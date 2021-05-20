In first season of track, Osceola Isaiah Zelasney wins all three sprints at state meet

After a basketball season that included more running than he ever did in winter, Isaiah Zelasney wanted to build on that conditioning during his first season of track.

The Osceola sophomore needed less than 84 seconds of race time during Thursday’s final day to let the Burke Stadium crowd that he was one of the state’s top sprinters.

“We had new coaches this year, and we ran, and we ran,” Zelasney said. “It helps you so much. The more you run, the better you’re going to run in any race because you’re going to be in shape.”

Favored to win one of the three sprints, Zelasney crossed the finish line first in all three — and would have had a record in the last one if not for too strong of a tail wind. Those three victories, plus running the anchor leg on the Bulldogs’ 1,600-meter relay, helped Osceola win its first team title since 2003.

Zelasney started his day by winning the 100 in 11.02. Following a short break, Zelasney cruised to victory in the 400 (50.69) before winning the 200.

His 200 time of 22.19 puts him at No. 10 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart. It also was 0.01 faster than the Class D meet record set by Nate Probasco in 2001.