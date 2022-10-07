 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the Nebraska high school football champions since 2015.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Top 10

Team, this week, next week

1. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista South 41-27, Omaha South

2. Elkhorn South beat Grand Island 42-3, Omaha Burke

3. Omaha North beat Fremont 42-0, Grand Island

4. Omaha Westside beat Kearney 42-14, Millard South

5. Omaha Creighton Prep, bye, at Papillion-La Vista

6. Grand Island lost to Elkhorn South 42-3, at Omaha North

7. Kearney lost to Omaha Westside 42-14, Lincoln Northeast

8. Bellevue West beat Bellevue East 49-0, bye

People are also reading…

9. Bennington beat Omaha Westview 70-0, at Elkhorn North

10. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Gretna 41-27, at Bellevue East

Class A 

1. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista South 41-27, Omaha South

2. Elkhorn South beat Grand Island 42-3, Omaha Burke

3. Omaha North beat Fremont 42-0, Grand Island

4. Omaha Westside beat Kearney 42-14, Millard South

5. Omaha Creighton Prep, bye, at Papillion-La Vista

6. Grand Island lost to Elkhorn South 42-3, at Omaha North

7. Kearney lost to Omaha Westside 42-14, Lincoln Northeast

8. Bellevue West beat Bellevue East 49-0, bye

9. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Gretna 41-27, at Bellevue East

10. North Platte beat Lincoln Northeast 56-7, Norfolk

Class B

1. Bennington beat Omaha Westview 70-0, at Elkhorn North

2. Omaha Gross beat Norris 42-14, Omaha Buena Vista

3. Elkhorn beat Blair 31-24, Elkhorn Mount Michael

4. Scottsbluff beat Hastings 35-0, at Gering

5. Omaha Skutt beat Ralston 42-9, at Plattsmouth

6. Waverly beat Lincoln Pius X 38-8, Seward

7. Lincoln Pius X lost to Waverly 38-8, at Beatrice

8. Seward lost to York 28-14, at Waverly

9. GI Northwest beat Gering 37-14, Lexington

10. Elkhorn North beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 27-24, Bennington

Class C-1

1. Aurora beat Adams Central 41-7, Fairbury

2. Pierce beat Central City 56-35, at Boone Central

3. Boone Central beat O’Neill 55-0, Pierce

4. Omaha Roncalli beat Fort Calhoun 45-21, at Ashland-Greenwood

5. Ashland-Greenwood beat Boys Town 31-21, Omaha Roncalli

6. McCook beat Alliance 56-0, at Adams Central

7. Adams Central lost to Aurora 41-7, McCook

8. Columbus Scotus lost to Wahoo 31-10, at Schuyler

9. Columbus Lakeview beat Dundy County West 49-14, Arlington

10. Wahoo beat Columbus Scotus 31-10, at Dundy County West

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic forfeit over Ponca, Wayne

2. Ord beat Kearney Catholic 41-21, Broken Bow

3. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Wood River 53-7, Fillmore Central

4. Malcolm beat Lincoln Lutheran 51-34, at Centennial

5. Battle Creek beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 20-12, at West Holt

6. Wahoo Neumann beat Louisville 64-12, David City

7. Mitchell beat Chase County 30-0, at Valentine

8. Oakland-Craig beat Tekamah-Herman 61-6, at North Bend

9. Hartington Cedar Catholic lost to Battle Creek 20-12, Ponca

10. Lincoln Lutheran lost to Malcolm 51-34, Tri County

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's, bye, Perkins County

2. Cross County beat Clarkson/Leigh 30-28, at Shelby-Rising City

3. Stanton beat Bancroft-Rosalie 59-8, at Pender

4. Neligh-Oakdale beat North Central 80-26, Norfolk Lutheran

5. Clarkson/Leigh lost to Cross County 30-28, Madison

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Hartington-Newcastle 54-21, Tri County Northeast

7. Thayer Central lost to Freeman 50-48, at Johnson County Central

8. Palmyra beat Southern 64-24, Freeman

9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Weeping Water 52-40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot

10. Riverside beat Pleasanton 76-22, at Ravenna

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge beat Winside 58-6 at Walthill

2. BDS vs. Diller-Odell, late, HTRS

3. Bloomfield beat Wausa 48-0, Wynot

4. Hitchcock County beat Dundy County-Stratton 44-6, Medicine Valley

5. Ainsworth beat O’Neill St. Mary’s 36-30, at Boyd County

6. Elgin/Pope John beat Niobrara-Verdigre 58-16, O’Neill St. Mary’s

7. Wynot beat Osmond 41-6, at Bloomfield

8. Dundy County-Stratton lost to Hitchcock County 44-6, at Maywood-Hayes Center

9. Elm Creek lost to Twin Loup 30-14, at Ansley-Litchfield

10. Lawrence-Nelson beat Silver Lake 50-0, Deshler

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert