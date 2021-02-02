Huskers have more competition than ever recruiting Omaha's top football talent

Oregon has offered several prospects as well, and remains a finalist for Dickerson, the state’s top 2021 prospect who will announce his decision Wednesday.

It’s possible the one-year spike in attention and offers is related to the caliber of prospects, since Woods, Jackson, Riley and Helms are all highly coveted at the national level. Because of Omaha Public Schools’ decision to ultimately cancel football season due to the pandemic, Woods and Jackson do not have any junior film.

But Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell didn’t anticipate that would hurt either prospect.

“Everybody knows who Deshawn Woods is, and he’s not going to not be 6-5, 285 with good footwork,” Farrell said of Woods, who is the No. 101 prospect in the nation according to Rivals and No. 68 according to ESPN. “And everyone knows who Devon Jackson is. I don’t think it’ll impact their national recruiting brand.”

Helms and Riley, meanwhile, put strong junior seasons on tape. Helms received an offer from Oklahoma last week.