His team qualified in 11th. He hoped for eighth. But when Reed Emsick started his anchor leg of the 3200-meter relay, the Omaha Burke senior was surprised — and confident. His teammates left him a chance to win a Class A state title.

Emsick took the opening and made a memory, passing several runners — including Millard West’s Jack Witte in the final 25 meters — to run a blazing one minute, 51.6-second final leg. Burke finished at 7:55.24 — nearly 30 seconds faster than its seed time heading into the state track meet.

Upset of the meet. Full grandstand. Home track. Four boys — Thomas Vasquez, Kirk Pulliam, Dillon Burge and Reed Emsick- with gold medals to match their hair, tinged with the same color.

“I knew I was running a good race, passing a lot of people,” Emsick said after a flurry of hugs and photos. “Last 100 meters, Jack Witte, very talented runner, but I knew I could get him, because I felt good. And it just happened.”

Vasquez ran the first leg, and Emsick said he beat his best time by several seconds. Pulliam “ran the best race of his life.” So did Burge, just a freshman. That set up Emsick’s final leg, which took even his teammates by surprise.

“I started crying,” Pulliam said of Emsick's late pass of Witte. “I was like ‘no way,’ because I couldn’t believe it. We had no expectation at all.”

Said Emsick: “We surprised ourselves, we surprised everybody — but God’s timing is always right.”

The finish sent a jolt into fans at Burke Stadium, which had already just watched three fairly lopsided 3200-meter relay races with Class A and B girls and Class B boys. None of those races were decided by fewer than eight seconds, and Lincoln East won the A girls relay by a whopping 17 seconds.

The top five teams in the A boys relay were separated by fewer than four seconds. Emsick beat Witte to the finish line by .4 seconds.

In 83-degree heat, the race drained its competitors. Five minutes after its end, several runners sat just feet from Burke’s celebration.

The Bulldog boys all had huge grins.

“I don’t even know what I yelled at first,” Emsick said. “But I know I told my teammates and coach: We’re state champs — and this is our track. We did it. It means everything. We had a good team — but only we knew that. Everyone on the outside didn’t.

“We got the job done — and it feels really good to do it in front of the people we love.”

