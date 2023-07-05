A third and a sixth added up to Howells-Dodge winning the Class D All-Sports Award for the first time in a decade.

Howells-Dodge was one of three schools with their boys and girls athletic programs each scoring 20 points or more, reflecting excellence across the board. Shelton and Wynot were the others.

Howells-Dodge was third to North Platte St. Patrick’s in boys sports and sixth to Shelton in girls sports. But the Jaguars amassed 62.25 points overall to 59.75 for St. Patrick’s and 54 for Shelton.

It was their first All-Sports grand championship since 2013, the first year of the school’s merger.

They scored in every season. In the fall, the Jaguars won Class D-2 volleyball and were runners-up in Eight Man-2 football. In the winter, they tied for fifth in Class B girls bowling and finished fifth in the final boys basketball rankings.

In the spring, the tie for sixth in boys track kept them ahead of St. Patrick’s, whose track teams tied for second in boys and tied for sixth in girls.

St. Patrick’s repeated as boys All-Sports champion. Besides track, the Irish were second in Class D-1 basketball and Class D cross country and fourth in Eight Man-1 football. They outscored runner-up Lincoln Parkview, which had a football-basketball title sweep, 53-40.

Shelton‘s girls claimed the school’s first All-Sports Award. The Bulldogs were third in Class D-2 volleyball and basketball for 32 points, 2½ more than for runner-up O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Combined boys-girls: Howells-Dodge 62.25, North Platte St. Patrick’s 59.75, Shelton 54, SEM 48, Wynot 48, Lincoln Parkview 44, Humphrey St. Francis 43, Maywood/Hayes Center 40, Falls City Sacred Heart 38, BDS 35.75, Overton 33.5, Neligh-Oakdale 31, O'Neill St. Mary’s 29.5, Mullen 29.25, Hitchcock County 29, Johnson-Brock 28, Osceola 27, Riverside 24, McCool Junction 23.25, Mead 22.25, Dundy County-Stratton 22, Central Valley 21.25, Bloomfield 19.5, Sterling 18.75, Ravenna 18, Bridgeport 18, Pawnee City 18, Cambridge 16, Elm Creek 16, Axtell 15, Red Cloud 14, Southwest 14, Shelby/Rising City 13.5, Diller-Odell 12, Potter-Dix 12, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 11, Anselmo-Merna 10.5, Arthur County 10, Elgin/Pope John 10, Hemingford 10, Southern Valley 10, Ainsworth 9, Garden County 9, Loomis 8, Meridian 8, Stuart 8, Wilcox-Hildreth 8, Hartington/Newcastle 7.5, Franklin 7, Sandhills/Thedford 7, Ansley/Litchfield 6, Leyton 6, Santee 6, Weeping Water 6, Lawrence-Nelson 5.5, Bancroft-Rosalie 4, Hay Springs 4, High Plains 4, Paxton 4, Wallace 4, Perkins County 4, Arapahoe 3.5, Omaha Brownell Talbot 3.5, Brady 2.25, Cody-Kilgore 2, Fullerton 2, South Loup 2, Sandy Creek 2, Wausa 1.5

Boys: North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Lincoln Parkview 40, Howells-Dodge 36.75, SEM 32, Neligh-Oakdale 31, Hitchcock County 29, Wynot 28, Mullen 24, Riverside 24, Shelton 22, Dundy County-Stratton 22, Johnson-Brock 20, Pawnee City 18, Bloomfield 17, Central Valley 16, Elm Creek 16, Humphrey St. Francis 15, Maywood/Hayes Center 14, Red Cloud 14, Overton 13.5, Axtell 13, Mead 12.25, BDS 12, Osceola 12, Potter-Dix 12, McCool Junction 11.75, Anselmo-Merna 10.5, Falls City Sacred Heart 10, Arthur County 10, Sterling 9, Shelby/Rising City 9, Garden County 9, Loomis 8, Franklin 7, Ansley/Litchfield 6, Santee 6, Weeping Water 6, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 5.5, Lawrence-Nelson 5.5, Sandhills/Thedford 4, Bancroft-Rosalie 4, Hay Springs 4, Paxton 4, Perkins County 4, Brady 2.25, Stuart 2, Cody-Kilgore 2, South Loup 2, Sandy Creek 2, Wausa 1.5, Bridgeport 1, Hartington/Newcastle 0.5

Girls: Shelton 32, O'Neill St. Mary’s 29.5, Humphrey St. Francis 28, Falls City Sacred Heart 28, Maywood/Hayes Center 26, Howells-Dodge 25.5, BDS 23.75, Wynot 20, Overton 20, Ravenna 18, Bridgeport 17, SEM 16, Cambridge 16, Osceola 15, Southwest 14, Diller-Odell 12, McCool Junction 11.5, Mead 10, Elgin/Pope John 10, Hemingford 10, Southern Valley 10, Sterling 9.75, Ainsworth 9, Johnson-Brock 8, Meridian 8, Wilcox-Hildreth 8, Hartington/Newcastle 7, North Platte St. Patrick’s 6.75, Stuart 6, Leyton 6, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 5.5, Mullen 5.25, Central Valley 5.25, Shelby/Rising City 4.5, Lincoln Parkview 4, High Plains 4, Wallace 4, Arapahoe 3.5, Omaha Br.-Talbot 3.5, Sandhills/Thedford 3, Bloomfield 2.5, Axtell 2, Fullerton 2

Class D team champions: Girls cross country, Hemingford. Boys cross country, Bellevue Cornerstone. Volleyball, Hartington Cedar Catholic (D-1), Howells-Dodge (D-2). Football, Clarkson/Leigh (8M-1), Hitchcock County (8M-2), Lincoln Parkview (6M). Boys wrestling, David City Aquinas. Girls basketball, Pender (D-1), Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2). Boys basketball, Johnson-Brock (D-1), Lincoln Parkview (D-2). Girls track, Osceola. Boys track, Plainview. Boys golf, Pender.

Class D All-Sports Award

The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are seven classes in football and six in volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used — Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, D-1 and D-2 form Class D.

In the All-Sports point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits.​