand Island lost to Omaha Westside 37-13, Norfolk

Class B

1. Bennington beat Plattsmouth 38-0, York

2. Scottsbluff lost to North Platte 21-14, Fredrick

3. Elkhorn beat Norris 21-7, (Th.) at Omaha Gross

4. Omaha Skutt beat Grand Island Northwest 21-16, Beatrice

5. Omaha Gross beat Omaha Westview 63-16, Elkhorn

6. Waverly beat Beatrice 28-21, Elkhorn Mount Michael

7. Lincoln Pius X beat Seward 21-14, Hastings

8. Seward lost to Lincoln Pius X 21-14, at Grand Island Northwest

9. Grand Island Northwest lost to Omaha Skutt 21-16, Seward

10. Elkhorn North beat Lincoln Northwest 70-0, Crete

Class C-1

1. Aurora beat Boone Central 34-13, at Ashland-Greenwood

2. Pierce beat Columbus Scotus 45-7, Arlington

3. Ashland-Greenwood beat Wahoo 20-0, Aurora

4. Boone Central lost to Aurora 34-13, Columbus Lakeview

5. Omaha Roncalli beat Nebraska City 50-20, Raymond Central

6. McCook beat Gothenburg 38-14, Broken Bow

7. Adams Central beat Holdrege 30-7, Gothenburg

8. Columbus Scotus lost to Pierce 45-7, St. Paul

9. Wahoo lost to Ashland-Greenwood 20-0, Auburn

10. Columbus Lakeview beat Boys Town 28-15, at Boone Central

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic beat Ord 35-14, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

2. Ord lost to Norfolk Catholic 35-14, at Battle Creek

3. Battle Creek vs. David City, unknown, Ord

4. Fremont Bergan beat Ponca 26-13, at Lincoln Christian

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat David City Aquinas 33-3, at Yutan

6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Amherst 35-0, Gibbon

7. Malcolm beat Raymond Central 38-13, Oakland-Craig

8. Kearney Catholic beat Hershey 31-7, at Minden

9. Wahoo Neumann beat Lincoln Lutheran 42-21, Grand Island Central Catholic

10. David City Aquinas lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 33-3, Lincoln Lutheran

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Hi-Line 56-16, Kimball

2. Cross County beat Omaha Brownell Talbot 74-16, McCool Junction

3. Elmwood-Murdock beat Freeman 76-20, at Palmyra

4. Stanton beat Elkhorn Valley 54-6, at Weeping Water

5. Neligh-Oakdale beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 58-14, at Crofton

6. Sutton lost to Thayer Central 54-16, Hi-Line

7. Clarkson/Leigh beat Pender 66-36, at Bancroft-Rosalie

8. Crofton lost to Bloomfield 28-10, Neligh-Oakdale

9. Pender lost to Clarkson/Leigh 66-36, at Wakefield

10. Wisner-Pilger lost to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22-16, Nebraska Christian

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge beat Fullerton 58-16, Wynot

2. Elgin/Pope John beat Osmond 46-22, at Creighton

3. Osceola vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, unknown, Humphrey St. Francis

4. Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hitchcock County, Saturday, Twin Loup

5. BDS beat Superior 50-21, at Blue Hill

6. Bloomfield beat Crofton 28-10, Tri County

7. Kenesaw beat Giltner 42-6, Superior

8. Humphrey St. Francis beat Wynot 47-26, at Osceola

9. Hitchcock County vs. Sandhills/Thedford, Saturday, at South Loup

10. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Lawrence-Nelson 52-44, at Nebraska Lutheran

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix beat Crawford 91-6, Hay Springs

2. Cody-Kilgore lost to Arthur County 48-20, at Stuart

3. Wallace, bye, Garden County

4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Stuart 46-6, at Lincoln Parkview

5. Lincoln Parkview vs. Hampton, unknown, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

6. Red Cloud beat Meridian 63-14, at Dorchester

7. Arthur County beat Cody-Kilgore 48-20, bye

8. Pawnee City beat Franklin 48-7, at Wetmore, Kan.

9. Wilcox-Hildreth beat Elba 52-28, (Thur.) Southwest

10. Hay Springs, bye, at Potter-Dix

