'I don't like to lose': Estella Zatechka is making an impact as Elkhorn South's libero

While the defensive libero is often an underappreciated player, that’s not the case at Elkhorn South.
Coach Chelsea Potter knows how valuable senior Estella Zatechka has been to her squad.
“She sees the court well and she’s crazy athletic,” the coach said. “She plays with a lot of passion, which isn’t surprising when you know her family.”
Zatechka definitely has those competitive genes. Her father Jon and her uncle Rob were key members of Nebraska’s offensive line during the glory days of the mid-1990s.
“I think my intensity and my competitiveness are important parts of my game,” Estella said. “For sure I don’t like to lose.”
There hasn’t been much losing in the Elkhorn South program since Zatechka joined the team as a freshman. The Storm reached state each year, finishing as the Class B runner-up in 2018 and capturing the school’s first Class A title last year.
Zatechka has piled up the defensive digs since taking over as the libero her sophomore year. She has led Class A in digs the past two years — 677 and 614 — and leads the state this season with 336.
She holds the Class A state record for most digs in a match (53) and also holds school records for single-season and career digs. Zatechka is on a pace to finish with more than 2,000.
She’s part of a talented senior class that includes All-Nebraska outside hitter Kylie Weeks and setter Madi Woodin, who leads the state in assists.
“By the end of the season, this senior class will own our record book,” Potter said. “It’s been so much fun to coach them.”
Volleyball has been fun for Zatechka since she first began playing at the YMCA. She tried almost every position growing up until settling on libero her freshman year at Elkhorn South.
“As the libero, I feel it’s important for me to lead the team through communication,” she said. “I also know that passing is a key part of the game.”
Liberos not only need to make the defensive plays but often make that first pass to the setter, who in turn sets up the hitters.
“For sure players at our position don’t get a lot of credit,” Zatechka said. “But when our hitters get a kill, I know that I had a part in that.”
Zatechka said she has tried to make an even bigger impact in her final varsity season.
“We have six seniors and that’s a great group of leaders,” she said. “We came into this year with a big target on our back and we’re having another solid season.”
Solid, but not quite up there with last year’s 30-1 squad. The Storm are 14-6 and have finished as the runner-up in all three tournaments in which they’ve played, most recently the rugged 16-team Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.
“We’re playing well but we know that there are always things to work on,” Zatechka said. “We need to be a little more consistent, and that’s something we can fix.”
Once her senior year is over, Zatechka will play collegiately at Missouri. Her older brother Isaac already is there as a member of the Tigers’ football team.
“I love everything about the school and the coaching staff,” she said. “I can’t wait to get down there.”
Zatechka said that excitement about her Missouri commitment extends to her parents Jon and Sarah, even with Jon’s deep Husker roots. He was a member of three NU national championship teams — 1994, 1995 and 1997.
“We’re all Missouri fans now,” she said. “I’m lucky that I have such a supportive family.”
Estella added that it’s not hard to hear her dad cheering from the stands.
“I’ll hear him yell ‘Let’s go girly!’” she said. “My dad is so loud, but I know he’s just being a great fan.”
Potter said she has no doubts that Zatechka will go on to make a contribution with the Tigers.
“With her competitive drive, for sure she’s going to make a difference.”
