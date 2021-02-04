In his 40th season at Omaha Westside, Doug Krecklow named national coach of the year

The Nebraska School Activities Association annually submits nominees for state coach of the year and regional and national consideration to the NFHS. Krecklow said he filled out a packet of information for the nomination in October.

“I really hadn’t thought beyond I might get something at the regional level,” Krecklow said. “I’d served on the federation’s rules committee in the 1980s and 1990s and had done some other work for the federation.

“When I got those letters last month, I just thought to myself, ‘Now what do they want me to do?’ It really was a surprise.”

Under Krecklow, Westside continues to be one of the state’s premier swimming programs. The Warriors have won 11 boys state team titles and nine girls championships, including three seasons — 1984 through 1986 — where the boys and girls swept the team state titles.

“That’s one of my favorite memories," Krecklow said. “No school has ever done that, win boys and girls together three years in a row.”

Krecklow has always taken a scientific approach to training and race preparation. He has never been one to take shortcuts, he says that can teach kids the wrong way to approach not just swimming but life.