In first varsity start, Millard West's Skyler Walters leads Wildcats to victory

With senior setter Bridget Smith sidelined by injury Thursday night, Millard West needed a player to step up.
Enter sophomore Skyler Walters, who helped boost the Wildcats to victory in her first varsity start.
She dished out 45 assists as Class A No. 6 Millard West defeated No. 4 Papillion-La Vista 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22. The host Wildcats moved to 11-3 while the Monarchs fell to 5-5.
“I know Bridget was dying to be out there tonight,’’ Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “We brought Skyler up from the JV and she helped us beat the No. 4 team in the state.’’
Walters also had two kills, a block and an ace. She said she wasn’t nervous despite having several classmates ask her that very question earlier that day in school.
“I felt pretty calm because my teammates were really supportive,’’ she said. “I wasn’t nervous at all.’’
Wessel said he had spoken to his team about helping Walters adjust to the varsity.
“I told them they had to be mother hens,’’ he said. “Our whole team did a nice job tonight.’’
The Wildcats were able to rally for a key win in the first set. Millard West trailed 6-1, 21-15 and 24-22 but eventually won 26-24 on an ace by senior Elise Gilroy.
“That first set gave me the reassurance I needed,’’ Walters said. “That was a great way to get started.’’
After Papio took the second set 25-19, Millard West went back to work in the third. The Wildcats broke a 15-15 tie by going on a 6-0 run and pulled away for a seven-point win.
The Monarchs had the upper hand early in the fourth set and led 12-5 after an ace by Samantha Riggs. Millard West fought back, going on a 9-2 run to get it tied at 14-all.
Papio held its last lead at 20-19, but the Wildcats outscored the Monarchs 6-2 to close out the match. Junior Maddie MacTaggart pounded the last of her match-high 18 kills to end it.
“We had the momentum early in the match and we let it slip away,’’ Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said. “Millard West is well-coached and they kept us off balance defensively.’’
Gilroy chipped in 14 kills for the Wildcats while Ella Hazen had nine. Sadie Millard had seven kills and a team-high four blocks.
Creighton pledge Norah Sis and Logan Jeffus each had 13 kills for Papio while Karli Ahlers had nine and Morgan Hickey eight. Freshman setter Reagan Hickey had 46 assists.
“Our girls trusted the process tonight,’’ Wessel said. “They all believed we could win this one.’’
Papillion-La Vista (5-5)........24 25 18 22
At Millard West (11-3).........26 19 25 25
PLV (kills-aces-blocks): Norah Sis 13-0-3, Morgan Hickey 8-1-1, Samantha Riggs 0-2-0, Lily Ziebarth 0-2-0, Logan Jeffus 13-0-2, Anna Sis 6-0-0, Karli Ahlers 9-0-1, Reagan Hickey 2-2-0. Totals 51-7-7.
MW: Sadie Millard 7-1-4, Ella Hazen 9-1-1, Maddie MacTaggart 18-0-0, Kylah Brewer 1-0-1, Jill Webber 0-1-0, Elise Gilroy 14-1-2, Lulu Ahl 0-1-0, Skyler Walters 2-1-1. Totals 51-6-9.
Set assists: PLV 46 (R. Hickey 46); MW 46 (Walters 45, Millard 1).
