In Class A girls final, top-ranked Gretna faces a Millard North team coming off 3 straight upsets

Gretna coach Digger Hawkins said his team has been building for Tuesday’s girls state championship match since just after Thanksgiving.
Anything less for the top-ranked Dragons would have been a disappointment.
His coaching counterpart in the 5 p.m. final at Morrison Stadium has taken more of a step-by-step approach.
Millard North’s James Abueg has the fifth-ranked Mustangs playing with house money after three straight upsets.
“I think they're just loose and they're just, ‘Hey, we've been told we're not supposed to win, so let's just go prove people wrong and play our hearts out,’ ” Abueg said. “And they've done that the last three games.”
That, and plenty more.
In 10 days, Abueg’s bunch beat No. 1 Gretna (2-1 in a shootout for the district championship), No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (1-0 in a shootout in the first round at state) and No. 3 Omaha Marian (2-1 in Saturday’s semifinal).
The Mustangs went from possibly missing their second straight state tournament to playing in a sixth final in eight seasons.
For a Millard North senior class that started with a state title in 2018, things could come full circle. The Mustangs missed the tournament in 2019 after multiple players elected to go the route of the developmental academy.
And with their junior season canceled due to COVID-19, Tuesday’s final is an opportunity to put the exclamation point on a topsy, turvy career.
“I want this so bad,” senior forward Sena Ahovissi said. “Winning my freshman year and winning my senior year would be a dream, so I'm going to give it my all to do that.”
Ahovissi scored both goals in the semifinal win over Marian, pushing her season total to 18 and into a tie with fellow senior Campbell Zimmers for most on the team.
A change in goal to get senior Sidney Anderson into the offensive attack has shaken the lineup, but Ahovissi credited a change in mindset with Millard North’s current season-best winning streak of five.
She knows pushing that to six will take a monumental effort. Gretna won the two regular-season meetings by a combined 7-1.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Ahovissi said, “but I know that they're gonna come out with a chip on their shoulder. They're a really good group. We're gonna put up a fight though.”
For Hawkins and the Dragons, playing for the Class A crown has been the bar getting bounced in the semifinal in 2019.
The program, Hawkins said, went back to the drawing board after losing 3-1 to Marian in a physical match in which the coach said his team lost four players due to injury.
“We had a broken nose, a torn ACL, a concussion and a fractured wrist,” Hawkins said. “You know that if you're going to compete with the best teams in Class A, physicality has to be a part of it. That was a very good example of us needing to get into that weight room.”
That aspect of the game was a focus since late November.
“It's all those hours that you don't see in front of the camera that helps towards this,” he said. “We certainly analyzed two years ago, and (being physical) was one of the things we focused on. Our weight program was fantastic.
“The girls have worked their socks off, they really have.”
Gretna beat Kearney 4-1 in the opening round, then outlasted third-ranked Lincoln East in a shootout in the semifinal.
The Dragons are the new owners of Class A’s single-season scoring records for team (139 goals) and an individual (Sarah Weber with 47).
“To be honest it's been fantastic,” Hawkins said of the season. “They more than deserve this.”
Senior defender Taylor Daffer, who buried the winning kick in the semifinal shootout, said the Dragons have had plenty to play for this season.
Between the loss of a teammate in a car accident last summer and a canceled 2020 season, there has been more than enough motivation.
“We always say we're playing for more than just the wins," Daffer said. "We lost a teammate two years ago, we're playing for last year's seniors that didn't get to finish their high school career, we're playing for seniors this year, we're playing to make a name in Class A.
“We have a lot of reasons to be competing this year.”
Tuesday's Class A girls final
5 p.m: No. 1 Gretna (20-1) vs No. 5 Millard North (13-7): A fourth meeting this season, this one for all the marbles. Gretna’s attack is scary, and not just because of Nebraska commit Sarah Weber and her Class A record 47 goals. Five other Dragons have scored at least 10 goals. That includes junior Savannah Defini, whose 23 were fourth in the tourney field. What may not get enough credit is the Dragon defense, which has given up seven goals through 21 matches, and two of those have come at the state tournament. Millard North owns two of the others — one each in the Metro Conference tournament final and district championship. Can the Mustangs continue their magical run from No. 8 seed to title No. 8? Already in the tournament they’ve shown an ability to score (Millard North is the first team to score more than one goal against Marian in over five weeks) as well as defend (the Mustangs held Lincoln Southwest without a goal for the first time this season). They’ll likely need to do both against a motivated Gretna bunch that will hardly overlook Millard North again. The hunch is the Dragons to hoist the hardware.