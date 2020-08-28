Husker commit Heinrich Haarberg scores five TDs in big Kearney Catholic win

WOOD RIVER — Heinrich Haarberg’s first football game as a Nebraska quarterback recruit would have thrilled his future coaches.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Kearney Catholic signal caller completed 11 of 12 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown — all in the first half — in the Stars’ 65-6 rout of Wood River/Shelton, which played its first game as a consolidated program. In front of a reporter-estimated 700 fans in Wood River — fans wore masks but sat and stood within six feet of each other— Kearney Catholic led 52-0 at halftime, and Haarberg didn’t play the second half as officials used a running clock.

The first in-state Husker quarterback commit in more than 15 years, Haarberg completed a series of swing passes early in the game before throwing 42- and 21-yard touchdowns in the second quarter. The 42-yarder, to Samson David running a corner route, was particularly well-thrown.

“They were in man (defense),” Haarberg said. “It’s not a man route, but I saw he had a step, so I just threw it.”