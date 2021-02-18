Hunter Sallis and Chucky Hepburn headline McDonald's All-America nominees

Local high school basketball stars Hunter Sallis and Chucky Hepburn were among the more than 700 nominees announced Thursday for the McDonald's High School All-American game.
Sallis, a guard who plays for Millard North, and Hepburn, a point guard at Bellevue West, are the top players on what are widely recognized as the top teams in the state. The Mustangs (No. 16) and Thunderbirds (No. 19) are also in CBS Sports' national top 25 high school teams.
Nebraska has been represented just once in the boys' McDonald's All-American game by former Omaha Creighton Prep star Kerry Trotter in 1982. On the girls' side, only Shelby-Rising City post Chatrice White — who played collegiately at Illinois and Florida State — has represented the girls.
Sallis, an undecided five-star prospect averaging 22.8 points per game for a loaded Millard North team this season, likely represents the state's best chance at making the game, although Hepburn, committed to Wisconsin, is having an equally strong season with 15.6 points, 8.7 assists and four steals per game.
Among local colleges, all four of Creighton's 2021 signees — TyTy Washington, Mason Miller, Ryan Nembhard and John Christofiis, have been nominated. Washington, the best player for prep power AZ Compass Prep, perhaps has a chance of landing in the game.
So does Nebraska signee Bryce McGowens, a five-star player out of Greenville, South Carolina. He and another Husker signee, Wilhelm Breidenbach, were nominated for the game.
Tucker DeVries, the son of former Creighton assistant Darian DeVries, has also been nominated. Tucker plays for Waukee (Iowa) High School. Darian DeVries is Drake's coach.
The final roster of 24 boys and 24 girls will be announced later this month.
