Hunter Chavis picks up win for Omaha Burke's legion team at A-4 Area tournament

The American Legion team from Omaha Burke kept up its winning ways Friday at the Area A-4 tournament.

The Prime Time Sporting Goods Bulldogs defeated the Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) Wolves 4-2 in the first-round game at Papillion’s Fricke Field. Prime Time, the top seed in A-4, moved its record to 29-12.

The Bulldogs were tested by Equitable Bank, the No. 6 seed in the six-team tourney. Prime Time got a quality start from Hunter Chavis, who pitched five innings to get the win.

“They’re a scrappy, young team,” Bulldogs coach Scott Hodges said. “They bring a lot of energy and they played us tough.”

The Wolves jumped ahead with a run in the first on an RBI double by Trey Wells. Prime Time went ahead 2-1 in the second when Owen Kelley delivered a two-run double to left.

The Bulldogs added a run in the third when Gage Oetter walked and eventually scored on the back end of a double steal. After a run-scoring double from Khalis Edwards drew Equitable within 3-2, Prime Time scored its final run on a balk.

“We had base runners all day,” Hodges said. “But we ran ourselves out of some innings, and we need to fix that.”