In game with 30 strikeouts, No. 1 Omaha Skutt downs No. 3 Marian

“She is one tough pitcher,” Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said of Groff. “When she’s living on the outside of the plate, she’s tough to hit. Now maybe our kids will listen to us when we tell them to work on protecting the outside part of the plate.”

Marian coach Chad Perkins said he thought the new-look Crusaders — Marian has new players at every infield position and two new outfielders — did a good job challenging Meylan. Eight of the nine starters put the ball in play at least once.

“We didn’t have a jamboree game last week, so this was our first time seeing live pitching,” Perkins said. “Ruby did a great job but I liked the way our kids battled her. That’s how you learn, and I know we’ll get better.”

Skutt center fielder Hannah Camenzind — Lauren’s twin who also will play at Arkansas next season — had three of the SkyHawks' five hits, including a first-inning homer to straightaway center. Perkins estimated the ball traveled 240 feet before touching down.

Skutt’s other run came on a solo shot by junior catcher Kaitlin Foral to lead off the fourth inning.

Marian opened the game when Rylinn Groff reached on a two-base error, Emma Humpel singled and Dani Schlader walked.