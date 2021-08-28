 Skip to main content
How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week
FOOTBALL

  Updated
Omaha Bryan and Omaha Northwest kicked off the first OPS football game since 2019.

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team; this week; next week

1. Bellevue West; beat Burke 58-14 (Th.); at Bell. East

2. Omaha Westside; beat Cr. Prep 23-8; Omaha North

3. Millard South; beat Millard North 55-14 (Th.); Elkhorn South (Th.) 

4. Elkhorn South; beat Millard West 35-21; at Millard South (Th.) 

5. Lincoln Southeast; beat Om. North 29-19; Lincoln SW

6. Lincoln East; beat Lin. Pius 17-14 (Th.); at Papio South 

7. Om. Creighton Prep; lost to Om. Westside 23-8; Papio (Th.)

8. Millard West; lost to Elkhorn South 35-21; Millard North 

9. Omaha Burke; lost to Bell. West 58-14; Kearney

10. Kearney; beat Grand Island 38-35; at Om. Burke

Class B

1. Aurora; lost to North Platte 42-14; Bennington

2. Omaha Skutt; beat Om. Roncalli 44-17; Waverly 

3. Elkhorn; beat Norris 20-18; Om. Roncalli 

4. Plattsmouth; beat Blair 28-7; Ralston

5. Waverly; beat Elkhorn South 20-14 (Th.); at Om. Skutt 

6. Bennington; GI Northwest; at Aurora 

7. Norris; lost to Elkhorn 20-18; at Elkhorn North (Th.) 

8. Grand Island NW; Bennington; Gering 

9. Blair; lost to Plattsmouth 28-7; Elkhorn Mt. Michael 

10. Elkhorn North; lost to Waverly 20-14 (Th.); Norris (Th.) 

Class C-1

1. Pierce; beat St. Paul 47-25; Columbus LV 

2. Adams Central; beat Holdrege 41-13; Wahoo 

3. Columbus Lakeview; beat Boys Town 37-6; at Pierce 

4. Ashland-Greenwood; beat Auburn 17-16; Milford 

5. Wahoo; lost to Columbus Scotus 31-14; at Adams Central 

6. St. Paul; lost to Pierce 47-25; Broken Bow 

7. Kearney Catholic; beat WR-Shelton 52-12; at Gothenburg 

8. Battle Creek; beat Central City 21-19; Hartington CC 

9. Gothenburg; lost to Cozad 20-17; Kearney Catholic 

10. Central City; lost to Battle Creek 21-19; at Ord 

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan; beat Yutan 35-7; at GICC 

2. Oakland-Craig; Ponca; at BRLD 

3. Ord; beat Gordon-Rushville 60-14; Central City 

4. DC Aquinas; beat Wahoo Neumann 27-0; Centennial 

5. Norfolk Catholic; lost to Boone Central 39-17 (Th.); Neumann 

6. Yutan; lost to Fremont Bergan 35-7; at Malcolm 

7. Hartington CC; beat O'Neill 26-0; at Battle Creek

8. Sutton; beat GICC 37-7; at Wilber-Clatonia 

9. Wilber-Clatonia; beat Hastings SC 34-20; Sutton

10. North Platte SP; beat D-Trumbull 41-6 (Th.); at Hastings SC

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell; beat West Holt 45-0; Ainsworth

2. Cross County; beat Clarkson/Leigh 42-22; at Thayer Central 

3. DC-Stratton; beat Julesburg 42-14 (Th.); at Bertrand 

4. Neligh-Oakdale; beat H/LHF 54-52; at Plainview 

5. Howells-Dodge; beat East Butler 58-0; at Shelby-RC 

6. NC Lourdes; beat Falls City SH 59-42; WPGACC 

7. LCC; beat Wisner-Pilger 36-14; Stanton

8. Tri County; beat JCC 36-18; Weeping Water 

9. Stanton; beat Omaha BT 60-0; at LCC 

10. Arcadia-Loup City; beat Elm Creek 39-8; at Neb. Christian 

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw; beat Axtell 58-24; Loomis 

2. Falls City SH; lost to NC Lourdes 59-42; at Neb. Lutheran

3. Sandhills/Thedford; beat Mullen 52-14; Morrill 

4. O’Neill SM; beat Elgin/PJ 28-7; Summerland 

5. BDS; Diller-Odell; Johnson-Brock 

6. Central Valley; lost to Fullerton 30-20; Palmer 

7. Humphrey SF; beat Wynot 40-6; at Emerson-Hubbard 

8. Mullen; lost to Sandhills/Thedford 52-14; Twin Loup 

9. Osceola; lost to Riverside 64-38; Wausa 

10. Allen; lost to Osmond 32-27; Mead 

