Husker commit Heinrich Haarberg scores five TDs in big Kearney Catholic win

WOOD RIVER — Heinrich Haarberg’s first football game as a Nebraska quarterback recruit would have thrilled his future coaches.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Kearney Catholic signal caller completed 11 of 12 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown — all in the first half — in the Stars’ 65-6 rout of Wood River/Shelton, which played its first game as a consolidated program. In front of a reporter-estimated 700 fans in Wood River — fans wore masks but sat and stood within six feet of each other— Kearney Catholic led 52-0 at halftime, and Haarberg didn’t play the second half as officials used a running clock.
The first in-state Husker quarterback commit in more than 15 years, Haarberg completed a series of swing passes early in the game before throwing 42- and 21-yard touchdowns in the second quarter. The 42-yarder, to Samson David running a corner route, was particularly well-thrown.
“They were in man (defense),” Haarberg said. “It’s not a man route, but I saw he had a step, so I just threw it.”
Aside from taking a second-quarter sack, Haarberg played a clean first half, converting two third downs running the ball and powering into the end zone for the Stars’ last touchdown of the first half. Kearney Catholic (1-0) also got a first-half defensive touchdown from Cale Conrad, who recovered an errant snap in the Wood River end zone.
“We were really excited about how our defense played,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said. “That’s something we worked on all summer and all fall camp to improve defensively.”
The newly-formed Silverbacks (0-1) were without three starters due to COVID-19 contact-tracing quarantine. Freshman receiver Waylon Cronk, who threw a long touchdown for the Silverbacks’ only score, had to play quarterback after the regular starter got hurt on defense early in the game.
