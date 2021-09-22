'I don't like to lose': Estella Zatechka is making an impact as Elkhorn South's libero

She’s part of a talented senior class that includes All-Nebraska outside hitter Kylie Weeks and setter Madi Woodin, who leads the state in assists.

“By the end of the season, this senior class will own our record book,” Potter said. “It’s been so much fun to coach them.”

Volleyball has been fun for Zatechka since she first began playing at the YMCA. She tried almost every position growing up until settling on libero her freshman year at Elkhorn South.

“As the libero, I feel it’s important for me to lead the team through communication,” she said. “I also know that passing is a key part of the game.”

Liberos not only need to make the defensive plays but often make that first pass to the setter, who in turn sets up the hitters.

“For sure players at our position don’t get a lot of credit,” Zatechka said. “But when our hitters get a kill, I know that I had a part in that.”

Zatechka said she has tried to make an even bigger impact in her final varsity season.

“We have six seniors and that’s a great group of leaders,” she said. “We came into this year with a big target on our back and we’re having another solid season.”