In matchup of the undefeated, Hitchcock County aims to win its first state football title

Howells and Dodge for years have known the way to Memorial Stadium.

East on Nebraska 91 to U.S. 275, then through Fremont and onto Lincoln via U.S. 77.

It’s been the road to nine state titles for Howells, four for Dodge and last year for the first time, for Howells-Dodge, inside the stadium.

“They tend to be there every year and their expectations are high," Hitchcock County coach Randall Rath said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to get to.”

His Falcons are a step away from their first title, but they must get past the Jaguars in Monday’s 10:15 a.m. matchup of undefeated teams in the Eight Man-2 final.

“They're a big team, they're a talented team, they're a physical team. That’s some combination," said Jaguars coach Mike Speirs, whose finals record is 10-1 after winning the Eight Man-1 title in 2021. “They maybe are not quite as big as a couple of the teams that we've gone against in other rounds of the playoffs. They don't quite have the size that Dundy County-Stratton has, but they beat them.”

No. 3-ranked Hitchcock County, which includes students from Trenton and Culbertson, gives up points grudgingly. It’s allowed 52 points in the 10 games it’s played — two opponents forfeited. Only one team, South Loup, scored three touchdowns on the Falcons. In the playoffs they have shut out three of four foes, and the exception was giving up a touchdown in the quarterfinals to Elm Creek.

They’ve picked off 20 passes and taken away nine fumbles. Given that No. 1 Howells-Dodge (12-0) has 30 pass attempts in its 11 games (one forfeit), their secondary will be trained on run support against Lance Brester. He has 2,180 yards rushing and 47 touchdowns.

“They have big motors," said Rath, who was a longtime coach in Kansas before coming to Hitchcock County four seasons ago. “They play through the whistle on every team, offense, defense, special teams.”

Keynan Gaston (1,544 yards rushing) and brother Kolyn (966), who have a combined 49 touchdowns, lead the Falcons’ attack. Keynan has thrown only 35 passes but has picked up 651 yards and six touchdowns.

“They’re just really good kids and so is the whole team," Rath said. “It’s a group that you can’t help but like.”​