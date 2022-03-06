In a town of 900, two Nebraska schools have three basketball teams headed to state

HUMPHREY, Neb. — Ask people what it's like around town during the state basketball tournament and all you get back are puzzled looks.

Nobody seems to know. Almost everyone is in Lincoln.

"I can't really say for sure," Humphrey High Athletic Director Kandee Hanzel said. "I'm sure it's pretty ghosty around here."

Though Humphrey isn't completely a ghost town, it's probably the closest thing to it. The people love their sports, and support their teams.

The exodus from this town of about 900 will be even greater this week, when both boys and girls state tournaments are played in six consecutive days. That format — normally a three-day event with the girls one weekend and boys the next — was done out of necessity because Nebraska hosted the Big Ten wrestling tournament Saturday and Sunday, and the dates fell on the normal weekend for the state girls tournament.

The two high schools — Humphrey and Humphrey St. Francis — will send three teams to the tourney. Other than Omaha and Lincoln, that's the most from any town.

Humphrey High co-ops with Lindsay Holy Family, and both boys and girls teams will compete this week. The St. Francis girls also reached state while the boys were a win short, losing in a district final.

The teams don't just make a habit of reaching state, they know what to do when they get there. Consider:

» The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys have been to state three straight years, winning the title twice and finishing third the other time.

» The Bulldog girls have reached state four times since the co-op began before the 2013-14 season.

» The St. Francis boys have made 27 trips to state and won seven titles, most recently in 2016. The Flyers also finished second seven times.

» The girls teams have been to state 14 times and won four championships, most recently last year with All-Nebraska guard Allison Weidner — now a contributor at Nebraska — leading the way.

How does a town this small keep producing quality teams?

"It doesn't happen by accident," Humphrey Public School Superintendent Greg Sjuts said. "It takes committed players and parents and quality coaches who know how to teach."

St. Francis girls coach Bryan Reichmuth said the stability of the coaching staffs also plays a major role.

"I'm in my 19th year and the other coaches also have been doing this quite awhile," he said. "Our town takes a lot of pride in its teams, and the players take pride in representing their schools."

What's also noteworthy, the schools get along well. They are located within a half-block of each other, too, which helps.

"We have students taking a class there and they have students taking a class here," St. Francis Athletic Director Eric Kessler said. "When you're this close, it's good to get along."

Administrators at both schools said that wasn't necessarily the case when the schools used to compete in the same conference and class. That changed with Humphrey's co-op with Catholic school Holy Family, located about 11 miles away in Lindsay.

"I think that's one of the best things to come out of this," Kessler said. "We don't play each other now, and that's been a big positive."

Sjuts, a Humphrey grad and father of twin boys who are the Bulldogs' top scorers, agrees.

"It's nice that we're not butting heads all the time anymore," he said. "Fans from both schools now do a great job of supporting each other."

Someone who enjoys that shared success is mayor Bob Preister (a St. Francis alum).

"It's a great thing that we're able to send these teams to state so often," he said. "Around here, that seems to be a given."

Both school also share a continuity, Preister said, and it shows.

"They've been playing on the same teams since they were young. They almost know what each other is thinking."

The mayor added that he doesn't get worried when so many Humphrey residents make the 90-mile trip to Lincoln.

"The town pretty much runs itself," he said. "We have to support our teams."

One resident making that trip will be John Keller, owner of the Main Street Market. His store will remain open, but Keller will be watching his son play for Humphrey/Holy Family.

"He's a senior and I'm not going to miss his last year," he said. "There will be someone here at the store, though I don't think we'll have many customers."

Keller, who is wearing a Humphrey Bulldogs T-shirt, has supported both schools. The graduate of St. Francis has sent seven of his nine kids to that school and one to Humphrey High.

It's anyone's guess which high school the youngest Keller child will attend.

"It's really not unusual to see so many graduates of either school still living here," Sjuts said. "It's a great place to raise a family."

The town also has an interesting history. It was named after Humphrey, New York — the former hometown of the first postmaster.

So it just as easily could have been called Albany or Buffalo or Schenectady. But Humphrey seems to fit this town of red-brick streets and front-porch swings just fine.

As for both state tournaments being played in the same week, most agree that it's not ideal. The Nebraska School Activities Association has worked hard this week trying to avoid scheduling conflicts between a school's teams.

"It's created a few problems, I'm sure," Sjuts said. "But the good thing is that we have teams at state and have to worry about things like this."

Sjuts said the residents of Humphrey are looking forward to state, no matter which team they support.

"The last person out of town shuts off the lights," he said. "We're all heading to Lincoln."

