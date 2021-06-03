Husker walk-on Maddox Burton’s ties to Nebraska Shrine Bowl are through the charity

KEARNEY, Neb. — Several players in Saturday’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl have had fathers, brothers and uncles participate in the annual all-star football game.

Maddox Burton’s ties are through the game’s charity.

The Husker defensive line walk-on from Lincoln Southeast visited the Shriners Children's Twin Cities hospital many times while his older brother Jaydn was a patient.

“My brother has been through a lot of stuff. He has cerebral palsy and it's affected him his whole life," Burton said. “At the beginning of his life, he was going through the Shriners, which is why I'm here today. He’s had like more than 20 surgeries.”

Jaydn Burton graduated from the Lincoln Public Schools Vocational Opportunity in Community Experience (VOICE) program and works for a Lincoln supermarket.

So naturally Maddox Burton had the Shrine Bowl as one of his senior-season goals. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder made 47 tackles and a fumble recovery, finishing on a high note with a season-best nine tackles against eventually Class A runner-up Elkhorn South in the playoffs.

“I’ve watched the game my whole life," he said. “My cousin, Alex Kowalski (York, 2017) played in this game. It was a big deal to him so now it’s a big deal to me.”