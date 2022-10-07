How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Top 10
Team, this week, next week
1. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista South 41-27, Omaha South
2. Elkhorn South beat Grand Island 42-3, Omaha Burke
3. Omaha North beat Fremont 42-0, Grand Island
4. Omaha Westside beat Kearney 42-14, Millard South
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, bye, at Papillion-La Vista
6. Grand Island lost to Elkhorn South 42-3, at Omaha North
7. Kearney lost to Omaha Westside 42-14, Lincoln Northeast
8. Bellevue West beat Bellevue East 49-0, bye
9. Bennington beat Omaha Westview 70-0, at Elkhorn North
10. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Gretna 41-27, at Bellevue East
Class A
1. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista South 41-27, Omaha South
2. Elkhorn South beat Grand Island 42-3, Omaha Burke
3. Omaha North beat Fremont 42-0, Grand Island
4. Omaha Westside beat Kearney 42-14, Millard South
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, bye, at Papillion-La Vista
6. Grand Island lost to Elkhorn South 42-3, at Omaha North
7. Kearney lost to Omaha Westside 42-14, Lincoln Northeast
8. Bellevue West beat Bellevue East 49-0, bye
9. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Gretna 41-27, at Bellevue East
10. North Platte beat Lincoln Northeast 56-7, Norfolk
Class B
1. Bennington beat Omaha Westview 70-0, at Elkhorn North
2. Omaha Gross beat Norris 42-14, Omaha Buena Vista
3. Elkhorn beat Blair 31-24, Elkhorn Mount Michael
4. Scottsbluff beat Hastings 35-0, at Gering
5. Omaha Skutt beat Ralston 42-9, at Plattsmouth
6. Waverly beat Lincoln Pius X 38-8, Seward
7. Lincoln Pius X lost to Waverly 38-8, at Beatrice
8. Seward lost to York 28-14, at Waverly
9. GI Northwest beat Gering 37-14, Lexington
10. Elkhorn North beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 27-24, Bennington
Class C-1
1. Aurora beat Adams Central 41-7, Fairbury
2. Pierce beat Central City 56-35, at Boone Central
3. Boone Central beat O’Neill 55-0, Pierce
4. Omaha Roncalli beat Fort Calhoun 45-21, at Ashland-Greenwood
5. Ashland-Greenwood beat Boys Town 31-21, Omaha Roncalli
6. McCook beat Alliance 56-0, at Adams Central
7. Adams Central lost to Aurora 41-7, McCook
8. Columbus Scotus lost to Wahoo 31-10, at Schuyler
9. Columbus Lakeview beat Dundy County West 49-14, Arlington
10. Wahoo beat Columbus Scotus 31-10, at Dundy County West
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic forfeit over Ponca, Wayne
2. Ord beat Kearney Catholic 41-21, Broken Bow
3. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Wood River 53-7, Fillmore Central
4. Malcolm beat Lincoln Lutheran 51-34, at Centennial
5. Battle Creek beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 20-12, at West Holt
6. Wahoo Neumann beat Louisville 64-12, David City
7. Mitchell beat Chase County 30-0, at Valentine
8. Oakland-Craig beat Tekamah-Herman 61-6, at North Bend
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic lost to Battle Creek 20-12, Ponca
10. Lincoln Lutheran lost to Malcolm 51-34, Tri County
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's, bye, Perkins County
2. Cross County beat Clarkson/Leigh 30-28, at Shelby-Rising City
3. Stanton beat Bancroft-Rosalie 59-8, at Pender
4. Neligh-Oakdale beat North Central 80-26, Norfolk Lutheran
5. Clarkson/Leigh lost to Cross County 30-28, Madison
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Hartington-Newcastle 54-21, Tri County Northeast
7. Thayer Central lost to Freeman 50-48, at Johnson County Central
8. Palmyra beat Southern 64-24, Freeman
9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Weeping Water 52-40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot
10. Riverside beat Pleasanton 76-22, at Ravenna
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge beat Winside 58-6 at Walthill
2. BDS vs. Diller-Odell, late, HTRS
3. Bloomfield beat Wausa 48-0, Wynot
4. Hitchcock County beat Dundy County-Stratton 44-6, Medicine Valley
5. Ainsworth beat O’Neill St. Mary’s 36-30, at Boyd County
6. Elgin/Pope John beat Niobrara-Verdigre 58-16, O’Neill St. Mary’s
7. Wynot beat Osmond 41-6, at Bloomfield
8. Dundy County-Stratton lost to Hitchcock County 44-6, at Maywood-Hayes Center
9. Elm Creek lost to Twin Loup 30-14, at Ansley-Litchfield
10. Lawrence-Nelson beat Silver Lake 50-0, Deshler
Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!