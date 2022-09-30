 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the Nebraska high school football champions since 2015.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Top 10

Team, this week, next week

1. Omaha Westside lost to North Platte 21-17, Kearney

2. Gretna beat Bellevue West 40-37, at Papillion-La Vista South

3. Elkhorn South beat Fremont 49-7, at Grand Island

4. Omaha North beat Omaha Northwest 64-0, Fremont

5. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Omaha Central 55-0, bye

6. Kearney lost to Grand Island 28-21, at Omaha Westside

7. Bellevue West lost to Gretna 40-37, Bellevue East

8. Grand Island beat Kearney 28-21, Elkhorn South

9. Millard South beat Lincoln East 22-21, Columbus

10. Bennington beat Blair 45-7, Omaha Westview

Class A

1. Omaha Westside lost to North Platte 21-17, Kearney

2. Gretna beat Bellevue West 40-37, at Papillion-La Vista South

3. Elkhorn South beat Fremont 49-7, at Grand Island

4. Omaha North beat Omaha Northwest 64-0, Fremont

5. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Omaha Central 55-0, bye

6. Kearney lost to Grand Island 28-21, at Omaha Westside

7. Bellevue West lost to Gretna 40-37, Bellevue East

8. Grand Island beat Kearney 28-21, Elkhorn South

9. Millard South beat Lincoln East 22-21, Columbus

10. Lincoln Southeast lost to Lincoln Southwest 17-14, at Millard West

Class B

1. Bennington beat Blair 45-7, Omaha Westview

2. Omaha Gross beat Plattsmouth 45-3, at Norris

3. Elkhorn beat Elkhorn North 49-35, at Blair

4. Scottsbluff beat Waverly 28-21 OT, Hastings

5. Waverly lost to Scottsbluff 28-21 OT, at Lincoln Pius X

6. Omaha Skutt beat Lincoln Pius X 23-8, Ralston

7. Lincoln Pius X lost to Omaha Skutt 23-8, Waverly

8. Seward forfeit over Lincoln Northwest, York

9. Grand Island Northwest beat Hastings 38-14, Gering

10. Elkhorn North lost to Elkhorn 49-35, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Class C-1

1. Aurora beat Minden 54-14, Adams Central

2. Pierce beat O'Neill 54-20, at Central City

3. Boone Central beat Wayne 55-7, at O'Neill

4. Omaha Roncalli beat Platteview 31-21, Fort Calhoun

5. Ashland-Greenwood beat Ft. Calhoun 40-10, at Boys Town

6. McCook beat Ogallala 37-6, at Alliance

7. Adams Central beat St. Paul 34-3, at Aurora

8. Columbus Scotus beat Douglas County West 14-6, Wahoo

9. Columbus Lakeview beat Schuyler 60-0, Douglas County West

10. Minden lost to Aurora 54-14, at Broken Bow

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic beat Battle Creek 28-7, at Ponca

2. Ord beat Amherst 41-10, at Kearney Catholic

3. Battle Creek lost to Norfolk Catholic 28-7, Hartington Cedar Catholic

4. Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Kearney Catholic, late, at Wood River

5. Malcolm beat Milford 48-0, Lincoln Lutheran

6. Wahoo Neumann beat North Bend 48-18, at Louisville

7. Mitchell beat Alliance 53-12, Chase County

8. Oakland-Craig beat Fremont Bergan 46-17, Tekamah-Herman

9. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat West Holt 42-0, at Battle Creek

10. Lincoln Lutheran beat Centennial 21-17, at Malcolm

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Maxwell 67-16, bye

2. Cross County beat Madison 68-0, Clarkson/Leigh

3. Stanton beat Wisner-Pilger 36-6, Bancroft-Rosalie

4. Neligh-Oakdale beat Summerland 64-36, at North Central

5. Clarkson/Leigh beat Cedar Bluffs 60-8, at Cross County

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Wakefield 48-16, at Hartington-Newcastle

7. Thayer Central beat EMF 46-14, Freeman

8. Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, late, at Southern

9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Conestoga 65-30, Weeping Water

10. Ravenna lost to Nebraska Christian 27-24, at Arcadia-Loup City

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge beat Humphrey St. Francis 44-8, Winside

2. Elgin/Pope John lost to Ainsworth 52-44, Niobrara/Verdigre

3. BDS beat Johnson-Brock 36-30, at Diller-Odell

4. Bloomfield beat Creighton 56-12, Wausa

5. Kenesaw lost to Lawrence-Nelson 46-12, Blue Hill

6. Hitchcock County forfeit over Maywood-Hayes Center, at Dundy County-Stratton

7. Ainsworth beat Elgin/Pope John 52-44, at O'Neill St. Mary’s

8. Wynot vs. Wausa, late, Osmond

9. Humphrey St. Francis lost to Howells-Dodge 44-8, Walthill

10. Dundy County-Stratton beat Loomis 52-0, Hitchcock County

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix, bye, at Creek Valley

2. Arthur County beat Southwest 49-45, Wauneta-Palisade

3. Cody-Kilgore beat Crawford 55-0, at Sioux County

4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Harvard 54-6, Red Cloud

5. Red Cloud vs. Shelton, late, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

6. Lincoln Parkview beat Pawnee City 43-16, at Meridian

7. Pawnee City lost to Lincoln Parkview 43-16, at Sterling

8. Garden County vs. South Platte, late, Banner County

9. Shelton vs. Red Cloud, late, Wilcox-Hildreth

10. Wilcox-Hildreth lost to Franklin 33-24, at Shelton

