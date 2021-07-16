Hunter Chavis picks up win for Omaha Burke's legion team at A-4 Area tournament

The American Legion team from Omaha Burke kept up its winning ways Friday at the Area A-4 tournament.
The Prime Time Sporting Goods Bulldogs defeated the Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) Wolves 4-2 in the first-round game at Papillion’s Fricke Field. Prime Time, the top seed in A-4, moved its record to 29-12.
The Bulldogs were tested by Equitable Bank, the No. 6 seed in the six-team tourney. Prime Time got a quality start from Hunter Chavis, who pitched five innings to get the win.
“They’re a scrappy, young team,” Bulldogs coach Scott Hodges said. “They bring a lot of energy and they played us tough.”
The Wolves jumped ahead with a run in the first on an RBI double by Trey Wells. Prime Time went ahead 2-1 in the second when Owen Kelley delivered a two-run double to left.
The Bulldogs added a run in the third when Gage Oetter walked and eventually scored on the back end of a double steal. After a run-scoring double from Khalis Edwards drew Equitable within 3-2, Prime Time scored its final run on a balk.
“We had base runners all day,” Hodges said. “But we ran ourselves out of some innings, and we need to fix that.”
Prime Time had two runners cut down at the plate on strong throws by center fielder Luke Tillman and first baseman Mitch Baker, with catcher Wells applying the tags.
“We saw them earlier and the game was not this competitive,” Wolves’ coach Anthony Dunn said. “We’ve been playing a lot better the past month.”
Chavis scattered six hits before being replaced in the sixth by Kelley, who held Equitable Bank scoreless the rest of the way.
“They’ve been our two best pitchers,” Hodges said. “We needed them both today.”
Xavier Cavanaugh had two hits and was on base three times for the Wolves. Wells singled and doubled and was robbed of another possible extra-base hit by left fielder Brayden Artzer, who made a nice catch in left-center and turned it into a double play.
“We got to their bullpen, which was our goal,” Dunn said. “But we just couldn’t get that one hit to bring us even.”
The Wolves, who have no seniors on their squad, will play an elimination game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Bulldogs advance to play a winners bracket game Saturday at 4:30.
Equitable Bank..........................................100 100 0—2 6 2
Prime Time Sporting Goods (29-12).......021 100 X—4 8 1
W: Chavis. L: Troia. S: Kelley. 2B: EB, Wells, Edwards; PT, Kelley.
