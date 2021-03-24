 Skip to main content
Hunter Sallis plans a happy birthday, and one college basketball program will also celebrate
BASKETBALL

Hunter Sallis plans a happy birthday, and one college basketball program will also celebrate

Hunter Sallis

Millard North's Hunter Sallis is third on the Class A career scoring chart with 1,819 points. He scored 644 as a junior and again this season.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Hunter Sallis has two reasons to celebrate Friday.

The second-team prep All-American from Millard North turns 18 — and chose the day to announce his college decision.

On his list of eight finalists are, alphabetically, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

His decision will be announced in a taped segment for ESPN that is to go online at about 9 a.m. Friday. After that, his signing ceremony begins in the school gym.

The 6-foot-5 perimeter player, a consensus five-star recruit, is the No. 6 player in the senior class according 247 Sports composite rankings and the third-highest ranked player uncommitted.

He is the most-recruited Nebraska high school boys basketball player, with only Mike McGee from Omaha North in 1977 rivaling him. McGee went on to set records at Michigan and had a long NBA career.

Sallis is the son of former Omaha Central and San Diego State standout Jessica Haynes. He’s third on the Class A career scoring chart with 1,819 points. He scored 644 as a junior and again this season.

Millard North won its first state championship March 13, beating rival Bellevue West 84-78 in overtime in what is considered one of the best boys games in state history. West players Chucky Hepburn and Frankie Fidler said Monday they plan to attend the signing ceremony.

Hepburn and Sallis were teammates as eighth-graders at Buffett Middle School in northwest Omaha.

Sallis made the All-Nebraska first team in 2020. This season, he was named a McDonald’s All-American — the pandemic wiped out the nationally televised game for the second straight year. Sallis is the first from Nebraska with that honor since Omaha Creighton Prep grad Kerry Trotter in 1982.

More recently, he was named to the Naismith All-America second team. That honor is unsurpassed in Nebraska prep basketball annals. He also is in consideration for the Sports Illustrated prep All-America team.

Photos: Hunter Sallis

stu.pospisil@owh.com,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

