There are paths to the girls state wrestling tournament. Then there’s the trek through District 1.

Four of the top 10 teams in the NEWrestle rankings will be part of the 36-team field Friday and Saturday in Fremont. Three of the 14 weight classes are expected to feature both Nos. 1 and 2 in the state. Two of those three have the top four wrestlers in all of Nebraska at the weight.

“A-1 is definitely a beast,” Pierce coach Les Painter said.

Right up his alley.

“You will never hear me complain as a wrestling coach,” he said. “Our girls are going to go there, and we want to compete against the best. If we don’t compete against the best, we never know where we’re at.”

The longtime coach was instrumental in getting girls wrestling sanctioned in the state. Now in its second year, the sport has again taken a full leap forward.

So much so that bigger conversations — about a possible second class and the future of the state tournament — will be required soon.

For now, though, the focus turns to the postseason. And more specifically, a district field that has more grinders than gimmies.

It won’t have the most No. 1s — District 3 has six of the 14 top-ranked wrestlers — but getting out of District 1 and qualifying for state two weekends later will certainly be earned.

That starts with top-ranked South Sioux City, the defending state team champion.

The Cardinals have looked the part of favorite again this season, with six of their eight ranked wrestlers in the top five in their weights. Included in that is a pair of seniors that are on top, but will have plenty of competition Saturday.

Returning state champ Yohaly Quinones is expected to be joined by second-ranked Jayda Parker of Bellevue East in the 155-pound bracket. Quinones won the only regular-season meeting between the two.

Cardinal teammate Melissa De La Torre has her work cut out at 235, as well. A medalist a year ago, the top-ranked De La Torre will have to navigate a bracket that includes the three girls behind her in the rankings. And that’s just to get back to state.

“District 1 is a juggernaut,” Grand Island coach Jeff Evans said. “There’s so many quality teams.”

He’ll have one of those chasing De La Torre at heavyweight.

Freshman Brythany Espino is ranked No. 3, with wins over each of the nine below her. A match against either De La Torre or second-ranked Darian Earth of Winnebago would be a first this season for Espino.

“I’m really looking forward to that weight class,” Evans said.

The top four at 115 are also slated to compete this weekend in Fremont.

Raymond Central’s Sophia Schultz leads a loaded bracket, but will get pushed by second-ranked Kylee Plowman of Conestoga for a district title. The two split their regular-season meetings.

The top four finishers at each weight class qualify for state, which is Feb. 16 through 18 at CHI Health Center.

Tourney qualifiers will more than double from a year ago, as girls brackets went from eight to 16 this year. There are also two additional weights from the inaugural season of sanctioned wrestling.

Onward and upward, Painter said.

“Girls that pinned everyone last year are losing, and you’ve got state champions getting beat,” he said. “The bar is so much higher than it was last year."

