Hunter Sallis plans a happy birthday, and one college basketball program will also celebrate

Hunter Sallis has two reasons to celebrate Friday.

The second-team prep All-American from Millard North turns 18 — and chose the day to announce his college decision.

On his list of eight finalists are, alphabetically, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

His decision will be announced in a taped segment for ESPN that is to go online at about 9 a.m. Friday. After that, his signing ceremony begins in the school gym.

The 6-foot-5 perimeter player, a consensus five-star recruit, is the No. 6 player in the senior class according 247 Sports composite rankings and the third-highest ranked player uncommitted.

He is the most-recruited Nebraska high school boys basketball player, with only Mike McGee from Omaha North in 1977 rivaling him. McGee went on to set records at Michigan and had a long NBA career.

Sallis is the son of former Omaha Central and San Diego State standout Jessica Haynes. He’s third on the Class A career scoring chart with 1,819 points. He scored 644 as a junior and again this season.