In Class A girls final, top-ranked Gretna faces a Millard North team coming off 3 straight upsets

Tuesday's Class A girls final

5 p.m: No. 1 Gretna (20-1) vs No. 5 Millard North (13-7): A fourth meeting this season, this one for all the marbles. Gretna’s attack is scary, and not just because of Nebraska commit Sarah Weber and her Class A record 47 goals. Five other Dragons have scored at least 10 goals. That includes junior Savannah Defini, whose 23 were fourth in the tourney field. What may not get enough credit is the Dragon defense, which has given up seven goals through 21 matches, and two of those have come at the state tournament. Millard North owns two of the others — one each in the Metro Conference tournament final and district championship. Can the Mustangs continue their magical run from No. 8 seed to title No. 8? Already in the tournament they’ve shown an ability to score (Millard North is the first team to score more than one goal against Marian in over five weeks) as well as defend (the Mustangs held Lincoln Southwest without a goal for the first time this season). They’ll likely need to do both against a motivated Gretna bunch that will hardly overlook Millard North again. The hunch is the Dragons to hoist the hardware.