How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

CLASS A

Team, this week, next week

1. Millard South beat Lincoln North Star 45-14, Omaha North (Th.)

2. Bellevue West beat Columbus 62-0, Lincoln High

3. Omaha Westside beat Omaha Bryan by forfeit, Omaha Benson

4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Papillion-La Vista South 30-7, Lincoln East

5. Elkhorn South beat Kearney 21-7, vs. Lincoln Southeast

6. Gretna beat Lincoln Southeast 42-14, at Papillion-La Vista

7. Omaha Burke beat Lincoln Southwest 24-0, at Millard South

8. North Platte beat Millard West 27-24, at Lincoln Northeast

9. Lincoln East beat Lincoln Northeast 56-14, at Creighton Prep

10. Lincoln Southeast lost to Gretna 42-14, vs. Elkhorn South

CLASS B

1. Bennington beat Omaha Roncalli 56-38, Omaha Gross

2. Plattsmouth beat Beatrice 35-20, Bellevue East

3. Aurora beat Grand Island Northwest 41-27, Seward

4. Waverly beat Crete 48-14, at Norris

5. Elkhorn beat Elkhorn North 35-12, Omaha Skutt

6. Omaha Skutt beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 38-21, at Elkhorn

7. Scottsbluff beat McCook 21-14, at Gering

8. Grand Island Northwest lost to Aurora 41-27, at Hastings

9. Norris beat Lincoln Pius X 43-22, Waverly

10. Seward beat York 33-7, at Lexington

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood beat Louisville 51-13, Platteview

2. Kearney Catholic beat Holdrege 46-0, at Cozad

3. Boone Central lost to Columbus Scotus 21-12, at O'Neill (Th.)

4. Pierce lost to Battle Creek 24-6, Wayne

5. Columbus Scotus beat Boone Cen. 21-12, at O'Neill (Th.)

6. Chadron beat Gothenburg 21-3, Ogallala

7. Milford vs. Lincoln Christian, late, Fairbury

8. Auburn beat Fairbury 67-12, at Falls City

9. Wahoo beat Raymond Central 31-6, at Malcolm

10. Wayne beat O'Neill 49-14, at Pierce

CLASS C-2

1. Fremont Bergan beat Oakland-Craig 56-21, at Ponca

2. Norfolk Catholic beat Crofton 41-13, Hartington Cedar Catholic

3. David City Aquinas vs. BRLD, late, at Tekamah-Herman

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Ponca 48-14, at Norfolk Catholic

5. Yutan beat Wahoo Neumann 19-14, Centennial

6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Sandy Creek 21-8, Superior

7. Ord beat Centura 56-0, Gibbon,

8. North Platte St. Patrick's beat Hershey 55-14, Valentine

9. Lincoln Lutheran beat Centennial 28-21, at Wilber-Clatonia

10. Centennial lost to Lincoln Lutheran 28-21, Yutan

EIGHT MAN-1

1. Burwell beat Amherst 28-15 (Th.), end of regular season

2. Howells-Dodge beat Clarkson-Leigh 30-0, end of regular season

3. Cross County beat Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family 72-24, end of regular season

4. Nebraska City Lourdes beat HTRS 81-20 (Th.)., end of regular season

5. Anselmo-Merna beat Arcadia-Loup City 18-13, end of regular season

6. Neligh-Oakdale beat Nebraska Christian 38-13, end of regular season

7. Weeping Water beat Palmyra 60-28 (Th.), end of regular season

8. Stanton beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 56-29, end of regular season

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge lost to Norfolk Lutheran 46-14, end of regular season

10. Arapahoe beat Southern Valley 52-26 (Th.), end of regular season

EIGHT MAN-2

1. Kenesaw beat Palmer 72-20, end of regular season

2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Pleasanton 72-18 (Th.), end of regular season

3. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Diller-Odell 73-14 (Th.), end of regular season

4. Humphrey St. Francis beat Central Valley 38-6, end of regular season

5. Pender beat Homer 56-16 (Th.), end of regular season

6. Riverside vs. CWC, late, end of regular season

7. Osceola beat High Plains 58-20, end of regular season

8. Johnson-Brock beat Mead 52-20, end of regular season

9. Bloomfield beat Creighton 60-32, end of regular season

10. Mullen beat Maxwell 52-14 (Th.), end of regular season

