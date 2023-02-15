If this coaching thing doesn’t work out, Giorgi Ivanov could have a future in marketing.

Visit his wrestling club’s website and you’re greeted with a picture of Joel Adams holding a world championship belt.

One click later and you’ve got another snapshot of Adams — this one with teammate Kael Lauridsen, both clutching as much Fargo hardware as they could carry.

“People see that success and they want to be a part of it,” said Ivanov, owner of The Best Wrestler. “A lot of our younger kids would talk about winning a state title before. And now — because of what Kael and Joel have done — they talk about winning world championships.”

Indeed, the two seniors have helped raise the bar for wrestling in Nebraska.

Each is ranked in the top five at their respective weight class nationally. They’ll both wrestle in the Big Ten — Lauridsen at Nebraska and Adams at Michigan.

They’ve done it at almost every level possible. Decorated youth careers have given way to even bigger things in high school.

The duo has gone global.

Lauridsen owns a couple of Pan-American titles and a world bronze. Adams rattles off the countries he’s wrestled in like a travel agent, a list that includes his gold medal at the U17 World Championships in Rome.

This weekend they’ll be much closer to home, putting on the their high school colors for the last time as part of the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.

“It’s crazy to think about how fast such a long time has gone by,” Adams said.

Lauridsen’s description: “In the blink of an eye.”

It might not seem like all that long ago that they were collecting trophies at nearly every stop on the youth tournament circuit. One of Adams’ earliest memories of Lauridsen came as club teammates in elementary school.

“We were wrestling live one time, and I tried a move that hurt his arm, and he was, well, he was crying a little bit,” Adams sad. “But then we kept wrestling, and he put up a lot of points on me. What I learned was to never hit that move on him.”

The more they battled, the closer they became.

Both made the jump from other clubs to The Best Wrestler during their sophomore years. Each called it the best decision they’ve made in their wrestling careers.

“They made a lot of adjustments for me technically AND mentally,” Lauridsen said of Ivanov’s team. “They just believed in us, and made us believe in us, too.”

Results have followed.

Lauridsen is the lone wrestler going for a fourth state title this weekend. Adams will try to win his third. And that’s about all that separates them these days.

They sit tied atop the Huskermat Big Board, a compilation of the state’s pound-for-pound best. Both are well-respected on the national level — Lauridsen is ranked No. 5 by FloWrestling, Adams is ranked No. 2 by MatScouts. They’ll each do their college wrestling in the country’s premier conference.

“They don’t even think about losing,” Ivanov said. “It’s not an option.”

Lauridsen has been at this level for almost the entirety of his high school career, going 42-0 on his way to a state title as a freshman.

The jump for Adams came later in that same year.

He physically matured, jumping up three weight classes for his sophomore season.

“All of a sudden I wake up one day and I’m hitting 140 and I was like ‘what the heck is this,’” he remembers.

Millard South coach Nate Olson saw it, too. The kid that got fourth as a freshman wasn’t the same one that went unbeaten the following season.

Since then he’s been nearly unmatched in the state.

“He is impossible to score on,” Olson said. “He’s never in a bad position. If someone’s able to grab his leg, he can do un-human things to get out of it.”

Ivanov could see the potential there nearly immediately. It took unlocking the mental side of Adams’ game to help him reach another level.

“Those kids, they just bought in,” said Ivanov, himself an Olympian in wrestling.

It’s the same path Adam hopes to take with what he’s calling a “gap year” — a stretch of training in preparation for the Olympic trials in April of next year.

He’ll give Paris — host of the 2024 games — a go before heading to Ann Arbor to begin his wrestling career with the Wolverines. That plan, Adams said, was one of the primary reasons he chose Michigan.

“It was their support for my Greco,” he said. “It was actually their idea to take that gap year and train for the Olympics. I was originally going to take an Olympic redshirt, but I can do that in 2028 now. They’ve always been forward thinkers about how to help me. It just showed me that they’re very strategic about what they do.”

In the more immediate future, though, he’s looking forward to one more weekend of wrestling with his buddy Kael.

That’s the same Kael that recorded Adams crying while going through a haunted house last fall. The same one that got in a mean right hand to bust open Adams’ lip when the two put on boxing gloves a couple of years back?

“I think I told my parents I got hit in the mouth by a football or something,” Adams cracked.

For at least one match Saturday, he’s looking forward to being a fan.

“Proud of him, man,” Adams said. “I know he’s going to do it. He has to. In my opinion, there’s no one better in the state.”

