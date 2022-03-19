In battle of No. 1s, Gretna comes out on top, defeating Omaha Skutt in overtime

A third lead in a battle between two No. 1s finally added up to a win for the top-ranked team in the state.

Class A No. 1 Gretna scored on a penalty kick in overtime and made it hold up for a 3-2 victory over Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt Saturday afternoon in a showdown between the defending state champions in each class.

“These are the types of games we want to be in,” Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison said, “and these are the types of games that are going to prepare us.”

The match-winner came midway through the first overtime from the Dragons’ Savannah DeFini, her second of the match.

After teammate Ava Mackovicka was dragged down in the box, DeFini went with right foot to the far right side of the goal to give Gretna the lead, it’s third of the match.

A frenetic final five minutes included three yellow cards and a Skutt chance for another equalizer. But a clean look on the break was calmly snared by Gretna keeper Madelyn Schaffert, ending the final threat of the match.

“Kind of challenged them,” Skutt coach John Carlso said about his team. “(I) said ‘it’s not going to be real pretty, obviously. It’s the second game of the year, we haven’t been together much, so just try to defend, defend, defend and try to keep numbers behind the ball.’ We’ll do a much better job of that going forward.”

An Allison Marshall individual effort gave the Dragons a lead early, before Skutt leveled things midway through the first half with a strike from distance off the foot of Sydney Wells.

Senior forward Savannah DeFini re-established Gretna in the 32nd minute, taking a pass ahead and sliding a shot past charging keeper Madie Meyer.

“We identified pretty early on that our wingers were going to be pretty important today,” Hutchison said. “We told our center-mids that when they get on ball they have to look to switch and we want to play behind their outside backs. We gave the girls that, and told our midfield that they needed to spread out and move the ball, and we told our back line that they had to be disciplined. The girls took those points and they implemented them.”

Skutt wouldn’t go away quietly, though. A Tess Behrens free kick from 25 yards out was perfectly placed into the top right corner to knot things at 2-2 with just under 14 minutes to play.

Carlson liked the perseverance his team showed. The SkyHawks played five freshman, he said, in just its second match since replacing 13 seniors.

“I give a lot credit to the team, because they didn’t give up,” he said. “They kept fighting and we got to overtime with them. That’s a good team we just played. We’ll learn a ton from a game like this. A ton. We’ll get better from it. That’s two of the top teams playing in the state.”

A fairly evenly-played opening-weekend match had all the physicality of the postseason, something Hutchison said he was just fine with.

“We were able to go shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” he said. “That’s the way we like to play. We like to play fast. We have a lot of athletes and we like to be physical.”

Omaha Skutt (1-1)....1 1 0 0—2

At Gretna (2-0).........1 1 1 0—3

GOALS: OS, Sydney Wells, Tess Behrens; G, Allison Marshall, Savannah DeFini 2.

Gretna 4, Omaha Westside 1

Two early and two late were too much to overcome Saturday in the finals of the Omaha Skutt Invitational.

Mikey Stukenholtz scored three minutes in and notched the brace with five minutes to play, enough for the Top 10 No. 4 Gretna boys in a 4-1 win over seventh-ranked Omaha Westside.

The Dragons lead 2-0 after five minutes, and put it away with a pair of scores in the match’s final seven.

Brett Perkins and Maguire Perkins also scored for Gretna, which moved to 2-0 on the season. The Dragons, who beat Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt in overtime on Friday night, have a pair of ranked challenges next week with visits from Omaha Bryan on Tuesday and Millard West on Saturday.

Lexington flipped the script from last year’s Class B final with a win in the tournament’s third-place match.

The third-ranked Minutemen got a first-half goal from Pucca Casillas and a late insurance score from Diego Martinez in a 2-0 win over the tournament hosts.

After a pair of losses to ranked Class A teams in the span of three days, Lexington got its first win of the season while also dropping defending champion Skutt to 0-2 after one week.

Things don’t get much easier for the SkyHawks, whose next eight matches come against ranked opponents. That starts Tuesday with a trip to sixth-ranked South Sioux City.

