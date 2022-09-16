How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Top 10/Class A
Team, this week, next week
1. Omaha Westside beat Millard North 35-23, Norfolk
2. Gretna beat Millard South 49-26 at Bellevue East
3. Bellevue West lost to Kearney 35-34, Omaha South
4. Elkhorn South beat Omaha Central 49-7, Omaha Northwest
5. Omaha North beat Omaha Benson 42-10, Omaha Central
6. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Millard West 31-7, Omaha Burke
7. Kearney beat Bellevue West 35-34, North Platte
8. Millard North lost to Omaha Westside 35-23, at Lincoln Southeast
9. Millard South lost to Gretna 49-26, Lincoln North Star
10. Grand Island beat Lincoln High 27-14, Fremont
Class B
1. Bennington beat Lincoln Pius X 35-0, Elkhorn
2. Omaha Gross beat Blair 34-7, Ralston
3. Omaha Skutt lost to Elkhorn 34-13, Buena Vista/forfeit
4. Elkhorn beat Omaha Skutt 34-13, at Bennington
5. Scottsbluff beat York 20-17, Grand Island Northwest
6. Waverly beat Norris 42-0, York
7. Lincoln Pius X Bennington 35-0, at Crete
8. Seward beat Hastings 21-0, Gering
9. Grand Island Northwest beat Elkhorn North 24-20, at Scottsbluff
10. Elkhorn North lost to Grand Island Northwest 24-20, at Omaha Westview
Class C-1
1. Aurora beat Platteview 58-6, at St. Paul
2. Pierce beat Omaha Roncalli 57-35, at Wayne
3. Omaha Roncalli lost to Pierce 57-35, Boys Town
4. Boone Central beat Douglas County West 41-6, at West Point-Beemer
5. Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn 40-0, Omaha Concordia
6. McCook beat Holdrege 42-7, at Sidney
7. Adams Central beat Syracuse 29-7, at Central City
8. Columbus Scotus beat West Point-Beemer 49-0, at Arlington
9. Columbus Lakeview beat St. Paul 21-0, Wahoo
10. Platteview lost to Aurora 58-6, Fort Calhoun
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Louisville 49-7, at West Holt
2. Ord beat Gordon-Rushville 41-20, Gibbon
3. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48-7, Oakland-Craig
4. Battle Creek beat Centennial 35-0, Ponca
5. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Wahoo Neumann 44-34, Grand Island Central Catholic
6. Malcolm vs. Tekamah-Herman, unknown, Tri County
7. Wahoo Neumann lost to Hastings St. Cecilia 44-34, at Yutan
8. Mitchell beat Sidney 44-20, at Hershey
9. Valentine vs. Chadron, unknown, at O'Neill
10. Oakland-Craig beat Ponca 51-14, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte vs. St. Patrick's Sutherland, unknown, Sandhills Valley
2. Cross County beat Twin River 58-14, at Cedar Bluffs
3. Stanton beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60-14, at Lyons-Decatur
4. Neligh-Oakdale beat Elkhorn Valley 50-30, at Plainview
5. Clarkson/Leigh vs. Shelby-Rising City, unknown, Twin River
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Homer 46-13, Crofton
7. Thayer Central beat Palmyra 48-36, at Southern
8. Palmyra lost to Thayer Central 48-36, at EMF
9. Elmwood-Murdock beat Omaha Christian 73-28, at Mead
10. Ravenna beat Pleasanton 64-34, at McCool Junction
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge beat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66-6, at East Butler
2. Elgin/Pope John beat CWC 47-20, at Boyd County
3. BDS vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, unknown, Falls City Sacred Heart
4. Bloomfield vs. Osmond, unknown, Randolph
5. Kenesaw beat Deshler 50-6, at Silver Lake
6. Hitchcock County beat Loomis 68-0, at Bertrand
7. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Diller-Odell 68-18, at BDS
8. Ainsworth beat Niobrara/Verdigre 62-0, at CWC
9. Wynot lost to Randolph 61-14, Creighton
10. Humphrey St. Francis beat East Butler 68-12, at Winside
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix beat Sioux County 63-10, Banner County
2. Arthur County beat Hay Springs 44-42, Paxton
3. Cody-Kilgore vs. Santee, unknown, Minatare
4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, bye, Wilcox-Hildreth
5. Red Cloud beat Pawnee City 55-30, Harvard
6. Pawnee City lost to Red Cloud 55-30, Lewiston
7. Wilcox-Hildreth beat Lewiston 51-14, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
8. Lincoln Parkview beat Heartland Lutheran 61-6, Sterling
9. Wauneta-Palisade, bye, Southwest
10. Garden County, bye, Hay Springs
