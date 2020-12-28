Husker commit Allison Weidner leads Humphrey St. Francis to win over Crofton

WEST POINT, Neb. — In the battle of No. 1s, Humphrey St. Francis prevailed Monday night over Crofton.

Not surprisingly, it was Allison Weidner who led the way for the Flyers.

The Nebraska pledge scored 25 points to pace Class D-2 No. 1 St. Francis to a 60-50 win over the Class C-2 No. 1 Warriors. The game was part of the West Point-Beemer Holiday tournament.

Weidner, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, was held to eight points in the first half. She struck for 17 in the second half to finish with 25, her average last year when she earned first-team All-Nebraska honors.

"We were really fired up to play this one,'' she said. "We knew it was going to be a battle, so right now we feel pretty proud of ourselves.''

A slow start didn't help Crofton, which suffered its first loss. The Flyers led by seven in the first quarter and widened that advantage to 12 in the second.

"We dug ourselves a hole,'' Warriors coach Aaron Losing said. "We had too many miscues and were constantly fighting back.''

Three-pointers by Weidner and Emma Baumgart were part of an 8-0 run to open the second half. St. Francis led by 13 before Crofton mounted a comeback to pull within 48-45 with three minutes left.