In first varsity start, Millard West's Skyler Walters leads Wildcats to victory

“That first set gave me the reassurance I needed,’’ Walters said. “That was a great way to get started.’’

After Papio took the second set 25-19, Millard West went back to work in the third. The Wildcats broke a 15-15 tie by going on a 6-0 run and pulled away for a seven-point win.

The Monarchs had the upper hand early in the fourth set and led 12-5 after an ace by Samantha Riggs. Millard West fought back, going on a 9-2 run to get it tied at 14-all.

Papio held its last lead at 20-19, but the Wildcats outscored the Monarchs 6-2 to close out the match. Junior Maddie MacTaggart pounded the last of her match-high 18 kills to end it.

“We had the momentum early in the match and we let it slip away,’’ Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said. “Millard West is well-coached and they kept us off balance defensively.’’

Gilroy chipped in 14 kills for the Wildcats while Ella Hazen had nine. Sadie Millard had seven kills and a team-high four blocks.

Creighton pledge Norah Sis and Logan Jeffus each had 13 kills for Papio while Karli Ahlers had nine and Morgan Hickey eight. Freshman setter Reagan Hickey had 46 assists.