How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
CLASS A
Team, this week, next week
1. Millard South beat Lincoln North Star 45-14, Omaha North (Th.)
2. Bellevue West beat Columbus 62-0, Lincoln High
3. Omaha Westside beat Omaha Bryan by forfeit, Omaha Benson
4. Omaha Creighton Prep beat Papillion-La Vista South 30-7, Lincoln East
5. Elkhorn South beat Kearney 21-7, vs. Lincoln Southeast
6. Gretna beat Lincoln Southeast 42-14, at Papillion-La Vista
7. Omaha Burke beat Lincoln Southwest 24-0, at Millard South
8. North Platte beat Millard West 27-24, at Lincoln Northeast
9. Lincoln East beat Lincoln Northeast 56-14, at Creighton Prep
10. Lincoln Southeast lost to Gretna 42-14, vs. Elkhorn South
CLASS B
1. Bennington beat Omaha Roncalli 56-38, Omaha Gross
2. Plattsmouth beat Beatrice 35-20, Bellevue East
3. Aurora beat Grand Island Northwest 41-27, Seward
4. Waverly beat Crete 48-14, at Norris
5. Elkhorn beat Elkhorn North 35-12, Omaha Skutt
6. Omaha Skutt beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 38-21, at Elkhorn
7. Scottsbluff beat McCook 21-14, at Gering
8. Grand Island Northwest lost to Aurora 41-27, at Hastings
9. Norris beat Lincoln Pius X 43-22, Waverly
10. Seward beat York 33-7, at Lexington
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood beat Louisville 51-13, Platteview
2. Kearney Catholic beat Holdrege 46-0, at Cozad
3. Boone Central lost to Columbus Scotus 21-12, at O'Neill (Th.)
4. Pierce lost to Battle Creek 24-6, Wayne
5. Columbus Scotus beat Boone Cen. 21-12, at O'Neill (Th.)
6. Chadron beat Gothenburg 21-3, Ogallala
7. Milford vs. Lincoln Christian, late, Fairbury
8. Auburn beat Fairbury 67-12, at Falls City
9. Wahoo beat Raymond Central 31-6, at Malcolm
10. Wayne beat O'Neill 49-14, at Pierce
CLASS C-2
1. Fremont Bergan beat Oakland-Craig 56-21, at Ponca
2. Norfolk Catholic beat Crofton 41-13, Hartington Cedar Catholic
3. David City Aquinas vs. BRLD, late, at Tekamah-Herman
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Ponca 48-14, at Norfolk Catholic
5. Yutan beat Wahoo Neumann 19-14, Centennial
6. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Sandy Creek 21-8, Superior
7. Ord beat Centura 56-0, Gibbon,
8. North Platte St. Patrick's beat Hershey 55-14, Valentine
9. Lincoln Lutheran beat Centennial 28-21, at Wilber-Clatonia
10. Centennial lost to Lincoln Lutheran 28-21, Yutan
EIGHT MAN-1
1. Burwell beat Amherst 28-15 (Th.), end of regular season
2. Howells-Dodge beat Clarkson-Leigh 30-0, end of regular season
3. Cross County beat Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family 72-24, end of regular season
4. Nebraska City Lourdes beat HTRS 81-20 (Th.)., end of regular season
5. Anselmo-Merna beat Arcadia-Loup City 18-13, end of regular season
6. Neligh-Oakdale beat Nebraska Christian 38-13, end of regular season
7. Weeping Water beat Palmyra 60-28 (Th.), end of regular season
8. Stanton beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 56-29, end of regular season
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge lost to Norfolk Lutheran 46-14, end of regular season
10. Arapahoe beat Southern Valley 52-26 (Th.), end of regular season
EIGHT MAN-2
1. Kenesaw beat Palmer 72-20, end of regular season
2. Sandhills/Thedford beat Pleasanton 72-18 (Th.), end of regular season
3. Falls City Sacred Heart beat Diller-Odell 73-14 (Th.), end of regular season
4. Humphrey St. Francis beat Central Valley 38-6, end of regular season
5. Pender beat Homer 56-16 (Th.), end of regular season
6. Riverside vs. CWC, late, end of regular season
7. Osceola beat High Plains 58-20, end of regular season
8. Johnson-Brock beat Mead 52-20, end of regular season
9. Bloomfield beat Creighton 60-32, end of regular season
10. Mullen beat Maxwell 52-14 (Th.), end of regular season