How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

10. Bennington beat Blair 45-7, Omaha Westview
Class A
1. Omaha Westside lost to North Platte 21-17, Kearney
2. Gretna beat Bellevue West 40-37, at Papillion-La Vista South
3. Elkhorn South beat Fremont 49-7, at Grand Island
4. Omaha North beat Omaha Northwest 64-0, Fremont
5. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Omaha Central 55-0, bye
6. Kearney lost to Grand Island 28-21, at Omaha Westside
7. Bellevue West lost to Gretna 40-37, Bellevue East
8. Grand Island beat Kearney 28-21, Elkhorn South
9. Millard South beat Lincoln East 22-21, Columbus
10. Lincoln Southeast lost to Lincoln Southwest 17-14, at Millard West
Class B
1. Bennington beat Blair 45-7, Omaha Westview
2. Omaha Gross beat Plattsmouth 45-3, at Norris
3. Elkhorn beat Elkhorn North 49-35, at Blair
4. Scottsbluff beat Waverly 28-21 OT, Hastings
5. Waverly lost to Scottsbluff 28-21 OT, at Lincoln Pius X
6. Omaha Skutt beat Lincoln Pius X 23-8, Ralston
7. Lincoln Pius X lost to Omaha Skutt 23-8, Waverly
8. Seward forfeit over Lincoln Northwest, York
9. Grand Island Northwest beat Hastings 38-14, Gering
10. Elkhorn North lost to Elkhorn 49-35, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Class C-1
1. Aurora beat Minden 54-14, Adams Central
2. Pierce beat O'Neill 54-20, at Central City
3. Boone Central beat Wayne 55-7, at O'Neill
4. Omaha Roncalli beat Platteview 31-21, Fort Calhoun
5. Ashland-Greenwood beat Ft. Calhoun 40-10, at Boys Town
6. McCook beat Ogallala 37-6, at Alliance
7. Adams Central beat St. Paul 34-3, at Aurora
8. Columbus Scotus beat Douglas County West 14-6, Wahoo
9. Columbus Lakeview beat Schuyler 60-0, Douglas County West
10. Minden lost to Aurora 54-14, at Broken Bow
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Battle Creek 28-7, at Ponca
2. Ord beat Amherst 41-10, at Kearney Catholic
3. Battle Creek lost to Norfolk Catholic 28-7, Hartington Cedar Catholic
4. Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Kearney Catholic, late, at Wood River
5. Malcolm beat Milford 48-0, Lincoln Lutheran
6. Wahoo Neumann beat North Bend 48-18, at Louisville
7. Mitchell beat Alliance 53-12, Chase County
8. Oakland-Craig beat Fremont Bergan 46-17, Tekamah-Herman
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat West Holt 42-0, at Battle Creek
10. Lincoln Lutheran beat Centennial 21-17, at Malcolm
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Maxwell 67-16, bye
2. Cross County beat Madison 68-0, Clarkson/Leigh
3. Stanton beat Wisner-Pilger 36-6, Bancroft-Rosalie
4. Neligh-Oakdale beat Summerland 64-36, at North Central
5. Clarkson/Leigh beat Cedar Bluffs 60-8, at Cross County
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Wakefield 48-16, at Hartington-Newcastle
7. Thayer Central beat EMF 46-14, Freeman
8. Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, late, at Southern
9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Conestoga 65-30, Weeping Water
10. Ravenna lost to Nebraska Christian 27-24, at Arcadia-Loup City
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge beat Humphrey St. Francis 44-8, Winside
2. Elgin/Pope John lost to Ainsworth 52-44, Niobrara/Verdigre
3. BDS beat Johnson-Brock 36-30, at Diller-Odell
4. Bloomfield beat Creighton 56-12, Wausa
5. Kenesaw lost to Lawrence-Nelson 46-12, Blue Hill
6. Hitchcock County forfeit over Maywood-Hayes Center, at Dundy County-Stratton
7. Ainsworth beat Elgin/Pope John 52-44, at O'Neill St. Mary’s
8. Wynot vs. Wausa, late, Osmond
9. Humphrey St. Francis lost to Howells-Dodge 44-8, Walthill
10. Dundy County-Stratton beat Loomis 52-0, Hitchcock County
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix, bye, at Creek Valley
2. Arthur County beat Southwest 49-45, Wauneta-Palisade
3. Cody-Kilgore beat Crawford 55-0, at Sioux County
4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Harvard 54-6, Red Cloud
5. Red Cloud vs. Shelton, late, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
6. Lincoln Parkview beat Pawnee City 43-16, at Meridian
7. Pawnee City lost to Lincoln Parkview 43-16, at Sterling
8. Garden County vs. South Platte, late, Banner County
9. Shelton vs. Red Cloud, late, Wilcox-Hildreth
10. Wilcox-Hildreth lost to Franklin 33-24, at Shelton
