How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week

Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Top 10/Class A
Team; this week; next week
1. Bellevue West; beat Burke 58-14 (Th.); at Bell. East
2. Omaha Westside; beat Cr. Prep 23-8; Omaha North
3. Millard South; beat Millard North 55-14 (Th.); Elkhorn South (Th.)
4. Elkhorn South; beat Millard West 35-21; at Millard South (Th.)
5. Lincoln Southeast; beat Om. North 29-19; Lincoln SW
6. Lincoln East; beat Lin. Pius 17-14 (Th.); at Papio South
7. Om. Creighton Prep; lost to Om. Westside 23-8; Papio (Th.)
8. Millard West; lost to Elkhorn South 35-21; Millard North
9. Omaha Burke; lost to Bell. West 58-14; Kearney
10. Kearney; beat Grand Island 38-35; at Om. Burke
Class B
1. Aurora; lost to North Platte 42-14; Bennington
2. Omaha Skutt; beat Om. Roncalli 44-17; Waverly
3. Elkhorn; beat Norris 20-18; Om. Roncalli
4. Plattsmouth; beat Blair 28-7; Ralston
5. Waverly; beat Elkhorn South 20-14 (Th.); at Om. Skutt
6. Bennington; GI Northwest; at Aurora
7. Norris; lost to Elkhorn 20-18; at Elkhorn North (Th.)
8. Grand Island NW; Bennington; Gering
9. Blair; lost to Plattsmouth 28-7; Elkhorn Mt. Michael
10. Elkhorn North; lost to Waverly 20-14 (Th.); Norris (Th.)
Class C-1
1. Pierce; beat St. Paul 47-25; Columbus LV
2. Adams Central; beat Holdrege 41-13; Wahoo
3. Columbus Lakeview; beat Boys Town 37-6; at Pierce
4. Ashland-Greenwood; beat Auburn 17-16; Milford
5. Wahoo; lost to Columbus Scotus 31-14; at Adams Central
6. St. Paul; lost to Pierce 47-25; Broken Bow
7. Kearney Catholic; beat WR-Shelton 52-12; at Gothenburg
8. Battle Creek; beat Central City 21-19; Hartington CC
9. Gothenburg; lost to Cozad 20-17; Kearney Catholic
10. Central City; lost to Battle Creek 21-19; at Ord
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan; beat Yutan 35-7; at GICC
2. Oakland-Craig; Ponca; at BRLD
3. Ord; beat Gordon-Rushville 60-14; Central City
4. DC Aquinas; beat Wahoo Neumann 27-0; Centennial
5. Norfolk Catholic; lost to Boone Central 39-17 (Th.); Neumann
6. Yutan; lost to Fremont Bergan 35-7; at Malcolm
7. Hartington CC; beat O'Neill 26-0; at Battle Creek
8. Sutton; beat GICC 37-7; at Wilber-Clatonia
9. Wilber-Clatonia; beat Hastings SC 34-20; Sutton
10. North Platte SP; beat D-Trumbull 41-6 (Th.); at Hastings SC
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell; beat West Holt 45-0; Ainsworth
2. Cross County; beat Clarkson/Leigh 42-22; at Thayer Central
3. DC-Stratton; beat Julesburg 42-14 (Th.); at Bertrand
4. Neligh-Oakdale; beat H/LHF 54-52; at Plainview
5. Howells-Dodge; beat East Butler 58-0; at Shelby-RC
6. NC Lourdes; beat Falls City SH 59-42; WPGACC
7. LCC; beat Wisner-Pilger 36-14; Stanton
8. Tri County; beat JCC 36-18; Weeping Water
9. Stanton; beat Omaha BT 60-0; at LCC
10. Arcadia-Loup City; beat Elm Creek 39-8; at Neb. Christian
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw; beat Axtell 58-24; Loomis
2. Falls City SH; lost to NC Lourdes 59-42; at Neb. Lutheran
3. Sandhills/Thedford; beat Mullen 52-14; Morrill
4. O’Neill SM; beat Elgin/PJ 28-7; Summerland
5. BDS; Diller-Odell; Johnson-Brock
6. Central Valley; lost to Fullerton 30-20; Palmer
7. Humphrey SF; beat Wynot 40-6; at Emerson-Hubbard
8. Mullen; lost to Sandhills/Thedford 52-14; Twin Loup
9. Osceola; lost to Riverside 64-38; Wausa
10. Allen; lost to Osmond 32-27; Mead